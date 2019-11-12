Universal Supply Opens Fourth Maryland Location

EASTON, Md., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Supply, a division of leading national building products distributor US LBM, has opened a new location in Easton, Md. The new location is Universal Supply's fourth to open in Maryland over the past 16 months and its 17th overall in the Mid-Atlantic.

Universal Supply's new Easton location will serve builders and remodelers along the Eastern Shore in Maryland, providing access to the top brands of specialty building products, including roofing, siding, windows, doors, decking and more. In Maryland, Universal Supply also operates locations in Edgewood, Salisbury and Columbia.

"We have established strong network of locations across Maryland over the past year and half," said US LBM Chief Development Officer and Universal Supply President Jeff Umosella. "Having two locations, Salisbury and now Easton, within an hour of each other allows us to serve both markets with a wide variety of the best specialty building products."

Located at 28370 St. Michaels Road in Easton, the experienced Universal Supply sales team is able to help contractors and builders with budgeting, product selection and scheduling on-site delivery. The location is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and can be reached at (443) 746-2185.

Since 1965, Universal Supply has been providing customers with the best in specialty building products, including roofing, siding, windows, doors, cabinetry, millwork, fasteners and lumber. Today, Universal operates locations in New Jersey, Maryland and Pennsylvania, serving building professionals across the Mid-Atlantic.

Universal Supply is a division of US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country.

Contact:

Timothy Wirth

US LBM Communications

484-886-5705

tim.wirth@uslbm.com

SOURCE US LBM

Related Links

http://www.uslbm.com

