Universal Technical Institute and Hawaiian Airlines partner on career opportunities for airframe and powerplant program graduates

PHOENIX and HONOLULU, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute , the transportation, skilled trades and energy education division of UTI, Inc. today announced a partnership with Hawaiian Airlines designed to expand career opportunities for Universal Technical Institute airframe and powerplant graduates who earn their FAA certifications.

Moving forward, Universal Technical Institute graduates who have earned their FAA certifications are guaranteed a first-round job interview with Hawaiian Airlines. If hired, they are eligible for a sign-on bonus of up to $10,000 and a relocation budget of up to $12,000. Hawaiian Airlines will also participate in Universal Technical Institute's career fairs, classroom visits, and webinars.

"Our airframe and powerplant program is designed to prepare students for entry-level opportunities in various areas of the aviation industry, and this partnership with Hawaiian Airlines will provide our graduates with an additional career pathway," said Tracy Lorenz, president of the Universal Technical Institute Division. "It is through industry partnerships that we can showcase our commitment to being a workforce solutions partner to employers and learners alike."

"Hawaiian Airlines is pleased to support Universal Technical Institute graduates interested in building a rewarding aviation career with us. We look forward to meeting students, sharing more about what it means to be Hawaiiʻs hometown airline, and welcoming graduates to our team," said Jim Landers, senior vice president of technical operations at Hawaiian Airlines.

Universal Technical Institute's airframe and powerplant program is available at campuses in Avondale, Ariz., Long Beach, Calif., Miramar, Fla., Canton, Mich., and Houston. Now in its 95th year of continuous service, Hawaiian Airlines offers approximately 150 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands and nonstop flights between Hawaii and 15 U.S. gateway cities—more than any other airline.

About UTI, Inc.

UTI, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields. UTI, Inc. is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute and Concorde Career Colleges. Universal Technical Institute operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Now in its 95th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's largest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 150 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, and nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 15 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.

Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi. The carrier was named Hawaiʻi's best employer by Forbes in 2022 and has topped Travel + Leisure's World's Best list as the No. 1 U.S. airline for the past two years. Hawaiian has also led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for 18 consecutive years (2004-2021) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire. As Hawai'i's hometown airline, Hawaiian encourages guests to Travel Pono and experience the islands safely and respectfully.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

