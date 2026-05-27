Universal Parking Launches Reservable Cruise Parking at PortMiami's Terminal B

New optional reservation system streamlines parking for cruise travelers

MIAMI, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Parking, a leading innovator in the parking industry, today announced the launch of reservable parking at PortMiami's Terminal B. This new offering allows cruise passengers to pre-book a parking spot, simplifying the arrival and departure experience.

Travelers who opt to reserve are guaranteed a parking space upon arrival and benefit from a seamless drive-in, drive-out experience. With payment completed in advance, the system eliminates the need to stop at payment kiosks or search multiple garages for available parking, helping reduce congestion during high-volume embarkation periods. Reservations are managed through ParkWhiz and must be completed by midnight the day before sailing.

"As passenger volumes continue to rise, cruisers departing from Miami increasingly value convenience and predictability," said Thad Caraway, Vice President of Operations, South Florida, at Universal Parking. "By offering the option to reserve parking in advance at Terminal B, we're helping create a more seamless and stress-free experience before guests even set sail."

Widely recognized as the "Cruise Capital of the World," Miami serves millions of passengers each year and provides access to top Caribbean destinations, including the Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Mexico, and Jamaica. With sustained growth in passenger traffic, ongoing investment in digital infrastructure and operational efficiency remains essential. The introduction of reservable parking at Terminal B supports these efforts by improving traffic flow, streamlining terminal access, and enhancing the overall guest experience.

This launch further expands Universal Parking's footprint across Florida and the Southeast, reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative parking solutions tailored to complex, high-traffic urban environments.

To learn more about Universal Parking and the projects it supports, visit universalparking.com.

About Universal Parking

Universal Parking provides tailored parking management services on behalf of property owners and asset managers. With a leadership team boasting over 175 years of combined experience, Universal Parking specializes in operating complex and diverse parking facilities while leveraging technology and customer-focused strategies to enhance the parking experience.

Media Contact

Emily Rios

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On behalf of Universal Parking

SOURCE Universal Parking