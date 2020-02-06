Universal Technical Institute Reports Fiscal Year 2020 First Quarter Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), the leading provider of transportation technician training, reported financial results for the fiscal 2020 first quarter ended December 31, 2019.

First quarter revenue of $87.2 million increased 5.0% versus the prior year quarter.

increased 5.0% versus the prior year quarter. New student starts, excluding Norwood, MA campus, increased 7.7% for the first quarter as compared to the prior year quarter.

campus, increased 7.7% for the first quarter as compared to the prior year quarter. First quarter net income of $4.7 million increased $12.4 million from the prior year quarter loss.

increased from the prior year quarter loss. Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $10.1 million in the first quarter increased $8.7 million versus the prior year quarter.

of in the first quarter increased versus the prior year quarter. Management reaffirms overall full year 2020 guidance while increasing capital expenditure guidance to reflect incremental growth investments in welding program expansions.

"Growth in our first quarter of fiscal 2020 across multiple key metrics reflects our focused execution on our multi-pronged strategy," said Jerome Grant, UTI's Chief Executive Officer. "New student starts were up 7.7%, revenues increased 5%, and operating income of $4.3 million improved $11.5 million from the prior year quarter's loss. As a result, we grew net income to $4.7 million."

"We have strengthened our foundation and are taking steps to drive our next phase of growth. Recently, we realigned our senior leadership team to fuel that growth, streamline the student experience and become more effective and efficient from initial contact through the admissions process."

"We are keenly focused on offering curriculum to provide our students training for job skills that are in high demand. This focus, combined with our goal to efficiently utilize space in our legacy campuses, produced our successful welding programs. To capitalize on the positive turn in our results, we have accelerated expansion of welding and now plan to move from three to at least six programs by fiscal 2021. Additionally, with an eye toward the future of the transportation industry and arming our students with the skills they will need to succeed, we are adapting our core automotive program to include Volvo Car's advanced and electrified vehicles and technology, and continuing our work in partnership with industry to update our manufacturer programs with the latest in their brand-specific innovations."

"We remain committed to delivering the next phase of profitable growth and generating positive returns for all our stakeholders."

Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended December 31, 2019 Compared to 2018

New student starts, excluding the Norwood, MA campus, were up 7.7%.

campus, were up 7.7%. Revenues increased 5.0% to $87.2 million compared to $83.1 million , primarily driven by an average full-time enrollment increase of 3.3% and higher revenue per student of 1.6%.

compared to , primarily driven by an average full-time enrollment increase of 3.3% and higher revenue per student of 1.6%. Operating expenses decreased by 8.1% to $83.0 million , compared to $90.3 million , primarily due to lower contract and professional services expense, advertising expense, and compensation and related expenses. First quarter of 2020 included $1.5 million of severance cost related to UTI's CEO transition, while the first quarter of 2019 included a $4.0 million consultant termination fee expense.

, compared to , primarily due to lower contract and professional services expense, advertising expense, and compensation and related expenses. First quarter of 2020 included of severance cost related to UTI's CEO transition, while the first quarter of 2019 included a consultant termination fee expense. Operating income was $4.3 million , compared to operating loss of $7.2 million .

, compared to operating loss of . Net income was $4.7 million , compared to net loss of $7.7 million .

, compared to net loss of . Adjusted operating income (1) was $6.5 million , compared to a loss of $2.9 million .

was , compared to a loss of . Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $10.1 million , compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 million .

was , compared to adjusted EBITDA of . Operating cash flow was $7.1 million , compared to operating cash flow of $4.4 million .

, compared to operating cash flow of . Adjusted free cash flow(1) was $7.0 million , compared to adjusted free cash flow of $5.6 million .

(1)See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" below.

Student Metrics



Three Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018 Total starts 1,594



1,511

Total starts (excluding Norwood, MA campus)(2) 1,594



1,480

Average undergraduate full-time student enrollment 11,600



11,225

End of period undergraduate full-time student enrollment 10,766



10,540





(2) Starting with the third quarter fiscal 2019, UTI will be reporting operating metrics, such as students starts, excluding its Norwood, MA campus. As previously reported on the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on February 19, 2019, Norwood is no longer accepting new student applications and will fully close before the end of 2020. As such, the company believes it is appropriate to exclude its impact.

