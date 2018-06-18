Universal Music Group And All Def Media Expand Content Agreement

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, and All Def Media (ADM), one of the fastest-growing multi-platform media brands leveraging the cultural power of Hip-Hop, today announced an expanded relationship that includes developing long and short-form video content, live events and social media content.

ADM will broaden its programming and marketing relationship with UMG to build on its highly popular digital, branded and platform series as well as accelerate its long-form TV and film offerings, creating opportunities for UMG's roster of artists, recorded music and publishing catalog. ADM's music series, including the iconic Arts and Raps and the Crate, consistently rank among the most popular and most highly engaged digital music series, standing alongside category-leading comedy offerings Dad Jokes, Bad News and Roast Me. Combined, ADM consistently generates more than 300 million monthly views for its programs and ranks among the highest engagement brands on leading platforms including Facebook and YouTube. ADM's All Def LA monthly residency has become an instant downtown Los Angeles staple and a leading showcase for the rich diversity of a new generation of hip-hop talent.

Additionally, the companies announced their first three premium collaborations: Crossroads 24, a series that chronicles a pivotal day in an artist's life featuring Def Jams' YG, Pusha T and many more; the expansion of the All Def's Live Leaks franchise, which showcases leading artists including Interscope's Rae Sremmurd and Smino in defining and innovative audio and visual settings in the tradition of career-making performances; and Plan B, a premium program that gives artists a chance to experiment with a second career choice.

In making the announcement, Celine Joshua, UMG's General Manager of Commercial, Content & Artist Strategy, said, "Universal Music continues to push boundaries for our artists, the most creative storytellers in the industry, to produce premium video content that reach fans and new audiences around the world on any screen they chose. With Chris Blackwell and his team at ADM, we're building on our already successful track record to expand into scripted and non-scripted programs that will soon be available across multiple global platforms. Video is essential to the future of our business, so whether vertical, short or long, I'm thrilled to work with our artists, labels and ADM to bring these exciting new projects to life for fans."

Jeffrey Harleston, UMG's General Counsel and Executive Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs, said, "In a short amount of time, All Def has demonstrated a proven ability to work with our artists and labels to produce premium content that is capable of reaching new audiences around the world. Our enhanced relationship with ADM will further expand access to one of the most dynamic areas of fan engagement for our artists and labels."

"There's a new generation of music consumers searching to find authentic, meaningful, hip-hop content and experiences," said ADM's President and Chief Digital Officer Chris Blackwell. "At the same time the next class of iconic content creators are capturing artist storytelling like never before. We're extremely grateful that Sir Lucian and UMG's legendary labels want to innovate with us and are helping us build a platform to push the culture forward."

Added Brooke Goldstein, Chief Revenue Officer of ADM, "Brands are seeking authentic voices and programming that resonate and achieve maximum impact and reach. As we continue to work with world class talent and creative communities our alliance with the industry leader in music will further enhance and broaden our ability to bring unique franchises and events to brands and premium platforms while embracing a wide array of today's most relevant, unique and innovative artists, creators, comedians and storytellers."

About All Def Media

All Def Media (ADM) is one of the fastest growing media companies focused on hip hop culture touching over 300 million fans monthly across YouTube and Facebook, with category-leading engagement metrics. ADM produces and distributes high-impact original programming through its own media properties, social channels, traditional and premium television, live events, and brand partnerships. The company is headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, with offices in New York. Its investors include Nu Horizons, Greycroft Partners, Third Wave Digital Partners, e.ventures, Advancit Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and WPP.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group (UMG) is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content in more than 60 countries. Featuring the most comprehensive catalog of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. Universal Music Group is a Vivendi company. Find out more at: http://www.universalmusic.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-music-group-and-all-def-media-expand-content-agreement-300667368.html

SOURCE Universal Music Group