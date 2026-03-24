Universal Technical Institute Announces Three-Year Partnership with Fuji Spray Auto

Preferred spray gun supplier to support UTI's collision repair and aviation programs across the U.S.

PHOENIX and TORONTO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI), the automotive/diesel, skilled trades, electrical, and energy education division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc., today announced a three-year partnership with Fuji Spray Auto, a North American industry leader in professional spray finishing equipment. Under the agreement, Fuji Spray Auto is the preferred spray gun supplier for UTI, equipping the Collision Repair and Aviation training programs with professional-grade spray guns used by industry experts.

Source: FujiSpray Source: FujiSpray

Founded in 1986 and celebrating 40 years of innovation, Fuji Spray designs and manufactures high-quality compressor spray guns and HVLP turbine spray systems trusted by professionals in a range of industries, including collision repair, aviation, and marine. The partnership enables UTI students to train on professional paint-spray equipment to build technical confidence and job-ready skills.

Fuji Spray Auto's product line includes a comprehensive range of spray guns for every stage of refinishing — from primer to base and clear — including the recently released VALOR Series, the V8 Series, and the Primis Series. Designed to deliver precision, durability, and user comfort, the systems help finishers achieve flawless results while working faster and more efficiently.

"Training with professional-grade equipment gives our students a competitive advantage in their training for careers in collision repair and aviation refinishing. We are grateful to Fuji Spray for their investment in our students and look forward to a productive partnership in the years ahead," said UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz.

In addition to campus support, Fuji Spray's Education Support Program offers discounted equipment to schools and students, helping reduce barriers while investing in the next generation of automotive and aviation refinishers.

"At Fuji Spray, we believe the future of skilled trades starts with hands-on education. Partnering with Universal Technical Institute allows us to support the next generation of finishers by giving students access to professional-grade spray equipment as they learn their craft," said Fuji Spray President David Sherman.

Universal Technical Institute offers its Collision Repair & Refinish Technology (CRRT) program at its campuses in Houston and Long Beach, California. The Airframe & Powerplant aviation maintenance training is offered at campuses in Avondale, Arizona; Long Beach, California; Miramar, Florida; Dallas/Fort Worth; Houston; and Canton, Michigan campuses.

For more information about Fuji Spray, visit fujispray.com.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider serving students, partners and communities nationwide. The company offers high-quality education and support services for in-demand careers via its two divisions: UTI and Concorde Career Colleges. The UTI division operates 17 campuses located in nine states and offers a wide range of transportation, skilled trades, electrical and energy training programs. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in eight states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu; LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges; or X at @news_UTI and @ConcordeCareer.

About Fuji Spray

Founded in 1986, Fuji Spray is a North American-based industry leader in spray finishing. The company designs and manufactures award-winning compressor spray guns and HVLP turbine systems trusted by professionals across automotive, aviation, marine, and industrial applications. Fuji Spray is committed to innovation, precision, and customer satisfaction, helping finishers achieve professional results with confidence.

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SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.