2020 Fiscal Outlook

"The positive start in the fiscal first quarter demonstrates the momentum driving our expected year-over-year annual growth," said UTI Chief Financial Officer Troy Anderson. "During the fiscal year, we expect our normal seasonality in which student enrollments are typically lower in the second and third quarters and thus results in higher relative revenue and profitability in our fiscal first and fourth quarters. Focused on continuing to fuel long-term growth, we are investing in opening at least two more welding programs that will drive incremental growth over the next two fiscal years. As such, we are increasing our capital expenditures guidance to range between $11.5 million and $13.5 million, while maintaining our adjusted free cash flow guidance and reaffirming the other components of our 2020 fiscal guidance."



FY 2020 Guidance New student start growth (excluding Norwood, MA campus) Up 2.5% - 4.5% Average student population growth Up 1.0% - 2.0% Revenue(3) $338.0M - $345.0M Operating expenses(4) $330.0M - $335.0M Operating income (loss)(4) $8.0M - $13.0M Adjusted operating income (loss)(1)(4) $13.0M - $18.0M Net income(4) $9.5M - $14.5M Adjusted EBITDA(1)(4) $26.5M - $31.5M Operating cash flow $28.0M - $33.0M Adjusted free cash flow(1) $23.5M - $28.5M Capital expenditures $11.5M - $13.5M



(3) Fiscal Year 2020 guidance equates to year over year revenue growth of 2.0% to 4.0%, which includes a 1.0% to 1.5% net negative impact from the Norwood, MA campus exit.

(4) Fiscal Year 2020 guidance includes the impact from the adoption of ASC 842. Refer to schedule on page 11.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results for the fiscal 2020 first quarter ended December 31, 2019, on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. MST (4:30 p.m. EDT).

To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial (412) 317-6790 or (844) 881-0138. A live webcast of the call will be available via the Universal Technical Institute investor relations website at https://investor.uti.edu . Please go to the website at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The conference call webcast will be archived for 90 days at https://investor.uti.edu or the telephone replay can be accessed through March 6, 2020, by dialing (412) 317-0088 or (877) 344-7529 and entering passcode 10138845.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and the related conference call contains non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures, which are intended to supplement, but not substitute for, the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Management chooses to disclose to investors these non-GAAP financial measures because they provide an additional analytical tool to clarify the results from operations and help to identify underlying trends. Additionally, such measures help compare the company's performance on a consistent basis across time periods. Management defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and adjusted for items not considered as part of the company's normal recurring operations. Management defines adjusted operating income (loss) as income (loss) from operations, adjusted for items that affect trends in underlying performance from year to year and are not considered normal recurring cash operating expenses. Management defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures, adjusted for items not considered as part of the company's normal recurring operations. Management chooses to disclose any campus adjustments as direct costs (net of any corporate allocations). Management utilizes adjusted figures as performance measures internally for operating decisions, strategic planning, annual budgeting and forecasting. For the periods presented, this includes consulting fees incurred as part of the company's transformation initiative, startup costs related to the Bloomfield, NJ campus, and the teach out and closure of the Norwood, MA campus. To obtain a complete understanding of the company's performance, these measures should be examined in connection with net income (loss), operating income (loss) and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, as presented in the financial statements and notes thereto included in the annual and quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the items excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of the company's operating performance or liquidity. Exclusion of items in the non-GAAP presentation should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Other companies, including other companies in the education industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than UTI does, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure across companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included below.

