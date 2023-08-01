Universal Technical Institute Executing on Major Program Expansions

News provided by

Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

01 Aug, 2023, 16:30 ET

Five new programs started their first cohorts of students at four campuses in July, with nine more programs planned across five additional campuses launching over the next 60 days.

PHOENIX, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company"), a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, energy, and healthcare education programs, launched the Airframe and Powerplant, HVACR, Wind PowerIndustrial Maintenance, and Welding programs at four of its UTI division campuses in July, and is admitting new students in nine more programs at five additional campuses. The remaining programs are planned to begin classes in August and September and include Robotics & Automation.

These program expansions are another important step in the execution of the Company's growth and diversification strategy, first announced in early 2021. Approximately 70 students started in the five programs launched in July. Once fully operational, these programs will be able to support more than 1,000 students annually who are seeking careers in the skilled trades and energy sectors.

"The acquisition of MIAT College of Technology and the continued success of our welding programs have allowed us the opportunity to expand our UTI division program offerings across our national campus footprint," commented Jerome Grant, chief executive officer. "The program expansions, along with the two new UTI campuses launched in 2022, and the acquisition of Concorde Career Colleges this fiscal year, are a key element of our growth and diversification strategy."

With the current program expansion effort, the Company is optimizing its existing UTI division campus footprint to include Airframe and Powerplant, HVACR, Industrial Maintenance, Robotics and Automation, and Wind Power in addition to the current automotive, diesel, welding, motorcycle, and marine mechanic programs. Including the July launches, new programs are currently planned across nine campuses in seven states.  Potential future expansions may also be considered.

The Airframe and Powerplant1 program at UTI-Avondale has received Federal Aviation Administration approval. Two additional campuses, UTI-Long Beach and UTI-Miramar are pending FAA approval.   

The Company will hold its Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. (ET). The Company's most recent investor presentation can be found here.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.
Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on Twitter @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

1 The Airframe & Powerplant and Aviation Maintenance Technology programs prepare graduates to pursue entry-level careers in the aviation industry or related fields. Graduates are eligible to apply and test for an FAA-issued mechanic certificate. Career options may be limited without an FAA-issued mechanic certificate, and salaries may be lower. UTI and MIAT are educational institutions and cannot guarantee employment, salary, or FAA certification.

Media Contact
Alanna Vitucci
[email protected]
480-710-6843

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Also from this source

Universal Technical Institute to Hold Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

United Airlines Sponsors MIAT College of Technology Aviation Maintenance Students at Recent Aerospace Maintenance Competition

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.