Universal Technical Institute Reports Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Results

Raised and adjusted fiscal 2023 financial guidance, including revenue guidance tightened to a range of $602 million to $605 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance raised to a range of $62 million to $64 million.

PHOENIX, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, reported financial results for the fiscal 2023 third quarter ended June 30, 2023. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. operates in two reportable segments, Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges (Concorde), and together with its segments and subsidiaries is referred to as the "Company," "we," "us" or "our."

Revenue was $153.3 million with UTI contributing $100.9 million and Concorde contributing $52.4 million .

with UTI contributing and Concorde contributing . Net loss of $0.5 million , adjusted net income* of $2.0 million , and adjusted EBITDA* of $11.4 million .

, adjusted net income* of , and adjusted EBITDA* of . Total new student starts of 5,300 with UTI increasing 5.3% versus the prior year period and 1,967 contributed by Concorde.

The Company is raising its adjusted EBITDA*, adjusted net income* and adjusted free cash flow* guidance, and tightening its revenue guidance range.

The Company's current year results include Concorde for the seven months ended June 30, 2023 , reflecting the December 1, 2022 closing date of the acquisition. Total company year-over-year comparisons are shown on an "as-reported basis," consistent with the Company's previously provided fiscal 2023 guidance.

"We continued to execute on our growth and diversification initiatives in the third quarter, performing above our expectations for both revenue and profitability," said Jerome Grant, CEO of Universal Technical Institute. "We drove strong Concorde student start performance through the quarter and into July. Within the UTI division, we achieved our first quarter of same-store start growth since the third quarter of 2022, a milestone that reflects improving start trends among both local and relocating students. UTI has also launched the first tranche of new programs out of the fourteen planned launches during the fiscal year."

"Both the Concorde and UTI divisions are continuing to execute on their respective growth drivers for the year. We are planning to launch six new Concorde programs into 2024, with the first programs expected to launch as early as September 2023, and maintain progress with integration. For UTI, we will continue to launch the planned new programs, as well as accelerate enrollment growth across the national campus footprint. As we enter the fourth quarter, we believe we are strongly positioned to execute on our strategic roadmap."

Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2023 Compared to 2022

Revenues increased 51.8% to $153.3 million compared to $101.0 million primarily due to the $52.4 million addition for the Concorde acquisition.

compared to primarily due to the addition for the Concorde acquisition. Operating expenses rose by 54.1% to $152.6 million , compared to $99.0 million primarily due to the Concorde acquisition.

, compared to primarily due to the Concorde acquisition. Operating income was $0.7 million compared to $2.0 million .

compared to . Net loss was $0.5 million compared to net income of $0.8 million . Adjusted net income* was $2.0 million compared to $5.7 million .

compared to net income of . Adjusted net income* was compared to . Basic and diluted loss per share were $(0.05) compared to $(0.01) .

compared to . Adjusted EBITDA* was $11.4 million compared to $12.0 million .

UTI

UTI had revenues of $100.9 million , a 0.1% decrease from the prior year quarter revenues of $101.0 million .

, a 0.1% decrease from the prior year quarter revenues of . Operating expenses for UTI were $92.7 million , compared to $89.6 million . The increase was primarily due to expenses incurred during the current year for the pending new program launches planned for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, and the new campuses and programs launched in the prior year.

, compared to . The increase was primarily due to expenses incurred during the current year for the pending new program launches planned for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, and the new campuses and programs launched in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA* was $15.6 million compared to $20.6 million .

compared to . New student starts increased from prior year by 5.3%, while average undergraduate full-time active students decreased 4.0%.

Concorde

Revenues of $52.4 million .

. Operating expenses were $50.5 million .

. Adjusted EBITDA* was $4.0 million .

. New student starts of 1,967 and 7,050 average undergraduate full-time active students.

*See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" below.

