Universal Technical Institute Announces New California Initiatives in Response to Industry and Student Demand

LONG BEACH, Calif. and SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI), the nation's leading provider of transportation technician training, today announced two new California-based programs to address the state's strong need for skilled workers.

The new Early Employment and Welding Technology offerings build on the success of several other recently launched programs in California, including the BMW Military Student Technician Education Program (MSTEP), which trains service members on-base at Camp Pendleton, and allows them to immediately enter careers at BMW dealers as they transition to civilian life. UTI's Welding Technology Program at the Rancho Cucamonga campus opened in 2018.

For more than two decades, UTI's industry-aligned training has helped California employers meet ever-increasing demand for skilled talent and contributed to keeping the state's economy moving. From UTI campuses in Rancho Cucamonga, Sacramento and Long Beach , California employers have hired more than 13,000 UTI graduates since 2009.1 UTI's strong industry and employer partnerships in California include Axalta, BMW, Caliber Collision, Crown Lift Trucks, Crown Technical Systems, Eli's Collision Centers, Ford, General Dynamics, Infiniti, Lexus, Lincoln Electric, Penske Automotive Group, Penske Truck Leasing, Peterbilt, Roush Yates Engines and Rush Truck Center, among others.

"We work with our employer partners to develop and implement industry-aligned programs that graduate prepared, professional technicians who are ready to work," said Jerome Grant, chief executive officer of UTI. "These two programs give students hands-on real-world training, along with the hard and soft skills to enter the workforce in demand with confidence."

Demand for skilled automotive and diesel technicians is strong. The U.S. Department of Labor estimates that, by 2026, there will be more than 1.2 million job openings (100,000 per year on average) in the transportation sector.2

UTI's Early Employment Program is a unique solution. It marries proven post-secondary skills education with on-the-job training. When the program launches, students will apply for local jobs with participating employers as soon as they enroll at UTI's Sacramento campus. The program is designed to immerse students in an apprenticeship-like experience, so they graduate already knowing the culture and processes of their employers, even better positioned to hit the ground running in fulltime industry jobs. Graduates who meet their employers' criteria will also receive reimbursement of school-related expenses and possible other incentives.

"The Early Employment Program fast-tracks the engagement between students who could greatly benefit from a technical education and the employers who want to hire them," said Tess Dubois-Carey, UTI-Sacramento campus president. "Students can earn a living and gain industry-specific experience while they're in school, and that is invaluable."

UTI's 36-week Welding Technology Program prepares students for certification via the American Welding Society. The program is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and gives students the skills to work in the transportation, construction, structural, pipe and fabrication industries. Welders are increasingly sought after in industries ranging from automotive fabrication and motorsports to aerospace, energy and manufacturing, and are particularly in demand for major infrastructure projects such as ports and dams, bridges and highways.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that there will be more than 488,000 job openings for welders by the year 2028.3

"We are thrilled to be the fifth UTI campus to welcome a welding program," said Larry Hohl, UTI-Long Beach campus president. "The opportunities for skilled welders are plentiful and varied, as welders enjoy the freedom to move from one industry to another, depending on where demand is the greatest."

To speak with a campus representative in Long Beach or Sacramento about the Welding Technology or Early Employment programs, please call (800) 834-7308 or visit uti.edu .

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 54-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 13 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, visit uti.edu .

1 Above data represents UTI graduates from January 1, 2009 to June 13, 2019. UTI tracks graduates' first job as students graduate and leave UTI. The above data does not include hiring of UTI graduates beyond their first job out of school.

2 Source: Based on data compiled from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Employment Projections (2016-2026), www.bls.gov . The projected number of annual job openings, by job classification is: Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics, 75,900; Bus and Truck Mechanics and Diesel Engine Specialists, 28,300; Automotive Body and Related Repairers, 17,200. Job openings include openings due to growth and net replacements.

3 Based on data compiled from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Employment Projections (2018-2028), www.bls.gov, viewed September 10, 2019. The projected number of annual job openings, by job classification is: Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers, 48,800. Job openings include openings due to growth and net replacements.

