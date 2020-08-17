Universal Technical Institute campuses earn 2020 "Schools of Excellence" and "School of Distinction" recognition by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges

PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI) campuses have been named 2019-2020 "Schools of Excellence" by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). The designation, which is the Commission's most prestigious institutional achievement award, recognizes commitment to quality education and preparing students for success.

UTI-Avondale (Ariz.), UTI/MMI-Orlando (Fla.), MMI-Phoenix (Ariz.) and UTI-Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) were all named ACCSC "Schools of Excellence" as a part of the 2019-2020 ACCSC accreditation renewal process.

In addition, UTI's newest campus in Bloomfield, New Jersey received a 2019-2020 "School of Distinction" award for "commitment to the expectations and rigors of accreditation, and delivering quality educational programs to students." At the time of the ACCSC review, the Bloomfield campus was too new to be eligible for the School of Excellence designation.

"The Schools of Excellence award is not something ACCSC gives. It is something schools earn," according to ACCSC Associate Executive Director Christopher Lambert. "ACCSC is incredibly proud of the work being done by UTI to deliver high quality educational programs that provide meaningful opportunities for students to enter the workforce with in-demand skills. In partnership with UTI, ACCSC is committed to continuing to explore innovations that put students first and contribute to workforce development in the United States," Lambert said.

"We are exceptionally proud of our teams and their dedication to operating excellence, exceptional education and, above all, the success of our students," said UTI Chief Executive Officer Jerome Grant. "Out of 650 schools now accredited by the ACCSC, only 14 schools earned Schools of Excellence awards and four of those were our campuses. Every day, and especially now during the pandemic, we see the difference our campus teams make. This recognition by the ACCSC validates our work to give students the skills employers want and provide industry with the highly trained technicians they so urgently need."

ACCSC is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as the designated accrediting body for more than 650 post-secondary, trade and technical schools that serve over 150,000 students nationwide. In 2020, UTI-Avondale, UTI/MMI-Orlando, MMI-Phoenix and UTI-Rancho Cucamonga are among just 14 ACCSC-accredited institutions across the country to be honored by ACCSC as "Schools of Excellence."

"Since 2013, UTI campuses across the nation have been named Schools of Excellence 16 times, illustrating our success in supporting our students and delivering strong student outcomes. We are proud that four of five UTI graduates went to work in their fields of study last year and that our graduates continue to be in strong demand despite record unemployment across the country," Grant said.

About ACCSC:

Since 1967, the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) has been recognized by the United States Department of Education as a reliable authority on educational quality. ACCSC is committed to supporting and enhancing the student educational experience at accredited member institutions, facilitating meaningful workforce development opportunities, and bridging the growing skills gap in the United States. More information on ACCSC is available online at www.accsc.org, @ACCSCAccredits, and facebook.com/accscaccreditation.

Learn more about the 2020 Schools of Excellence by clicking here.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 55-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

For more information, visit www.uti.edu. Like UTI on www.facebook.com/UTI or follow UTI on Twitter @UTITweet, @MMITweet, and @NASCARTechUTI.

Approximately 7,700 of the 8,100 UTI graduates in 2018 were available for employment. At the time of reporting, approximately 6,600 were employed within one year of their graduation date, for a total of 86%.

Media Contact:

Jody Kent

Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs

Universal Technical Institute

(623) 445-0872

[email protected]

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.uti.edu

