Universal Technical Institute Reports Fiscal Year 2023 Second Quarter Results

PHOENIX, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, reported financial results for the fiscal 2023 second quarter ended March 31, 2023. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. operates in two reportable segments, Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges (Concorde), and together with its segments and subsidiaries is referred to as the "Company", "we," "us" or "our."

Revenue was $163.8 million with UTI increasing 5.4% versus the prior year period and Concorde contributing $56.3 million

Net income of $3.5 million, adjusted net income* of $6.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA* of $19.2 million.

Total new student starts of 4,626 with UTI increasing 4.4% versus the prior year period and 2,252 contributed by Concorde.

The Company reiterates its full year, fiscal 2023 guidance across all key metrics.

The Company's current year results include Concorde for the four months ended March 31, 2023 , reflecting the December 1, 2022 closing date of the acquisition. Total company year-over-year comparisons are shown on an "as-reported basis," consistent with the Company's previously provided fiscal 2023 guidance.

"Our second quarter performance reflects our continued execution on reaching the fullest potential of our growth and diversification strategy," said Jerome Grant, CEO of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. "We delivered top- and bottom-line results that exceeded our expectations, aided by the first full quarter of financial contribution from Concorde. Further, we strengthened our divisional operating model and overall leadership capabilities by appointing higher education veteran Tracy Lorenz as President of UTI, and appointing Trinity Health's President and CEO, Michael Slubowski, to our board of directors. I am proud of the progress we have made with building out the infrastructure for our combined company.

"As we enter the second half of fiscal 2023, we remain focused on our key growth drivers for the UTI and Concorde segments. Within UTI, we will continue working to scale enrollment growth at our newest campuses in Austin, Texas and Miramar, Florida. We also remain underway with launching 14 new programs across nine UTI campuses, with the first new program launches currently on track for July. For Concorde, we will work to maintain the smooth progress we have made with integration, initially focusing on meeting public company requirements while facilitating a seamless student and staff experience, and also continuing efforts to launch three new dental hygiene programs in fiscal 2024. We look forward to further leveraging the benefits of our diversified business model as we support strong student outcomes across a growing, in-demand range of fields."

Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2023 Compared to 2022

Revenues increased 60.5% to $163.8 million compared to $102.1 million primarily due to the $56.3 million addition for the Concorde acquisition.

compared to primarily due to the addition for the Concorde acquisition. Operating expenses rose by 59.9% to $157.9 million , compared to $98.7 million . The acquisition of Concorde contributed $50.1 million of the increase. The remainder was driven primarily by the incremental cost of delivery associated with UTI new campus and program rollouts in the prior year, and both one-time and ongoing investments in support of our growth and diversification strategy.

, compared to . The acquisition of Concorde contributed of the increase. The remainder was driven primarily by the incremental cost of delivery associated with UTI new campus and program rollouts in the prior year, and both one-time and ongoing investments in support of our growth and diversification strategy. Operating income was $5.9 million compared to $3.4 million .

compared to . Net income was $3.5 million compared to $7.4 million . Adjusted net income* was $6.3 million compared to $6.4 million .

compared to . Adjusted net income* was compared to . Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.04 compared to $0.11 .

compared to . Adjusted EBITDA* was $19.2 million compared to $12.6 million .

UTI

UTI had revenues of $107.6 million , a 5.4% increase from the prior year quarter revenues of $102.1 million driven primarily by the new campuses and programs launched in the prior year, and overall higher revenue per student, partially offset by lower average undergraduate full-time active students.

, a 5.4% increase from the prior year quarter revenues of driven primarily by the new campuses and programs launched in the prior year, and overall higher revenue per student, partially offset by lower average undergraduate full-time active students. Operating expenses for UTI were $94.5 million , compared to $86.5 million . The increase was primarily due to higher compensation related and other expenses incurred during the current year due to the new campuses and welding programs launched in the prior year, along with costs for incremental advertising and admissions resources to support growth objectives for the segment.

, compared to . The increase was primarily due to higher compensation related and other expenses incurred during the current year due to the new campuses and welding programs launched in the prior year, along with costs for incremental advertising and admissions resources to support growth objectives for the segment. Adjusted EBITDA* was $20.7 million compared to $21.5 million .

compared to . New student starts increased from prior year by 4.4%, while average undergraduate full-time active students decreased 3.0%.