"Our third quarter results reflect the benefits of Concorde's second full quarter of contribution and solid start performance in both the UTI and Concorde segments," said Troy Anderson, CFO of Universal Technical Institute. "With our current visibility and the strength of our performance year-to-date, we are tightening our annual revenue guidance and raising our adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted free cash flow guidance for this fiscal year. In conjunction, we are reiterating our previously stated expectations for total new student starts for fiscal year 2023, and we remain confident with our projections of reaching over $700 million in revenue and approaching $100 million in adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2024. Across the organization, we are working hard to ensure we continue executing and building momentum, while also facilitating and maintaining our strong student outcomes in the high demand industry segments we serve."

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At June 30, 2023, the Company's total available cash liquidity was $110.5 million, with an additional $8.2 million available from its revolving credit facility. Capital expenditures ("capex") for the quarter and year total $10.2 million and $22.7 million, respectively, excluding the $26.2 million paid for the purchase of the three primary buildings and associated land at the Orlando, FL campus in March 2023. The primary drivers of capex for the year being the completion of the UTI Austin and Miramar campus buildouts, as well as UTI and Concorde program expansions.

Financial Results for the Nine-Month Period Ended June 30, 2023 Compared to 2022

Revenues increased 41.9% to $437.1 million compared to $308.1 million primarily due to the $123.1 million addition for the Concorde acquisition.

compared to primarily due to the addition for the Concorde acquisition. Operating expenses rose by 47.3% to $426.1 million , compared to $289.2 million . The acquisition of Concorde contributed $115.7 million . The remainder of the increase was primarily driven by the incremental cost of delivery associated with UTI new campus and program rollouts in the prior year, and both one-time and ongoing investments in support of our growth and diversification strategy.

, compared to . The acquisition of Concorde contributed . The remainder of the increase was primarily driven by the incremental cost of delivery associated with UTI new campus and program rollouts in the prior year, and both one-time and ongoing investments in support of our growth and diversification strategy. Operating income was $11.1 million compared to $18.9 million .

compared to . Net income was $5.6 million compared to $23.0 million . Adjusted net income* was $13.7 million compared to $27.3 million .

compared to . Adjusted net income* was compared to . Basic earnings per share was $0.03 compared to $0.36 and diluted earnings per share was $0.03 compared to $0.35 .

compared to and diluted earnings per share was compared to . Adjusted EBITDA* was $45.1 million compared to $45.2 million .

compared to . Adjusted free cash flow* used cash of $1.6 million compared to $3.0 million .

UTI

UTI had revenues of $314.0 million , a 1.9% increase from the prior year revenues of $308.1 million driven primarily by the new campuses and programs launched in the prior year and overall higher revenue per student, partially offset by lower average undergraduate full-time active students.

, a 1.9% increase from the prior year revenues of driven primarily by the new campuses and programs launched in the prior year and overall higher revenue per student, partially offset by lower average undergraduate full-time active students. Operating expenses for UTI were $276.2 million , compared to $258.0 million . The increase was primarily due to higher compensation related and other expenses incurred during the current year for the pending new program launches planned for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, and the new campuses and programs launched in the prior year.

, compared to . The increase was primarily due to higher compensation related and other expenses incurred during the current year for the pending new program launches planned for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, and the new campuses and programs launched in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA* was $59.6 million compared to $70.8 million .

compared to . New student starts increased 3.7% compared to the prior year, while average undergraduate full-time active students decreased 2.8%.

Concorde (for the seven-month period beginning December 2022 and ended June 2023)

Revenues of $123.1 million .

. Operating expenses were $115.7 million .

. Adjusted EBITDA* was $12.3 million .

. New student starts of 4,540 and 7,536 average undergraduate full-time active students.

*See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" below.

Student Metrics



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

UTI

Concorde

Total



UTI

Concorde

Total Total new student starts 3,333

1,967

5,300



3,166

—

3,166 Average undergraduate full-time active students 11,544

7,050

18,594



12,025

—

12,025 End of period undergraduate full-time active students 11,908

6,581

18,489



12,077

—

12,077



























Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023



Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022

UTI

Concorde

Total



UTI

Concorde

Total Total new student starts 7,681

4,540

12,221



7,409

—

7,409 Average undergraduate full-time active students 12,524

7,536

20,060



12,881

—

12,881 End of period undergraduate full-time active students 11,908

6,581

18,489



12,077

—

12,077



























For the Company's most recent investor presentation and quarterly financial supplement, please see its investor relations website at https://investor.uti.edu.