Information reconciling forward-looking adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted free cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is unavailable to the company without unreasonable effort. The company is not able to provide a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss) or adjusted free cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because certain items required for such reconciliation are uncertain, outside of the company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, including but not limited to the provision for (benefit from) income taxes. Preparation of such reconciliation would require a forward-looking statement of income (loss) and statement of cash flows prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to the company without unreasonable effort.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained herein, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include the following: the company's belief that it is taking steps to drive its next phase of growth; the company's focus on offering curriculum to provide its students training for job skills that are in high demand; the company's goal to efficiently utilize space in its legacy campuses; the company's accelerated expansion of welding and plans to move from three to at least six programs by fiscal 2021; the company's commitment to delivering the next phase of profitable growth and generating positive returns for all its stakeholders; the company's expectation for year-over-year annual growth; the company's expectation for normal seasonality; the company's focus on continuing to fuel long-term growth and investing in opening at least two more welding programs that will drive incremental growth over the next two fiscal years; and the company's expectations for new student start growth (excluding Norwood, MA), average student population growth, revenue, operating expenses, operating income (loss), adjusted operating income (loss), net income, adjusted EBITDA, operating cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, and capital expenditures for fiscal 2020. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties that could cause actual performance and results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the company's actual results include, among other things, changes to federal and state educational funding, changes to regulations or agency interpretation of such regulations affecting the for-profit education industry, possible failure or inability to obtain regulatory consents and certifications for new or expanding campuses, potential increased competition, changes in demand for the programs offered by UTI, increased investment in management and capital resources, the effectiveness of the recruiting, advertising and promotional efforts, changes to interest rates and unemployment, general economic conditions of the company, the adoption of new accounting standards including the new lease accounting guidance, and other risks that are described from time to time in the company's public filings. Further information on these and other potential factors that could affect the financial results or condition may be found in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations, any changes in events, conditions or circumstances, or otherwise.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 54-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 13 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, visit uti.edu .

Company Contact:

Troy R. Anderson

Chief Financial Officer

Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

(623) 445-9365

Investor Relations Contact:

Moriah Shilton

LHA Investor Relations

(415) 433-3777

UTI@lhai.com

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended December 31,



2019

2018



(In thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues

$ 87,234



$ 83,050

Operating expenses:







Educational services and facilities

42,876



45,735

Selling, general and administrative

40,104



44,520

Total operating expenses

82,980



90,255

Income (loss) from operations

4,254



(7,205)

Other income (expense):







Interest income

336



403

Interest expense

—



(814)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

—



97

Other income (expense), net

178



(65)

Total other income (expense), net

514



(379)

Income (loss) before income taxes

4,768



(7,584)

Income tax expense

84



133

Net income (loss)

$ 4,684



$ (7,717)

Preferred stock dividends

1,323



1,323

Income (loss) available for distribution

$ 3,361



$ (9,040)











Income (loss) per share:







Net income (loss) per share - basic

$ 0.07



$ (0.36)

Net income (loss) per share - diluted

$ 0.07



$ (0.36)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:







Basic

25,663



25,321

Diluted

47,059



25,321



UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019 Assets (In thousands) Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,533



$ 65,442

Restricted cash 14,930



15,113

Receivables, net 12,456



17,937

Notes receivable, current portion 5,183



5,227

Prepaid expenses 6,583



7,054

Other current assets 6,916



7,331

Total current assets 116,601



118,104

Property and equipment, net 73,815



104,126

Goodwill 8,222



8,222

Notes receivable, less current portion 30,451



29,852

Right-of-use asset 142,869



—

Other assets 10,103



10,222

Total assets $ 382,061



$ 270,526









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 43,039



$ 45,878

Dividends payable 1,323



— Deferred revenue 42,191



42,886

Accrued tool sets 2,740



2,586

Lease liability, current portion 25,883



—

Financing obligation, current portion —



1,554

Other current liabilities 1,798



3,940

Total current liabilities 116,974



96,844

Deferred tax liabilities, net 329



329

Deferred rent liability —



10,326

Financing obligation —



39,161

Lease liability 130,813



—

Other liabilities 7,672



9,578

Total liabilities 255,788



156,238









Commitments and contingencies













Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 32,609,615 shares issued and 25,744,718 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 32,498,830 shares issued and 25,633,933 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2019 3



3

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 700,000 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, liquidation preference of $100 per share —



—

Paid-in capital - common 187,010



187,493

Paid-in capital - preferred 68,853



68,853

Treasury stock, at cost, 6,864,897 shares as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 (97,388)



(97,388)

Retained deficit (32,205)



(44,673)

Total shareholders' equity 126,273



114,288

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 382,061



$ 270,526



UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

(In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 4,684



$ (7,717)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 3,013



3,205

Amortization of assets subject to financing obligation —



670

Amortization of lease right-of-use asset 5,920



—

Bad debt expense 283



337

Stock-based compensation 14



694

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate —



(97)

