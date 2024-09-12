Universal Technical Institute and Ford Celebrate 25 Years of Ford's Manufacturer Specific Advanced Training (MSAT) Program

UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz noted, "Our enduring relationship with Ford underscores UTI's ongoing commitment to providing top-tier education and training. By working closely with industry leaders like Ford, UTI ensures that our curriculum is aligned with current technological advancements and industry standards. This partnership allows our students to gain hands-on experience with the latest automotive technologies, directly preparing them for careers in the automotive industry."

In 2022, UTI announced the rollout of an updated Ford FACT curriculum that included electric vehicle coursework. The curriculum offers online and in-person courses covering high-voltage systems safety, hybrid vehicle components and operation, battery electric vehicle (BEV) components and operation, and an introduction to high-voltage battery service.

TSO Technician Development Manager at Ford Fay Watts shared, "The FACT program provides an undeniable head start into the automotive industry. FACT program students take the training Ford and Lincoln Service Technicians receive—Ford Service Technician Specialty Training (STST). Students who complete the FACT program graduate with up to 70% of that same training, which can reduce the need for up to five years of required in-dealership coursework."

Watts added, "As the industry has evolved, Ford and the FACT program have also evolved, including EV and Mobile Service training—a new opportunity and career path for technicians as they grow and continue to develop. The future of the Service Technician is bright, and we are proud to celebrate our 25-year partnership with UTI/FACT."

The Ford FACT program is 15 weeks long and is taught at UTI-Avondale (Ariz.), UTI-Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.), UTI-Sacramento (Calif.), UTI-Orlando (Fla.), UTI-Lisle (Ill.), UTI-Bloomfield (New Jersey), UTI-Mooresville (N.C.), UTI-Exton (Penn.), and UTI-Houston.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, energy, and healthcare education programs. The Company's mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges. UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 176,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

Media Contact

Alanna Vitucci

[email protected]

480.710.6843

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.