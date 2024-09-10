UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP ACTIVATES "2024 USE YOUR VOICE" U.S. VOTER EDUCATION CAMPAIGN

UMG INITIATIVE PARTNERS WITH LEADING VOTER RESOURCE ORGANIZATIONS HEADCOUNT, NAACP, NATIONAL COUNCIL OF NEGRO WOMEN, WHEN WE ALL VOTE AND VOTO LATINO FOUNDATION AND OTHERS TO MOBILIZE VOTERS

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, announced today the launch of its 2024 USE YOUR VOICE campaign. Launched in 2020, this year's voting initiative will use educational tools and other resources to mobilize eligible employees and other voters throughout UMG's U.S. communities to vote in the 2024 U.S. general elections.

Use Your Voice 2024 Pull Up To The Polls Use Your Voice Tote

This year's campaign is supported by UMG's All Together Now Foundation, the company's Task Force for Meaningful Change (TFMC) and °1824, UMG's creative services division. 2024 USE YOUR VOICE will help register and transport voters to the polls. The campaign will also provide information, resources and digital tools to foster active participation in the political process.

Susan Mazo, EVP and Chief Impact Officer of UMG, said, "We're proud to once again help communities across the country 'use their voices' at the polls. USE YOUR VOICE is a results-oriented, mission-driven initiative committed to educating employees and music fans across the UMG ecosystem about the voting process. Since we started the program in 2020, it has helped tens of thousands of voters get to the polls and vote with confidence. This year, it will do so again through the work of our colleagues, our passionate artists, songwriters and labels, and our incredible voter resource partner organizations."

HeadCount, Executive Director Lucille Wenegieme said, "As we head into this pivotal election, our partnership with Universal Music Group through the 'Use Your Voice' campaign is about more than just registering voters. Together, we're making sure that every voice is not just heard, but impossible to ignore. At HeadCount, we partner with organizations that see the value of a multi-pronged approach to civic engagement to ensure we are reaching as many voters as possible - this is no different. We are so grateful for UMG's strategic support during this election cycle. Together, we're inspiring a new generation to actively participate in shaping their future."

USE YOUR VOICE pursues its mission encouraging employees and communities to vote by providing information on the issues that matter most to them and helping to connect them with the resources necessary to use their power at the polls. This election year, USE YOUR VOICE, will help power the work of partner organizations including the ACLU, BallotReady, HeadCount, the NAACP, National Coalition of Black Civic Participation, the National Council for Negro Women (NCNW), the Voto Latino Foundation, When We All Vote and Xceleader.

The 2024 USE YOUR VOICE campaign includes:

USE YOUR VOICE and Vote About It – In partnership with HeadCount, this short-form digital content series discusses the issues that voters may see on their local ballots and highlights why voter participation is important. The series drives music fans and followers to the Use Your Voice And Vote About It Voter hub which provides information, resources, and digital tools to simplify the voting process.

– In partnership with HeadCount, this short-form digital content series discusses the issues that voters may see on their local ballots and highlights why voter participation is important. The series drives music fans and followers to the Use Your Voice And Vote About It Voter hub which provides information, resources, and digital tools to simplify the voting process. USE YOUR VOICE and Vote About It Tote Bag - As an extension of the "USE YOUR VOICE and Vote About It" initiative, UMG has created a co-branded tote bag that will be exclusively sold on Social Goods beginning today. The tote bag benefits HeadCount.

- As an extension of the "USE YOUR VOICE and Vote About It" initiative, UMG has created a co-branded tote bag that will be exclusively sold on Social Goods beginning today. The tote bag benefits HeadCount. Vote HBCU – As part of their ongoing partnership with HeadCount, UMG is supporting the organization's Vote HBCU 'Say It Louder' Tour, which will visit 10 HBCU campuses this summer with the goal of registering 10,000+ students to vote for the upcoming election. The program was built in partnership with Xceleader, and will further collaborate with UMG to highlight the tour stops and amplify messaging around National Voter Registration Day ( Sept 17 th ).

– As part of their ongoing partnership with HeadCount, UMG is supporting the organization's Vote HBCU 'Say It Louder' Tour, which will visit 10 HBCU campuses this summer with the goal of registering 10,000+ students to vote for the upcoming election. The program was built in partnership with Xceleader, and will further collaborate with UMG to highlight the tour stops and amplify messaging around National Voter Registration Day ( ). By the Numbers – A digital content series from °1824, UMG's creative solutions team, that aims to drive visibility of the profound impact young people can have at the ballot box and empower them to check their registration status and vote in this year's general election.

A digital content series from °1824, UMG's creative solutions team, that aims to drive visibility of the profound impact young people can have at the ballot box and empower them to check their registration status and vote in this year's general election. BallotReady x USE YOUR VOICE – Through a series of co-branded social assets, BallotReady x USE YOUR VOICE aims to make sure voters know what's on their ballot. It will guide users to the BallotReady Hub to make their voting plan and to vote with confidence.

