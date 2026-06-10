Universal Technical Institute Announces John Balderree as Campus President of New Salt Lake City Campus

PHOENIX and SALT LAKE CITY, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI), the automotive/diesel, skilled trades, electrical and energy education division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc., today announced that John Balderree has been named Campus President of its new Salt Lake City campus.

Source: UTI

Most recently, Balderree held senior roles at BYU Pathway Worldwide, where he led student services and experience initiatives focused on expanding access and improving outcomes. He previously held leadership roles at Western Governors University, as well as earlier roles with UTI and DeVry Education Group focused on admissions, operations and student retention.

"John brings a strong track record of driving student success and leading high-performing teams," said UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz. "His experience and leadership will be instrumental as we launch our Salt Lake City campus and expand access to career-focused education in the region."

Scheduled to open in 2027, UTI-Salt Lake City will occupy nearly 113,000 square feet at River Point Plaza, located at 1553 W 9000 S. in West Jordan. The campus has capacity to serve more than 3,000 students and will offer programs in Aviation Maintenance Technology; Automotive and Diesel; Electrical & Industrial Maintenance Technology; Electrical, Electronics & Industrial Technology; Electrical, Robotics & Automation; HVACR; and Welding*.

The Salt Lake City campus is part of Universal Technical Institute, Inc.'s multi-year North Star strategy to address America's shortage of skilled workers. Currently in Phase II, the North Star strategy's core tenets of growth, diversification and optimization includes opening multiple campuses annually between 2026 and 2029; launching new programs at existing campus locations; and enhancing its operations to make the most efficient use of resources.

For more information about UTI and its programs, visit www.uti.edu.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider serving students, partners and communities nationwide. The company offers high-quality education and support services for in-demand careers via its two divisions: UTI and Concorde Career Colleges. The UTI division operates 16 campuses located in nine states and offers a wide range of transportation, skilled trades, electrical and energy training programs. Concorde operates across 18 campuses in eight states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu; LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges; or X at @news_UTI and @ConcordeCareer.

* Pending all regulatory approvals.

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SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.