Concorde

Revenues of $56.3 million .

. Operating expenses were $50.1 million .

. Adjusted EBITDA* was $8.4 million .

. New student starts of 2,252 and 7,808 average undergraduate full-time active students.

*See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" below.

"With our financial and operational execution during the quarter, we are entering the second half of fiscal 2023 on solid footing," said Troy Anderson, CFO of Universal Technical Institute. "Our second quarter revenue and profitability performance reflect the benefits of Concorde's contribution and the UTI fiscal 2022 new campus and program launches. We continue to reiterate our fiscal 2023 guidance, however, the anticipated phasing of our revenue and profitability throughout the year has shifted favorably relative to our initial expectations as a result of our strong first half results. Additionally, while we expect overall new student starts will be within our previous guidance range, we now see UTI starts at the lower end of their previously expected range, or approximately 8% year over year growth, and Concorde starts at the higher of their previously expected range. We continue to focus on execution across both segments of our business, along with further development of their respective strategic roadmaps."

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At March 31, 2023, the Company's total available cash liquidity was $120.6 million, with an additional $8.2 million available from its revolving credit facility. In March 2023, the Company purchased the three primary buildings and associated land at its Orlando, Florida campus for $26.2 million. The purchase was completed using proceeds from its revolving credit facility that were drawn down in the previous quarter. Excluding the Orlando campus purchase, capital expenditures for the quarter and year total $4.2 million and $11.0 million, respectively, with the primary drivers being the completion of the UTI Austin and Miramar campus buildouts, as well as UTI and Concorde program expansions.

Financial Results for the Six-Month Period Ended March 31, 2023 Compared to 2022

Revenues increased 37.0% to $283.8 million compared to $207.2 million primarily due to the $70.7 million addition for the Concorde acquisition.

compared to primarily due to the addition for the Concorde acquisition. Operating expenses rose by 43.8% to $273.4 million , compared to $190.2 million . The acquisition of Concorde contributed $65.2 million . The remainder of the increase was primarily driven by the incremental cost of delivery associated with UTI new campus and program rollouts in the prior year, and both one-time and ongoing investments in support of our growth and diversification strategy.

, compared to . The acquisition of Concorde contributed . The remainder of the increase was primarily driven by the incremental cost of delivery associated with UTI new campus and program rollouts in the prior year, and both one-time and ongoing investments in support of our growth and diversification strategy. Operating income was $10.4 million compared to $17.0 million .

compared to . Net income was $6.1 million compared to $22.2 million . Adjusted net income* was $11.7 million compared to $21.8 million .

compared to . Adjusted net income* was compared to . Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.07 compared to $0.36 .

earnings per share (EPS) were compared to . Adjusted EBITDA* was $33.6 million compared to $33.2 million .

UTI

UTI had revenues of $213.1 million , a 2.9% increase from the prior year quarter revenues of $207.2 million driven primarily by the new campuses and programs launched in the prior year and overall higher revenue per student, partially offset by lower average undergraduate full-time active students.

, a 2.9% increase from the prior year quarter revenues of driven primarily by the new campuses and programs launched in the prior year and overall higher revenue per student, partially offset by lower average undergraduate full-time active students. Operating expenses for UTI were $183.5 million , compared to $168.4 million . The increase was primarily due to higher compensation related and other expenses incurred during the current year due to the new campuses and welding programs launched in the prior year, along with costs for incremental advertising and admissions resources to support growth objectives for the segment.

, compared to . The increase was primarily due to higher compensation related and other expenses incurred during the current year due to the new campuses and welding programs launched in the prior year, along with costs for incremental advertising and admissions resources to support growth objectives for the segment. Adjusted EBITDA* was $44.0 million compared to $50.2 million .

compared to . New student starts increased 2.4% compared to the prior year, while average undergraduate full-time active students decreased 2.3%.

Concorde (for the four-month period beginning December 2022 and ended March 2023)

Revenues of $70.7 million . Of note, due to seasonality and phasing of clinical programs, December is one of the lowest revenue months of the year.

. Of note, due to seasonality and phasing of clinical programs, December is one of the lowest revenue months of the year. Operating expenses were $65.2 million .

