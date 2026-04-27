Universal Technical Institute Adds Herc Rentals to Its Work and Learn Program

Selected students and alumni to qualify for employment, tuition repayment, tools, and relocation support

PHOENIX and BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI), the transportation, skilled trades, electrical, and energy education division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc., has added Herc Rentals to its Work and Learn program, which consists of Tuition Reimbursement & Incentives (TRIP) and Early Employment (EEP).

Participating EEP partners may offer 20 to 30 hours of paid work experience, consideration for full-time employment, and reimbursement for education-related expenses after graduation, with eligibility determined by the employer[1]. TRIP incentives vary by employer and may include student loan repayment assistance, hiring incentives, tool assistance, and sign-on bonuses, helping graduates reduce education costs and transition into their careers.

Herc Rentals is a full-service equipment rental company with over 60 years of industry expertise, approximately 9,600 employees, and over 600 company-operated branches across the United States and Canada. The company delivers the equipment, services, and solutions customers need to operate safely and efficiently. Through its partnership with Universal Technical Institute, Herc Rentals is supporting UTI alumni and students' career development by offering automotive, diesel, and HVACR students with paid work experience during their studies. After graduation, eligible hires may receive up to $5,250 per year in tuition repayment, a $3,000 toolbox and tool package, and relocation assistance up to $3,000.

"The skilled trades continue to offer some of the strongest career opportunities in today's workforce, and partnerships like this demonstrate how employers are stepping up to invest in the next generation of technicians," said UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz. "By combining paid work experience with tuition reimbursement, tools, and relocation support, companies like Herc Rentals are helping students reduce financial barriers and move confidently from education into long-term careers."

About Herc Rentals

Founded in 1965, Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is a full-line rental supplier with 602 locations across North America and 2025 total revenues of approximately $4.4 billion. We offer products and services aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively, and safely. Our classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, and compaction. Our Herc Rentals ProSolutions® offering includes industry-specific, solutions-based services in tandem with power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, pumps, and trench shoring equipment as well as our Herc Rentals ProContractor® professional grade tools. We employ approximately 9,600 employees, who equip our customers and communities to build a brighter future. Learn more at www.HercRentals.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider serving students, partners and communities nationwide. The company offers high-quality education and support services for in-demand careers via its two divisions: UTI and Concorde Career Colleges. The UTI division operates 16 campuses located in nine states and offers a wide range of transportation, skilled trades, electrical and energy training programs. Concorde operates across 18 campuses in eight states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu; LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges; or X at @news_UTI and @ConcordeCareer.

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[1] Participating employers establish eligibility requirements and conditions, which are between the employer and the student.

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.