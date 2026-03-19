Universal Parking Announces Parking Management for State Bar of Georgia in Downtown Atlanta

The facility offers premium access to Atlanta's convention and entertainment district

ATLANTA, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Parking, a leading innovator in the parking industry, today announces its new partnership with the State Bar of Georgia in downtown Atlanta. Within walking distance of State Farm Arena, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Centennial Olympic Park, the garage serves office tenants, event attendees, and tourists seeking access to one of the city's busiest areas.

Located at 104 Marietta Street, the facility expands Universal Parking's portfolio of mixed-use operations and strengthens its presence in the Atlanta market. The garage provides access to major attractions, including Atlanta Hawks and Falcons games, concerts, the Georgia Aquarium, and the World of Coca-Cola. It will also help accommodate increased demand from domestic and international visitors as Atlanta prepares to host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in June.

"Our goal with this partnership is to deliver a safe, reliable, and efficient parking experience in one of the busiest parts of the city," said Derek Kline, Vice President of Operations in Georgia at Universal Parking. "Whether commuting to work or attending a major event, our team is focused on supporting both daily users and downtown visitors with top-notch service."

Under Universal Parking's management, State Bar of Georgia parkers will benefit from:

Reduced congestion and improved traffic flow during peak periods through ticketless entry and exit

Mobile payment options powered by Universal Parking's innovative ParkWithU platform

AI-driven operational controls and real-time reporting

An easy-to-navigate facility with convenient access to downtown Atlanta's most visited destinations

Universal Parking will oversee daily operations at the facility, implementing technology-driven systems and operational strategies to support consistent performance and meet the demands of high-volume traffic.

To learn more about Universal Parking's services and projects, visit universalparking.com.

About Universal Parking

Universal Parking provides tailored parking management services on behalf of property owners and asset managers. With a leadership team boasting over 175 years of combined experience, Universal Parking specializes in operating complex and diverse parking facilities while leveraging technology and customer-focused strategies to enhance the parking experience.

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SOURCE Universal Parking