. Adjusted EBITDA* was $8.3 million .

. New student starts of 2,573 and 7,773 average undergraduate full-time active students.

*See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" below.

Student Metrics



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

UTI

Concorde

Total



UTI

Concorde

Total Total new student starts 2,374

2,252

4,626



2,275

—

2,275 Average undergraduate full-time active students 12,516

7,808

20,324



12,903

—

12,903 End of period undergraduate full-time active students 12,104

7,708

19,812



12,466

—

12,466

Six Months Ended March 31, 2023



Six Months Ended March 31, 2022

UTI

Concorde

Total



UTI

Concorde

Total Total new student starts 4,348

2,573

6,921



4,247

—

4,247 Average undergraduate full-time active students 13,014

7,773

20,787



13,316

—

13,316 End of period undergraduate full-time active students 12,104

7,708

19,812



12,466

—

12,466



























For the Company's most recent investor presentation and quarterly financial supplement, please see its investor relations website at https://investor.uti.edu.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information in this press release and may similarly disclose non-GAAP financial information on the related conference call. These financial measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and are not intended to be and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that they provide investors an additional analytical tool to clarify its results of operations and identify underlying trends. Additionally, the Company believes that these measures may also help investors compare its performance on a consistent basis across time periods. Additional details on our non-GAAP measures and the tables reconciling these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are provided below.

Adjusted EBITDA

For fiscal 2022, the Company defined adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for items not considered as part of the Company's normal recurring operations. Starting in fiscal 2023, the Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and items not considered normal recurring operations. Prior year amounts have been restated to include stock-based compensation expense.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures, adjusted for items not considered normal recurring operations.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

The Company defines adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss), adjusted for items that affect trends in underlying performance from year to year and are not considered normal recurring operations, including the income tax effect on the adjustments utilizing the effective tax rate.

We disclose any campus adjustments as direct costs (net of any corporate allocations). Management utilizes adjusted figures as performance measures internally for operating decisions, strategic planning, annual budgeting and forecasting. For the periods presented, this includes acquisition-related costs for both announced and potential acquisitions, integration costs for completed acquisitions, costs related to the purchase of our campuses, impairment charges related to intangible assets, start-up costs associated with the Austin, TX and Miramar, FL campus openings, lease accounting adjustments resulting from the purchase of our Lisle, Illinois campus and our campus consolidation efforts, the income tax benefit recorded as a result of the CARES Act, and severance expenses due to the CEO transition. To obtain a complete understanding of our performance, these measures should be examined in connection with net income (loss) and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, as presented in the financial statements and notes thereto included in the annual and quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Because the items excluded from these non-GAAP measures are significant components in understanding and assessing our financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be an alternative to net income (loss) or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of our operating performance or liquidity. Exclusion of items in the non-GAAP presentation should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Other companies, including other companies in the education industry, may define and calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure across similarly titled performance measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided below and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements contained in this press release and the related conference call, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor from civil liability provided for such statements by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (set forth in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These forward-looking statements which address our expected future business and financial performance, may contain words such as "goal," "target," "future," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "project," "may," "should," "will," the negative form of these expressions or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding (1) the Company's expectation that it will meet its fiscal year 2023 guidance for new student start growth (decline), revenue growth, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow; (2) expectation that it will continue to expand its value proposition and build a business that can grow in low-to-mid single digits with potential upside, regardless of the economic environment; (3) the Company's expectation that it will succeed in new campus launches next year; and (4) the Company's expectation of the successful integration of the Concorde acquisition. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect our actual results include, among other things, impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes to federal and state educational funding, changes to regulations or agency interpretation of such regulations affecting the for-profit education industry, possible failure or inability to obtain regulatory consents and certifications for new or modified campuses or instruction, potential increased competition, changes in demand for the programs we offer, increased investment in management and capital resources, failure to comply with the restrictive covenants and our ability to pay the amounts when due under the Credit Agreement with Fifth Third Bank, National Association, the effectiveness of our student recruiting, advertising and promotional efforts, changes to interest rates and unemployment, general economic and political conditions, the adoption of new accounting standards, and other risks that are described from time to time in our public filings. Further information on these and other potential factors that could affect the financial results or condition may be found in the company's filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release and the related conference call are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date on which it is made. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, changes in expectations, any changes in events, conditions or circumstances, or otherwise.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly-skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on Twitter @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

