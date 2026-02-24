Universal Parking Announces Management of The Penman Apartments in Atlanta's Grant Park Neighborhood

Parking leader expands partnership with Equity Residential, enhances resident experience along Atlanta Beltline

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Parking, a leading innovator in the parking industry, today announces its new parking management contract for The Penman Apartments, a premier residential community located in Atlanta's vibrant Grant Park neighborhood. This project expands Universal Parking's partnership with Equity Residential, continuing its commitment to delivering a seamless, best-in-class parking experience.

The Penman offers residents immediate access to the Atlanta Beltline Southside Trail, one of the city's most popular walking, biking, and recreation corridors connecting neighborhoods, green spaces, and local destinations. With its prime location and active community, convenient, well-managed parking is essential to supporting residents and guests.

"We want to make parking frictionless for all people who call The Penman home," said Derek Kline, Vice President of Operations in Georgia at Universal Parking. "Whether residents are heading out to enjoy the Beltline, commuting across the city, or returning home at the end of the day, we're committed to providing a secure, stress-free parking experience powered by technology and responsive service."

Under Universal Parking's management, residents and guests will benefit from:

Easy, frictionless parking powered by Universal Parking's ParkwithU platform.

Mobile-first convenience, allowing users to pay, extend, and manage parking directly from their phones

Professional, responsive service from the Universal Parking team

Well-managed facilities that support a convenient and secure residential environment

With this addition, Universal Parking continues to expand across Atlanta and the Southeast, bringing best-in-class operations, technology-forward solutions, and customer-first service to residential communities and mixed-use destinations.

To learn more about Universal Parking and the projects it supports, visit universalparking.com.

About Universal Parking

Universal Parking provides tailored parking management services on behalf of property owners and asset managers. With a leadership team boasting over 175 years of combined experience, Universal Parking specializes in operating complex and diverse parking facilities while leveraging technology and customer-focused strategies to enhance the parking experience.