Updated Fiscal 2023 Financial Outlook





Updated



FY 2023 ($ in millions)

Guidance(2) New student start growth No change 22,000 - 23,500 Revenue Narrowed range and raised midpoint $602.0 - $605.0 Adjusted net income(1) Raised range and midpoint $17.0 - $20.0 Adjusted EBITDA(1) Raised range and midpoint $62.0 - $64.0 Adjusted free cash flow(1)(3) Raised range and midpoint $44.0 - $46.0





(1) See the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" below. For a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures, see the tables following the earnings release. (2) Fiscal 2023 reflects UTI estimated results for the full year and Concorde estimated results beginning December 1, 2022. Any growth rates shown are calculated on an "as reported" basis. (3) Fiscal 2023 assumes $58.0 million to $60.0 million of total capex, including the purchase of the three buildings and land at the Orlando, FL campus, incremental investments for the Austin and Miramar campuses, program expansions, and a consistent level of annual capital maintenance.





Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information in this press release and may similarly disclose non-GAAP financial information on the related conference call. These financial measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and are not intended to be and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that they provide investors an additional analytical tool to clarify its results of operations and identify underlying trends. Additionally, the Company believes that these measures may also help investors compare its performance on a consistent basis across time periods. Additional details on our non-GAAP measures and the tables reconciling these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are provided below.

Adjusted EBITDA

For fiscal 2022, the Company defined adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for items not considered as part of the Company's normal recurring operations. Starting in fiscal 2023, the Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and items not considered normal recurring operations. Prior year amounts have been restated to include an adjustment for stock-based compensation expense.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures, adjusted for items not considered normal recurring operations.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

The Company defines adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss), adjusted for items that affect trends in underlying performance from year to year and are not considered normal recurring operations, including the income tax effect on the adjustments utilizing the effective tax rate.

We disclose any campus adjustments as direct costs (net of any corporate allocations). Management utilizes adjusted figures as performance measures internally for operating decisions, strategic planning, annual budgeting and forecasting. For the periods presented, this includes acquisition-related costs for both announced and potential acquisitions, integration costs for completed acquisitions, costs related to the purchase of our campuses, start-up costs associated with the Austin, TX and Miramar, FL campus openings and other program expansions, lease accounting adjustments resulting from the purchase of our Lisle, Illinois campus and our campus consolidation efforts, impairment charges related to intangible assets, the income tax benefit recorded as a result of the CARES Act, and severance expenses due to the CEO transition. To obtain a complete understanding of our performance, these measures should be examined in connection with net income (loss) and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, as presented in the financial statements and notes thereto included in the annual and quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Because the items excluded from these non-GAAP measures are significant components in understanding and assessing our financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be an alternative to net income (loss) or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of our operating performance or liquidity. Exclusion of items in the non-GAAP presentation should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Other companies, including other companies in the education industry, may define and calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure across similarly titled performance measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided below and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly-skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on Twitter @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

(Tables Follow)

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Nine Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues $ 153,286

$ 100,966

$ 437,110

$ 308,127 Operating expenses:













Educational services and facilities 88,377

53,216

236,715

150,326 Selling, general and administrative 64,246

45,796

189,335

138,892 Total operating expenses 152,623

99,012

426,050

289,218 Income from operations 663

1,954

11,060

18,909 Other (expense) income:













Interest income 1,632

68

4,260

88 Interest expense (2,957)

(552)

(7,017)

(1,251) Other income (expense), net 89

(291)

540

(336) Total other expense, net (1,236)

(775)

(2,217)

(1,499) (Loss) income before income taxes (573)