(Tables Follow)

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues $ 163,820

$ 102,086

$ 283,824

$ 207,161 Operating expenses:













Educational services and facilities 86,930

49,209

148,338

97,110 Selling, general and administrative 70,941

49,500

125,089

93,096 Total operating expenses 157,871

98,709

273,427

190,206 Income from operations 5,949

3,377

10,397

16,955 Other (expense) income:













Interest income 1,805

8

2,628

20 Interest expense (2,637)

(466)

(4,060)

(699) Other income, net 126

(163)

451

(45) Total other expense, net (706)

(621)

(981)

(724) Income before income taxes 5,243

2,756

9,416

16,231 Income tax (expense) benefit (1,763)

4,598

(3,288)

5,945 Net income 3,480

7,354

$ 6,128

$ 22,176 Preferred stock dividends (1,251)

(1,294)

(2,528)

(2,617) Income available for distribution 2,229

6,060

$ 3,600

$ 19,559 Income allocated to participating securities (833)

(2,359)

$ (1,348)

$ (7,622) Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,396

$ 3,701

$ 2,252

$ 11,937















Earnings per share:













Net income per share - basic $ 0.04

$ 0.11

$ 0.07

$ 0.36 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.04

$ 0.11

$ 0.07

$ 0.36















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:











Basic 33,999

32,992

33,901

32,920 Diluted 34,553

33,436

34,477

33,393

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par value and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



March 31, 2023

September 30, 2022 Assets

Cash and cash equivalents $ 120,579

$ 66,452 Restricted cash 4,013

3,544 Held-to-maturity investments —

28,918 Receivables, net 25,435

16,450 Notes receivable, current portion 5,954

5,641 Prepaid expenses 9,883

6,139 Other current assets 8,742

8,809 Total current assets 174,606

135,953 Property and equipment, net 262,544

214,292 Goodwill 28,459

16,859 Intangible assets, net 19,322

14,215 Notes receivable, less current portion 30,497

30,231 Right-of-use assets for operating leases 182,958

132,038 Deferred tax asset, net 5,345

3,365 Other assets 8,984

5,958 Total assets $ 712,715

$ 552,911 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 62,435

$ 66,680 Deferred revenue 64,814

54,223 Operating lease liability, current portion 21,233

12,959 Long-term debt, current portion 2,319

1,115 Other current liabilities 3,741

2,745 Total current liabilities 154,542

137,722 Operating lease liability 171,704

129,302 Long-term debt 160,825

66,423 Other liabilities 4,777

4,067 Total liabilities 491,848

337,514 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 34,149 and 33,857 shares issued 3

3 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; 676 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding, liquidation preference of $100 per share —

— Paid-in capital - common 150,906

148,372 Paid-in capital - preferred 66,481

66,481 Treasury stock, at cost, 82 shares (365)

(365) Retained earnings (deficit) 2,293

(1,307) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,549

2,213 Total shareholders' equity 220,867

215,397 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 712,715

$ 552,91

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 6,128

$ 22,176 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

11,994

7,563 Amortization of right-of-use assets for operating leases

10,073

9,123 Bad debt expense

2,071

1,355 Stock-based compensation

3,282

2,240 Deferred income taxes

2,479

(6,556) Training equipment credits earned, net

47

(809) Unrealized (loss) gain on interest rate swap

(664)

1,034 Other (gains) losses, net

(196)

112 Changes in assets and liabilities:







Receivables

(3,895)

3,777 Prepaid expenses

(898)

(79) Other assets

2,709

(540) Notes receivable

(579)

(159) Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(16,446)

706 Deferred revenue

(9,554)

(17,481) Operating lease liability

(10,745)

(8,566) Other liabilities

(121)

(3,496) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(4,315)

10,400 Cash flows from investing activities:







Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(16,973)

(26,514) Purchase of property and equipment

(38,641)

(53,149) Proceeds from maturities of held-to-maturity securities

29,000

— Return of capital contribution from unconsolidated affiliate

—

188 Net cash used in investing activities

(26,614)

(79,475) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from revolving credit facility