Additionally, earlier this year UMG and Island Records' artist Sabrina Carpenter ran a Good To Vote Gov Ball sweepstakes with HeadCount. Through the campaign, more than 35,000 civic engagement actions were taken by eligible voters and more than 5,000 new voters were registered.

This year, HeadCount has also partnered with artists from UMG's labels including AJR, Ariana Grande, Barenaked Ladies, Billie Eilish, Clairo, Chappell Roan, Chelsea Cutler, Em Beihold, Glass Animals, Gracie Abrams, Hootie & the Blowfish, Maggie Rogers, Mt. Joy, Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Rapsody and Remi Wolf among others.

USE YOUR VOICE TO PULL UP TO THE POLLS

The TFMC has unveiled its 2024 PULL UP TO THE POLLS initiative that provides resources and support to voters across the country through:

Providing more than 15,000 rideshare codes to voters through organization partners NAACP, NCNW and When We All Vote to get voters to and from the polls.

Supporting voter registration with Voto Latino Foundation with the goal of registering over 7,200 eligible voters in honor of National Voter Registration Day.

Additional support to organizations helping to mobilize and educate communities including the ACLU, National Coalition of Black Civic Engagement/Black Women's Roundtable and Black Voters Matter.

"The NAACP is proud to work with UMG in ensuring that democracy works, for everybody. Black voices matter, and we know that when our communities Pull up to the Polls, we're heard," said Dominik Whitehead, NAACP SVP of Campaigns and Mobilization. "That's why partnerships like these are so important in bringing the resources and tools necessary to ensure that every vote is counted, and every voice is heard. Let's make this an election to remember!"

NCNW Vice President of Advocacy and Policy Portia White said, "We are delighted to partner with UMG on a joint venture to elevate our outreach and effort to ensure people can get to the polls to vote. Voting is most important in preserving democracy. The power of just one vote is how we collectively use our voices for change. For NCNW, we are encouraging Black women and youth (17-24) this election season to Pull up to The Polls."

"Our vote is our voice and our power. When We All Vote is proud to partner with Universal Music Group to ease barriers to voting, like not having a ride to your local polling place," said Beth Lynk, Executive Director of When We All Vote. "The rides we're making available will ensure thousands of voters can Pull Up to the Polls ready to show up and show out to make their voices heard this election."

"Voto Latino Foundation is excited to once again partner with Universal Music Group's Taskforce for Meaningful Change and the Use Your Voice Campaign," said Voto Latino Foundation Vice President of Communications Diana Castaneda. "Over 36 million Latinos are eligible to vote in November and we are doubling-down on our efforts to inform them about the relevant issues for our community and to register them to vote. Through collaborative and innovative voter outreach and engagement efforts with Universal Music Group's leadership, employees, and talent, this partnership will make a significant impact in meeting the moment."

PULL UP TO THE POLLS was launched in 2020 in honor of those throughout history who fought to win and defend the right to vote. The program provided 24,000 rides to the polls during the U.S. general election and Georgia special election through partnerships with the National Urban League, Voto Latino Foundation and Election Protection. The TFMC and UMG also supported Chefs for the Polls and World Central Kitchen providing 500,000 free meals to voters and families waiting in lines on Election Day at more than 730 polling locations across the country.

In 2022, the TFMC launched the second iteration of PULL UP TO THE POLLS for that year's midterm elections registering 7,833 eligible voters on National Registration Day with Voto Latino Foundation and providing 13,081 rides to and from the polls during the early voting period with the YMCA. This year, PULL UP TO THE POLLS aims to support 15,000 rides to and from the polls and register 5,000 eligible voters.

In 2022, UMG announced that U.S. offices will be closed on Election Days moving forward to facilitate employees' voter participation and Election Day volunteering.

Since 2020, UMG has partnered with leading organizations to help support voters through collaborations with the ACLU, BallotReady, The Brennan Center for Justice, Black Voters Matter, HeadCount, Higher Heights Leadership Fund, League of United Latin American Citizens, Spread the Vote, Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law + Election Protection, The Leadership Conference Education Fund, NAACP, National Coalition of Black Civic Participation, NCNW, National Urban League, VoteRiders, Voters Rights Alliance, Voto Latino Foundation, When We All Vote, YMCA and Xceleader.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group N.V. visit www.universalmusic.com.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL MUSIC ALL TOGETHER NOW FOUNDATION

The Universal Music All Together Now Foundation works at the intersection of music and purpose by harnessing the collective power of our community of employees, artists, songwriters, and fans to support organizations dedicated to delivering broad, meaningful systemic change. The Foundation focuses on core program areas: education, mental health & wellness, environmental sustainability, social and racial justice and equity.

ABOUT THE TASK FOR MEANINGFUL CHANGE

The Task Force for Meaningful Change (TFMC) was created as a driving force for inclusion and social justice. TFMC works to amplify and expand UMG's current programs, devise new initiatives and support marginalized communities in the ongoing fight for equality, justice and inclusion.