Training equipment credits earned, net 439



78

Other losses (gain), net (231)



401

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Receivables 4,065



6,235

Prepaid expenses (409)



(1,210)

Other assets 23



720

Notes receivable (555)



(378)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,938)



(1,578)

Deferred revenue (695)



3,138

Income tax payable/receivable 92



169

Accrued tool sets and other current liabilities 32



588

Deferred rent liability —



(458)

Lease liability (6,532)



—

Other liabilities (1,081)



(387)

Net cash provided by operating activities 7,124



4,410

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (1,811)



(2,779)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 23



5

Return of capital contribution from unconsolidated affiliate 69



64

Net cash used in investing activities (1,719)



(2,710)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Payment of financing obligation —



(310)

Payment of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation through shares withheld (497)



(118)

Net cash used in financing activities (497)



(428)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,908



1,272

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 80,555



72,159

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 85,463



$ 73,431



UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

(In thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,533



$ 58,649

Restricted cash 14,930



14,782

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in condensed consolidated statements of cash flows $ 85,463



$ 73,431



UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

(In thousands) Net income (loss), as reported $ 4,684



$ (7,717)

Interest income (336)



(403)

Interest expense —



814

Income tax expense 84



133

Depreciation and amortization 3,342



4,258

EBITDA $ 7,774



$ (2,915)

Non-recurring consulting fees for transformation initiative —



4,224

Severance expense due to CEO transition 1,531



—

Norwood, MA campus operating loss(2) 756



45

Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 10,061



$ 1,354





Reconciliation of Net Cash provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities, as reported $ 7,124



$ 4,410









Purchase of property and equipment (1,811)



(2,779)

Non-recurring consulting fees paid for transformation initiative —



3,950

Severance payment due to CEO transition 1,014



—

Cash outflow associated with Norwood, MA campus operating activities(2) 677



11

Adjusted free cash flow, non-GAAP $ 7,004



$ 5,592





Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

(In thousands) Income (loss) from operations, as reported $ 4,254



$ (7,205)

Severance expense due to CEO transition 1,531



—

Non-recurring consulting fees for transformation initiative —



4,224

Norwood, MA campus operating loss(2) 756



45

Adjusted operating income (loss), non-GAAP $ 6,541



$ (2,936)



UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Selected Supplemental Financial Information





Three Months Ended

December 31,



2019

2018



(In thousands) Salaries expense

$ 34,940



$ 35,007

Employee benefits and tax

6,137



7,491

Bonus expense

4,189



2,830

Stock-based compensation

14



694

Total compensation and related costs

$ 45,280



$ 46,022











Occupancy expense, net of subleases

$ 10,308



$ 9,651

Advertising expense

$ 9,453



$ 10,583

Depreciation and amortization

$ 3,336



$ 4,156

Contract services expense

$ 1,829



$ 6,493



Impact of the Adoption of ASC 842, Leases

UTI adopted ASC 842 effective October 1, 2019. The adoption of the standard resulted in the recognition of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities based on the lease portfolio as of October 1, 2019.

In addition, we have two build-to-suit leases that were accounted for as financing obligations and related assets because we had continued involvement in the related facility after the construction period was completed. The financing obligations were classified as operating leases in accordance with the new standard as of the transition date, including recognition of operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities. The change will result in the derecognition of the existing deferred financing obligation and related assets. The cumulative impact of the derecognition of these financing obligations as of October 1, 2019, was an increase in stockholders' equity. The reclassification also resulted in the recognition of rent expense, which was previously reported as interest expense under the former accounting guidance. The following represents the effects of adopting ASC 842. UTI's fiscal year 2020 guidance includes the impacts noted below.

Opening Balance Sheet Impact

Net Increase in Assets

Net Increase in Liabilities

Net Increase in Equity $116.1 Million

$107.0 Million

$9.1 Million

Impact to Fiscal 2020 Statement of Income (in millions)





Increase (decrease) Revenues

$ —

Total operating expenses

1.6

Income from operations

(1.6)

Total other income (expense), net

1.8

Net income

$ 0.2







EBITDA



Interest expense

$ (3.0)

Depreciation and amortization

(2.4)





$ (5.2)