90,000

— Debt issuance costs related to the revolving credit facility

(484)

— Payment of preferred stock cash dividend

(2,528)

(2,617) Payments on term loans and finance leases

(715)

(678) Payment of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation through shares withheld

(748)

(628) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

85,525

(3,923) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

54,596

(72,998) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

66,452

133,721 Restricted cash, beginning of period

3,544

12,256 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

69,996

145,977 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

120,579

61,498 Restricted cash, end of period

4,013

11,481 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 124,592

$ 72,979

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Financial Summary by Segment and Consolidated





Three Months Ended March 31, 2023



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022



UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated



UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Revenue

$ 107,560

$ 56,260

$ —

$ 163,820



$ 102,086

$ —

$ —

$ 102,086 Total operating expenses

94,458

50,071

13,342

157,871



86,512

—

12,197

98,709 Net income

12,135

6,237

(14,892)

3,480



15,132

—

(7,778)

7,354















Six Months Ended March 31, 2023



Six Months Ended March 31, 2022



UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated



UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Revenue

$ 213,133

$ 70,691

$ —

$ 283,824



$ 207,161

$ —

$ —

$ 207,161 Total operating expenses

183,516

65,228

24,683

273,427



168,420

—

21,786

190,206 Net income

27,960

5,503

(27,335)

6,128



38,091

—

(15,915)

22,176

Major Expense Categories by Segment and Consolidated





Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Salaries, benefits and tax expense $ 46,065

$ 26,503

$ 5,164

$ 77,732 Bonus expense 3,991

480

984

5,455 Stock-based compensation 644

—

1,469

2,113 Total compensation and related costs $ 50,700

$ 26,983

$ 7,617

$ 85,300















Advertising expense $ 14,179

$ 6,502

$ —

$ 20,681 Occupancy expense, net of subleases 8,071

5,946

158

14,175 Depreciation and amortization 5,096

1,649

3

6,748 Professional and contract services expense 2,918

175

3,051

6,144





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Salaries, benefits and tax expense $ 40,549

$ —

$ 4,412

$ 44,961 Bonus expense 3,246

—

1,126

4,372 Stock-based compensation 205

—

1,404

1,609 Total compensation and related costs $ 44,000

$ —

$ 6,942

$ 50,942















Advertising expense $ 14,469

$ —

$ —

$ 14,469 Occupancy expense, net of subleases 9,674

—

173

9,847 Depreciation and amortization 3,869

—

15

3,884 Professional and contract services expense 1,947

—

3,918

5,865

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Major Expense Categories by Segment and Consolidated



Six Months Ended March 31, 2023

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Salaries, benefits and tax expense $ 88,321

$ 34,979

$ 10,265

$ 133,565 Bonus expense 7,534

668

2,118

10,320 Stock-based compensation 896

—

2,386

3,282 Total compensation and related costs $ 96,751

$ 35,647

$ 14,769

$ 147,167















Advertising expense $ 27,528

$ 7,782

$ —

$ 35,310 Occupancy expense, net of subleases 16,097

7,828

283

24,208 Depreciation and amortization 9,871

2,106

19

11,996 Professional and contract services expense 5,983

272

5,226

11,481





Six Months Ended March 31, 2022

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Salaries, benefits and tax expense $ 78,468

$ —

$ 9,301

$ 87,769 Bonus expense 6,753

—

2,112

8,865 Stock-based compensation 374

—

1,941

2,315 Total compensation and related costs $ 85,595

$ —

$ 13,354

$ 98,949















Advertising expense $ 26,428

$ —

$ —

$ 26,428 Occupancy expense, net of subleases 18,908

—

338

19,246 Depreciation and amortization 7,532

—

31

7,563 Professional and contract services expense 3,931

—

6,000

9,931

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 12,135

$ 6,237

$ (14,892)

$ 3,480 Interest income (4)

(128)

(1,673)

(1,805) Interest expense 979

79

1,579

2,637 Income tax expense —

—

1,763

1,763 Depreciation and amortization 5,094

1,649

3

6,746 EBITDA 18,204

7,837

(13,220)

12,821 Acquisition related costs —

—

1,322

1,322 Integration related costs for acquisitions 97

374

543

1,014 Stock-based compensation expense 644

—

1,469

2,113 Start-up costs for new campuses and program expansion 1,751

170

—

1,921 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 20,696

$ 8,381

$ (9,886)

