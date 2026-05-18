Universal Parking Announces 2026 World Cup Parking in Atlanta and Dallas

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Universal Parking

May 18, 2026, 08:00 ET

Launches website to help fans find dedicated parking for upcoming World Cup matches

ATLANTA, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Parking, a leading innovator in the parking industry, will offer parking dedicated to the upcoming 2026 World Cup matches in Atlanta and Dallas. Fans can find up-to-date parking and pricing at a dedicated World Cup parking website, designed to make attending the world's most anticipated sporting event seamless and stress-free.

The new platform, accessible at https://universalparking.com/world-cup/, helps fans find parking in proximity to World Cup venues. Fans can browse available parking options, compare rates, and secure their spots in advance, ensuring a smooth arrival and departure on match days.

"Attending the World Cup should be an unforgettable experience, not a stressful one," said Timothy J. Walsh, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Parking. "Our platform is designed to give fans peace of mind by providing reliable, convenient, and safe parking options, so they can focus on the excitement of the games."

Universal Parking is committed to enhancing the fan experience by reducing parking-related stress and streamlining access to the World Cup venues. With millions of fans expected to attend, this service ensures that the journey to the stadium is as enjoyable as the matches themselves.

For more information and to reserve your parking, visit https://universalparking.com/world-cup/

ABOUT UNIVERSAL PARKING
Universal Parking provides tailored parking management services on behalf of property owners and asset managers. With a leadership team boasting over 175 years of combined experience, Universal Parking specializes in operating complex and diverse parking facilities while leveraging technology and customer-focused strategies to enhance the parking experience.

Media Contact
Emily Rios
[email protected]
On behalf of Universal Parking

SOURCE Universal Parking

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