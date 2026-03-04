Universal Parking Announces Management of Canal Place in New Orleans

Parking leader continues to grow in the Central Business District

NEW ORLEANS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Parking, a leading innovator in the parking industry, today announces its latest parking management contract for Canal Place, one of New Orleans' most iconic mixed-use destinations located at the base of Canal Street in downtown.

With front-row views of the Mississippi River and steps from the French Quarter, Canal Place blends luxury retail, premier office space, and The Westin New Orleans, serving as a cornerstone of the city's commercial and hospitality landscape.

Canal Place is the first project to use Universal Parking's next-generation ParkWithU platform. It offers a fully frictionless, ticketless parking experience, powered by intelligent automation and AI-driven controls.

"Our goal is to deliver a parking experience that matches the sophistication and energy of Canal Place," said Neil Anderson, CPP, Vice President of Operations – Gulf Coast. "We're bringing smarter technology and a seamless parking experience to one of New Orleans' most recognizable destinations."

In addition to ticketless entry and exit, the upgraded parking system will feature mobile payment capabilities, AI-powered operational controls and real-time system reporting. Designed to improve traffic flow during peak hours and events, eliminating paper tickets reduces congestion at entry and exit points, creating a more intuitive and efficient experience for tenants and visitors.

With the addition of Canal Place, Universal Parking continues to expand its footprint across high-profile mixed-use and hospitality destinations throughout the Southeast, remaining focused on delivering innovative parking solutions tailored to complex, high-traffic urban environments.

To learn more about Universal Parking and the projects it supports, visit universalparking.com.

About Universal Parking

Universal Parking provides tailored parking management services on behalf of property owners and asset managers. With a leadership team boasting over 175 years of combined experience, Universal Parking specializes in operating complex and diverse parking facilities while leveraging technology and customer-focused strategies to enhance the parking experience.

Media Contact

Trevelino/Keller

[email protected]

SOURCE Universal Parking