Universal Technical Institute Reports Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter Results

Kim McWaters, UTI's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "In the second quarter of 2018, we demonstrated good traction on leading indicators for our business, as we generated a greater number of higher converting inquiries and increased enrollment applications by seven percent as compared to 2017. We are now in the initial implementation phases of the Transformation Plan announced in March and expect to see a positive impact on our operational results starting in the fourth quarter. We remain on track to open our third metro campus in Bloomfield, NJ, and community, employer and prospective student response has been overwhelmingly positive. Both the Transformation Plan and our new campus represent significant investment in the long-term profitable growth of UTI, with positive financial benefits beginning in fiscal 2019."

Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31: 2018 Compared to 2017

Revenues for the quarter were $80.7 million , compared to $82.5 million for the prior year period. The year-over-year revenue variance was primarily attributable to a 4.4% decrease in UTI's average student population.

Financial Results for the Six-Month Period Ended March 31: 2018 Compared to 2017

Revenues were $161.8 million , compared to $166.7 million for the prior year period. The year-over-year revenue variance was attributable to a 5.2% decrease in UTI's average student population.

Student Metrics



Three Months Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Total starts 1,819



1,869



3,135



3,249

Average undergraduate full-time student enrollment 10,394



10,876



10,823



11,420

End of period undergraduate full-time student enrollment 10,005



10,261



10,005



10,261



Fiscal 2018 Outlook

Student starts are still expected to grow in the low-single digits.

Average student population is still expected to be down in the mid-single digits.

Revenue is still expected to range between $310 million and $320 million .

and . Operating expenses are still expected to range between $348 million and $353 million .

and . An operating loss is still expected between $28 million and $33 million .

and . EBITDA is still expected to be negative.

Capital expenditures are still expected to be between $24 million and $25 million .

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call to discuss the 2018 second quarter results on Thursday, May 3rd at 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST). This call can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6790 or 844-881-0138. Investors are invited to listen to the call live at http://uti.investorroom.com/ . Please access the website at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of UTI's website for 60 days or the replay can be accessed through May 15, 2018 by dialing 412-317-0088 or 877-344-7529 and entering pass code 10119697.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and the related conference call contains non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures, which are intended to supplement, but not substitute for, the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Management chooses to disclose to investors, these non-GAAP financial measures because they provide an additional analytical tool to clarify the results from operations and helps to identify underlying trends. Additionally, such measures help compare the Company's performance on a consistent basis across time periods. Management also utilizes EBITDA as a performance measure internally. To obtain a complete understanding of the Company's performance these measures should be examined in connection with net income (loss), determined in accordance with GAAP, as presented in the financial statements and notes thereto included in the annual and quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the items excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered an alternative to net income as a measure of the Company's operating performance or profitability. Exclusion of items in the non-GAAP presentation should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Other companies, including other companies in the education industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than UTI does, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure across companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included below.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained herein, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties that could cause actual performance and results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include, among other things, changes to federal and state educational funding, changes to regulations or agency interpretation of such regulations affecting the for-profit education industry, possible failure or inability to obtain regulatory consents and certifications for new or expanding campuses, potential increased competition, changes in demand for the programs offered by UTI, increased investment in management and capital resources, the effectiveness of the recruiting, advertising and promotional efforts, changes to interest rates and unemployment, general economic conditions of the Company and other risks that are described from time to time in the Company's public filings. Further information on these and other potential factors that could affect the financial results or condition may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations, any changes in events, conditions or circumstances, or otherwise.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

With more than 200,000 graduates in its 52-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, visit uti.edu .

(Tables Follow)

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017



(In thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues

$ 80,663



$ 82,497



$ 161,819



$ 166,676

Operating expenses:















Educational services and facilities

45,817



44,834



89,898



91,988

Selling, general and administrative

43,666



36,976



84,345



72,614

Total operating expenses

89,483



81,810



174,243



164,602

Income (loss) from operations

(8,820)



687



(12,424)



2,074

Other income (expense):















Interest expense, net

(500)



(712)



(931)



(1,461)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

96



125



193



253

Other income, net

354



315



328



435

Total other expense, net

(50)



(272)



(410)



(773)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(8,870)



415



(12,834)



1,301

Income tax expense (benefit)

(37)



2,145



(2,866)



4,755

Net loss

$ (8,833)



$ (1,730)



$ (9,968)



$ (3,454)

Preferred stock dividends

1,295



1,295



2,618



2,618

Loss available for distribution

$ (10,128)



$ (3,025)



$ (12,586)



$ (6,072)



















Loss per share:















