Universal Technical Institute, Inc. announces Kevin Prehn as president of Concorde Career Colleges

News provided by

Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

13 Dec, 2023, 16:15 ET

PHOENIX, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs, today announced the appointment of Kevin Prehn as president of Concorde Career Colleges, effective immediately. Prehn has served as interim president since September.

Continue Reading
Kevin Prehn, President of Concorde Career Colleges
Kevin Prehn, President of Concorde Career Colleges

"We recently marked the one-year anniversary of our acquisition of Concorde and, in just a few months at the helm as interim president, Kevin's impact has been felt throughout the organization.  He continues to impress the leadership team and our Board with his strong management and business acumen, and he is the natural choice to assume this role permanently," said Jerome Grant, chief executive officer of UTI, Inc.

Prehn has held several leadership positions since joining Concorde in 2019, most recently as chief operating officer. He played a leading role in UTI, Inc.'s acquisition of Concorde Career Colleges, ensuring successful integration of key functions.

"I'm grateful to work with an immensely talented group of higher education leaders who deliver on quality outcomes for our students," said Prehn. "I am incredibly proud of Concorde's track record of preparing students for careers across healthcare disciplines and couldn't be more pleased to continue working with our leadership team to carry these successes forward."

Prior to joining Concorde, Prehn held senior positions at Education Corporation of America, Kaplan Higher Education, and Score Educational Centers. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Purdue Global and a Bachelor of Arts in communication from University of California San Diego.

With 17 campuses across eight states, Concorde Career Colleges prepares America's next generation of health professionals for rewarding, in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic, and other allied healthcare roles. Concorde Career Colleges was honored as 2023 School of the Year by the California Association of Private Postsecondary Schools and Concorde's Dallas campus saw 2023 School of the Year and Innovator of the Year honors from the Career Colleges and Schools of Texas.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.
Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) at @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

 Media Contact:
Sharon Rolenc
[email protected]
612-720-2083

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Also from this source

Universal Technical Institute to Consolidate Houston Operations to Better Serve Students

Universal Technical Institute to Consolidate Houston Operations to Better Serve Students

Universal Technical Institute (UTI), the transportation, skilled trades, and energy education division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc., today...
Universal Technical Institute to Present at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference

Universal Technical Institute to Present at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company"), a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.