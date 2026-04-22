Universal Production Services & Hollywood Trucks Partner on World's First Solar, Off-Grid Trailer Fleet Supporting Studio Grid Infrastructure

This initiative represents a major step forward in sustainable production infrastructure Post this

The Ecoluxe® trailers have already supported television, features, commercials, and special events including Universal Television's Hacks and Dig. "We always look for ways to make our productions more sustainable," said Morgan Sackett, Executive Producer of Hacks and Dig. "With the Ecoluxe® trailers, we got easy-to-use, quiet, premium trailers that sustainably powered themselves and the cast was happy to be part of making a difference."

Under the agreement, Hollywood Trucks will design, manufacture, and deliver a new fleet of advanced solar trailers capable of generating, storing, and distributing clean energy on-site. These Ecoluxe® brand trailers will enable film and television productions to operate with significantly reduced reliance on traditional diesel generators, lowering emissions while enhancing operational flexibility. The solar trailers are engineered to function entirely off-grid while also providing supplemental power to existing infrastructure, creating an autonomous hybrid energy system that enhances grid reliability and reduces environmental impact. Hollywood Trucks has been a pioneer in the clean transportation field for over 10 years as it launched the first, patented solar thermal trailers in 2015 and mobile, "off-grid" basecamps in 2016.

"The Hollywood Trucks Ecoluxe® solar trailers are a significant leap forward in production technology innovation," said Craig Lewis, Vice President, Market Development for Universal Production Services. "As soon as an Ecoluxe® solar trailer arrives at basecamp, it's fully operational. No diesel generator is needed. No delay in setup. It immediately supports HVAC, WiFi, and premium onboard amenities, while also powering electric vehicle (EV) charging, electric golf carts or tools, all simultaneously. We are looking forward to a future where these trailers not only power a basecamp, but a sound stage as well through their "vehicle-to-grid" interfaces."

The new line of Ecoluxe® and Ecoluxe® Air brand trailers are the first trailers to feature "vehicle-to-grid" applications, which can export additional power to the infrastructure grid, in addition to powerful solar arrays and lithium batteries. The 53-foot Ecoluxe® trailers, paired with electric semis, generate over 1.2 MWh of battery storage and 18 kW of solar power. The smaller 40-foot Ecoluxe® trailers offers 70 kWh of battery storage and 6 kW of solar each. The trailers also feature universal onboard EV chargers, Starlink® WiFi, and luxury amenities. Each unit is controlled through the Aurora dashboard allowing for extensive eco-data reporting and over-the-air operational control of the vehicle. The Ecoluxe® solar trailers come in 1, 2, and 3 room layouts as well as wardrobe, hair and make-up, and restroom models. All configurations rent at the competitive market rate while also reducing the cost for additional EV chargers, WiFi, and diesel generator rentals lowering overall production expense and noise pollution.

"We are honored and excited to partner with Universal Production Services as part of their innovative clean energy initiative. This is more than a transportation solution—it's an energy revolution for the entire entertainment industry," said Andre Champagne, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hollywood Trucks Technologies, Inc. "Together with Universal Production Services, we are introducing the world's first solar powered mobile infrastructure designed to support studio grid systems at scale. This partnership demonstrates what's possible when innovation and sustainability align with real-world production energy demands."

The first wave of solar trailer deployments has begun at the Universal Studios Lot in Los Angeles, CA. The deployment will span multiple Universal Production Services locations, supporting sound stages, backlots, and remote production environments.

About Universal Production Services

Universal Production Services provides high-quality production services and stage facilities across the US, UK, and Europe for all feature, television, commercial and streaming productions. Universal Production Services is a unit of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Please visit universalproductionservices.com.



About Hollywood Trucks Technologies, Inc.

Hollywood Trucks, the world's leading clean energy entertainment fleet, was founded by Andre Champagne and has supported over 3,000 productions to date. The company is widely recognized for pioneering clean transportation solutions, including the launch of the world's first patented solar trailers in 2015. Continuing its commitment to innovation, Hollywood Trucks is currently launching its next generation of V2G (vehicle-to-grid) trailers in 2026, enabling clean mobile power distribution for large scale commercial applications. For more information, visit HollywoodTrucks.com

Media Contacts:

For Universal Production Services:

Aaron Rogers

[email protected]



For Hollywood Trucks Technologies, Inc.:

[email protected]

SOURCE Universal Studios, Inc.