Net loss per share - basic

$ (0.40)



$ (0.12)



$ (0.50)



$ (0.25)

Net loss per share - diluted

$ (0.40)



$ (0.12)



$ (0.50)



$ (0.25)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:















Basic

25,057



24,666



25,032



24,645

Diluted

25,057



24,666



25,032



24,645



UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)





March 31, 2018

Sept. 30, 2017 Assets

(In thousands) Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 82,245



$ 50,138

Restricted cash

13,081



14,822

Trading securities

—



40,020

Held-to-maturity investments

701



7,759

Receivables, net

12,284



15,197

Notes receivable, current portion

5,098



—

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

20,499



18,890

Total current assets

133,908



146,826

Property and equipment, net

109,163



106,664

Goodwill

9,005



9,005

Notes receivable, less current portion

33,702



—

Other assets

11,409



11,607

Total assets

$ 297,187



$ 274,102











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 44,300



$ 37,481

Deferred revenue

35,590



41,338

Accrued tool sets

2,774



2,764

Financing obligation, current portion

1,210



1,106

Income tax payable

—



490

Other current liabilities

3,418



3,210

Total current liabilities

87,292



86,389

Deferred tax liabilities, net

329



3,141

Deferred rent liability

6,587



6,887

Financing obligation

41,395



42,035

Other liabilities

10,096



9,874

Total liabilities

145,699



148,326











Commitments and contingencies

















Shareholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 32,050,371 shares issued and 25,185,474 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and 31,872,433 shares issued and 25,007,536 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2017

3



3

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 700,000 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and September 30, 2017, liquidation preference of $100 per share

—



—

Paid-in capital - common

186,229



185,140

Paid-in capital - preferred

68,853



68,853

Treasury stock, at cost, 6,864,897 shares as of March 31, 2018 and September 30, 2017

(97,388)



(97,388)

Retained earnings (deficit)

(6,209)



(30,832)

Total shareholders' equity

151,488



125,776

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 297,187



$ 274,102



UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





Six Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017



(In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (9,968)



$ (3,454)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

6,713



7,172

Amortization of assets subject to financing obligation

1,341



1,341

Bad debt expense

738



327

Stock-based compensation

1,100



1,435

Deferred income taxes

(2,812)



—

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

(193)



(253)

Training equipment credits earned, net

2



(409)

Other gains, net

91



6

Changes in assets and liabilities:







Restricted cash

121



(11,102)

Receivables

3,552



2,748

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(2,117)



(426)

Notes receivable

(1,591)



—

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

4,539



(7,881)

Deferred revenue

(5,748)



(9,144)

Income tax payable/receivable

(1,866)



2,634

Accrued tool sets and other current liabilities

438



574

Deferred rent liability

(300)



(973)

Other liabilities

9



(229)

Net cash used in operating activities

(5,951)



(17,634)

Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment

(7,613)



(3,929)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

1



1

Proceeds received upon maturity of investments

7,043



1,642

Purchase of trading securities

(894)



—

Proceeds from sales of trading securities

40,902



—

Return of capital contribution from unconsolidated affiliate

165



241

Restricted cash: other

1,619



2,355

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

41,223



(9,361)

Cash flows from financing activities:







Payment of preferred stock cash dividend

(2,618)



(2,618)

Payment of financing obligation

(536)



(441)

Payment of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation through shares withheld

(11)



(7)

Net cash used in financing activities

(3,165)



(3,066)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

32,107



(30,061)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

50,138



119,045

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 82,245



$ 88,984



UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA





Three Months Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017



(In thousands) Net loss

$ (8,833)



$ (1,730)



$ (9,968)



$ (3,454)

Interest expense, net

500



712



931



1,461

Income tax expense (benefit)

(37)



2,145



(2,866)



4,755

Depreciation and amortization

4,355



4,522



8,731



9,161

EBITDA

$ (4,015)



$ 5,649



$ (3,172)



$ 11,923



UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Selected Supplemental Financial Information





Three Months Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017



(In thousands) Salaries expense

$ 34,864



$ 34,928



$ 68,900



$ 70,724

Employee benefits and tax

8,322



7,264



15,701



14,768

Bonus expense

2,952



295



4,714



2,081

Stock-based compensation

791



937



1,150



1,485

Total compensation and related costs

$ 46,929



$ 43,424



$ 90,465



$ 89,058



















Occupancy expense, net of subleases

$ 9,503



$ 9,379



$ 18,724



$ 18,842

Depreciation and amortization expense

$ 4,355



$ 4,522



$ 8,731



$ 9,161

Bad debt expense

$ 400



$ 78



$ 738



$ 327