1,179

8,843

17,410 Income tax benefit (expense) 64

(336)

(3,224)

5,609 Net (loss) income $ (509)

$ 843

$ 5,619

$ 23,019 Preferred stock dividends (1,263)

(1,296)

(3,791)

(3,913) (Loss) income available for distribution (1,772)

(453)

1,828

19,106 Income allocated to participating securities —

—

(684)

(7,272) Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ (1,772)

$ (453)

$ 1,144

$ 11,834















Earnings per share:













Net (loss) income per share - basic $ (0.05)

$ (0.01)

$ 0.03

$ 0.36 Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.05)

$ (0.01)

$ 0.03

$ 0.35















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:











Basic 34,067

33,257

33,956

33,032 Diluted 34,067

33,257

34,402

33,550

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par value and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 Assets

Cash and cash equivalents $ 110,511

$ 66,452 Restricted cash 3,572

3,544 Held-to-maturity investments —

28,918 Receivables, net 25,156

16,450 Notes receivable, current portion 5,964

5,641 Prepaid expenses 11,153

6,139 Other current assets 8,123

8,809 Total current assets 164,479

135,953 Property and equipment, net 266,238

214,292 Goodwill 28,459

16,859 Intangible assets, net 19,148

14,215 Notes receivable, less current portion 29,930

30,231 Right-of-use assets for operating leases 182,111

132,038 Deferred tax asset, net 5,231

3,365 Other assets 11,140

5,958 Total assets $ 706,736

$ 552,911 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 64,898

$ 66,680 Dividends payable 1,263

— Deferred revenue 57,484

54,223 Operating lease liability, current portion 21,290

12,959 Long-term debt, current portion 2,478

1,115 Other current liabilities 3,522

2,745 Total current liabilities 150,935

137,722 Operating lease liability 170,886

129,302 Long-term debt 160,225

66,423 Other liabilities 4,562

4,067 Total liabilities 486,608

337,514 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 34,151 and 33,857 shares issued 3

3 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; 676 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding, liquidation preference of $100 per share —

— Paid-in capital - common 151,426

148,372 Paid-in capital - preferred 66,481

66,481 Treasury stock, at cost, 82 shares (365)

(365) Retained earnings (deficit) 521

(1,307) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,062

2,213 Total shareholders' equity 220,128

215,397 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 706,736

$ 552,911

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)







Nine Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 5,619

$ 23,019 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

18,649

12,124 Amortization of right-of-use assets for operating leases

15,439

12,636 Bad debt expense

1,447

2,077 Stock-based compensation

3,815

3,273 Deferred income taxes

2,594

(6,283) Training equipment credits earned, net

1,299

(921) Unrealized (loss) gain on interest rate swap

(151)

1,368 Other (gains) losses, net

(197)

537 Changes in assets and liabilities:







Receivables

(2,869)

(8,234) Prepaid expenses

(3,293)

(1,439) Other assets

623

(621) Notes receivable

(22)

956 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(13,949)

1,275 Deferred revenue

(16,884)

(16,809) Operating lease liability

(16,094)

(10,778) Other liabilities

(759)

(4,274) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(4,733)

7,906 Cash flows from investing activities:







Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(16,381)

(26,514) Purchase of property and equipment

(48,847)

(69,608) Proceeds from maturities of held-to-maturity securities

29,000

— Return of capital contribution from unconsolidated affiliate

—

188 Net cash used in investing activities

(36,228)

(95,934) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from revolving credit facility

90,000

— Proceeds from term loan

—

38,000 Debt issuance costs for long-term debt

(484)

(355) Payment of preferred stock cash dividend

(2,528)

(2,617) Payments on term loans and finance leases

(1,179)

(19,004) Payment of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation through shares withheld

(761)

(633) Net cash provided by financing activities

85,048

15,391 Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

44,087

(72,637) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

66,452

133,721 Restricted cash, beginning of period

3,544

12,256 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

69,996

145,977 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

110,511

70,713 Restricted cash, end of period

3,572

2,627 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 114,083

$ 73,340

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Financial Summary by Segment and Consolidated





