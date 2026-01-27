Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Advances Successful North Star Strategy, Selects Phoenix for New Concorde Division Facility

Concorde-Phoenix to offer healthcare programs, including nursing, dental assistant/dental hygiene, medical and physical therapy assistant and allied health.

PHOENIX, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc., a national leader in workforce training programs, continues to advance its successful North Star strategy to address America's skilled labor shortage. Today, the company announced Phoenix as the site of a new facility for its healthcare division, Concorde Career Colleges.

Concorde Career Colleges (PRNewsfoto/Universal Technical Institute, Inc.)

"The momentum created by the strong execution of our North Star strategy is accelerating as we expand into markets that seek the skilled workers our training programs deliver," said Todd Hitchcock, Chief Operating Officer, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. "Phoenix, with its growing population and ongoing demand for healthcare professionals, is an ideal location for a new Concorde facility that will deliver sustainable growth and meaningful student outcomes."

Universal Technical Institute's multi-year North Star strategy of growth, diversification and optimization is now in Phase II, which includes opening multiple campuses annually between 2026 and 2029; launching new programs at existing campus locations; and enhancing its operations to make the most efficient use of resources.

In November, Universal Technical Institute announced plans to open at least two and up to five campuses annually, as well as launch approximately 20 new programs annually, across both the UTI and Concorde divisions. As part of this, the company announced new campuses, including Concorde-Atlanta, Concorde-Houston and UTI-Salt Lake City.

"Phoenix is a vibrant hub of economic growth with a robust healthcare sector," said Kevin Prehn, Division President, Concorde Career Colleges. "We look forward to partnering with area hospitals, clinics and dental providers on their workforce needs as we train tomorrow's healthcare professionals in the region."

Scheduled to open in 2027, Concorde-Phoenix will be located at 8990 W. Glendale Ave. in Glendale. The comprehensive training facility will span approximately 53,000 square feet and serve more than 620 students seeking careers in fields such as nursing, dental assistant/dental hygiene, medical assistant, physical therapy assistant, pharmacy technician, surgical technology and radiologic technology. The location and programs are subject to state, accreditor and U.S. Department of Education approvals, and student recruitment will not begin until those approvals are received.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will host its first quarter Fiscal 2026 earnings call on Wednesday, February 4 at 4:30pm Eastern. For more information, visit investor.uti.edu.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider serving students, partners and communities nationwide. The company offers high-quality education and support services for in-demand careers via its two divisions: UTI and Concorde Career Colleges. The UTI division operates 15 campuses located in nine states, with more announced, and offers a wide range of transportation, skilled trades, electrical and energy training programs. Concorde operates across 18 campuses in eight states and online, with more announced, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu; LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges; or X at @news_UTI and @ConcordeCareer.