$ 19,191





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 15,132

$ —

$ (7,778)

$ 7,354 Interest income (1)

—

(7)

(8) Interest expense 466

—

—

466 Income tax benefit —

—

(4,598)

(4,598) Depreciation and amortization 3,869

—

15

3,884 EBITDA 19,466

—

(12,368)

7,098 Acquisition related costs —

—

2,023

2,023 Integration related costs for acquisitions 126

—

—

126 Stock-based compensation expense 205

—

1,404

1,609 Start-up costs for new campuses and program expansion 2,704

—

—

2,704 Facility lease accounting adjustments (1,008)

—

—

(1,008) Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 21,493

$ —

$ (8,941)

$ 12,552

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



Six Months Ended March 31, 2023

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 27,960

$ 5,503

$ (27,335)

$ 6,128 Interest income (7)

(164)

(2,457)

(2,628) Interest expense 1,860

123

2,077

4,060 Income tax expense —

—

3,288

3,288 Depreciation and amortization 9,869

2,106

19

11,994 EBITDA 39,682

7,568

(24,408)

22,842 Acquisition related costs —

—

2,097

2,097 Integration related costs for acquisitions 316

524

1,269

2,109 Stock-based compensation expense 896

—

2,386

3,282 Start-up costs for new campuses and program expansion 3,075

225

—

3,300 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 43,969

$ 8,317

$ (18,656)

$ 33,630





Six Months Ended March 31, 2022

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Net income $ 38,091

$ —

$ (15,915)

$ 22,176 Interest income (5)

—

(15)

(20) Interest expense 699

—

—

699 Income tax benefit —

—

(5,945)

(5,945) Depreciation and amortization 7,532

—

31

7,563 EBITDA 46,317

—

(21,844)

24,473 Acquisition related costs —

—

2,909

2,909 Integration related costs for acquisitions 201

—

—

201 Stock-based compensation expense 374

—

1,941

2,315 Start-up costs for new campuses and program expansion 4,297

—

—

4,297 Facility lease accounting adjustments (1,008)

—

—

(1,008) Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 50,181

$ —

$ (16,994)

$ 33,187

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income



Three Months Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income $ 3,480

$ 7,354

$ 6,128

$ 22,176 Add back: Income tax expense (benefit) 1,763

(4,598)

3,288

(5,945) Income before income taxes 5,243

2,756

9,416

16,231 Adjustments:













Acquisition related costs 1,322

2,023

2,097

2,909 Integration related costs for acquisitions 1,014

126

2,109

201 Start-up costs for new campuses and program expansion 1,921

2,704

3,300

4,297 Facility lease accounting adjustments —

(1,008)

—

(1,008) Adjusted income before income taxes 9,500

6,601

16,922

22,630 Income tax effect: (expense) benefit (3,192)

(238)

(5,263)

(815) Adjusted net income, non-GAAP $ 6,308

$ 6,363

$ 11,659

$ 21,815















GAAP effective income tax rate (1) 33.6 %

3.6 %

31.1 %

3.6 %





(1) The GAAP effective tax rate for the three and six months ended March 31, 2023 has been adjusted to remove the impact of the Concorde acquisition related costs. The GAAP effective tax rate for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022 has been adjusted to remove the impact from the MIAT purchase accounting adjustments for deferred tax liabilities and the reversal of the valuation allowance, both of which created a net tax benefit for the periods.

Reconciliation of Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow





Six Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, as reported $ (4,315)

$ 10,400 Purchase of property and equipment (38,641)

(53,149) Free cash flow, non-GAAP (42,956)

(42,749) Adjustments:





Purchase of Lisle, Illinois campus —

28,378 Purchase of Orlando, Florida campus 26,156

— Acquisition related costs paid 1,367

1,872 Integration related costs paid 1,850

143 Cash outflow for start-up costs for new campuses and program expansion 3,300

2,987 Cash outflow for property and equipment for new campuses and program expansion 8,271

8,572 Facility lease accounting adjustments —

575 Severance payment due to CEO transition —

32 Adjusted free cash flow, non-GAAP $ (2,012)

$ (190)

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.