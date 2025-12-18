Universal Music Group and Splice to Collaborate on the Next Generation of AI-powered Music Creation Tools for Artists

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, and Splice, the world's most popular music creation platform, have agreed to collaborate on joint exploration of the next generation of AI-powered music creation tools for musical artists.

UMG and Splice are building a roadmap for development of commercial AI tools rooted in creative control and sonic excellence. The artist-centric agreement builds on Splice's suite of AI-enabled creator tools, which continue to respect intellectual property, and combine high-quality creative ingredients.

Bringing the world's leading home for artists together with the ubiquitous music creation platform will provide a pathway for UMG and Splice to create advanced commercial AI tools that can deliver high fidelity and precise expression of artistic intent.

Guided by a shared commitment to creative expression and artistic empowerment, the partnership will also explore AI-powered virtual instruments and tools that enable UMG artists to bring their own sounds into Splice's AI workflows. UMG artists are expected to play a crucial role in guiding the product development process.

Michael Nash, EVP & Chief Digital Officer, Universal Music Group said, "We're excited to form this alliance with Splice to promote the alignment of innovation and ethicality in addressing the interests of the creative community to leverage cutting-edge AI-enabled tools to further their artistic expression. We look forward to partnering with Kakul Srivastava and her team on this critically important strategic technology front."

"We've spent time building AI tools designed to fairly compensate creators and keep them in control," said Kakul Srivastava, CEO of Splice. "We're thankful for Universal's continued support, and excited to work together to put these commercial tools in the hands of artists everywhere, knowing they can trust the end result."

In June of 2024, Splice joined UMG and other industry figures as a signatory to the "Principles for Music Creation with AI," a series of clarifying statements relating to the responsible use of AI in music creation, advocating for ethical, transparent AI that empowers human creators rather than replacing them.

Over the past twelve months, Splice has built deeply embedded workflows across the world's leading digital audio workstations, including Ableton and Pro Tools, and launched a growing suite of AI-native tools grounded in artist-centered monetization, governance, and creative control. With the acquisition of Spitfire Audio, Splice expanded its reach to professional composers cementing its position as one of the most trusted platforms for music creation.