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022



UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated



UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Revenue

$ 100,852

$ 52,434

$ —

$ 153,286



$ 100,966

$ —

$ —

$ 100,966 Total operating expenses

92,716

50,493

9,414

152,623



89,577

—

9,435

99,012 Net income (loss)

6,795

2,028

(9,332)

(509)



10,859

—

(10,016)

843











































































Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023



Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022



UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated



UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Revenue

$ 313,985

$ 123,125

$ —

$ 437,110



$ 308,127

$ —

$ —

$ 308,127 Total operating expenses

276,232

115,721

34,097

426,050



257,997

—

31,221

289,218 Net income (loss)

34,755

7,531

(36,667)

5,619



48,950

—

(25,931)

23,019









































































Major Expense Categories by Segment and Consolidated



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Salaries, benefits and tax expense $ 45,819

$ 27,153

$ 4,442

$ 77,414 Bonus expense 1,320

1,184

690

3,194 Stock-based compensation 280

—

253

533 Total compensation and related costs $ 47,419

$ 28,337

$ 5,385

$ 81,141















Advertising expense $ 13,346

$ 5,790

$ —

$ 19,136 Occupancy expense, net of subleases 7,380

5,816

153

13,349 Depreciation and amortization 5,119

1,531

3

6,653 Professional and contract services expense 2,951

368

1,854

5,173

































Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Salaries, benefits and tax expense $ 40,796

$ —

$ 4,411

$ 45,207 Bonus expense 3,278

—

840

4,118 Stock-based compensation 253

—

780

1,033 Total compensation and related costs $ 44,327

$ —

$ 6,031

$ 50,358















Advertising expense $ 13,925

$ —

$ —

$ 13,925 Occupancy expense, net of subleases 8,977

—

173

9,150 Depreciation and amortization 4,545

—

16

4,561 Professional and contract services expense 2,744

—

1,935

4,679

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Major Expense Categories by Segment and Consolidated



Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Salaries, benefits and tax expense $ 134,140

$ 62,132

$ 14,707

$ 210,979 Bonus expense 8,854

1,852

2,808

13,514 Stock-based compensation 1,176

—

2,639

3,815 Total compensation and related costs $ 144,170

$ 63,984

$ 20,154

$ 228,308















Advertising expense $ 40,874

$ 13,572

$ —

$ 54,446 Occupancy expense, net of subleases 23,352

13,644

436

37,432 Depreciation and amortization 14,990

3,637

22

18,649 Professional and contract services expense 8,934

640

7,080

16,654

































Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Salaries, benefits and tax expense $ 119,264

$ —

$ 13,712

$ 132,976 Bonus expense 10,031

—

2,952

12,983 Stock-based compensation 627

—

2,721

3,348 Total compensation and related costs $ 129,922

$ —

$ 19,385

$ 149,307















Advertising expense $ 40,353

$ —

$ —

$ 40,353 Occupancy expense, net of subleases 27,720

—

511

28,231 Depreciation and amortization 12,077

—

47

12,124 Professional and contract services expense 6,675

—

7,935

14,610

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 6,795

$ 2,028

$ (9,332)

$ (509) Interest income (2)

(176)

(1,454)

(1,632) Interest expense 1,363

89

1,505

2,957 Income tax benefit —

—

(64)

(64) Depreciation and amortization 5,121

1,531

3

6,655 EBITDA 13,277

3,472

(9,342)

7,407 Acquisition related costs —

—

221

221 Integration related costs for acquisitions 166

319

712

1,197 Stock-based compensation expense 280

—

253

533 Start-up costs for new campuses and program expansion 1,890

198

—

2,088 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 15,613

$ 3,989

$ (8,156)

$ 11,446





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 10,859

$ —

$ (10,016)

$ 843 Interest income (1)

—

(67)

(68) Interest expense 552

—

—

552 Income tax expense —

—

336

336 Depreciation and amortization 4,545

—

16

4,561 EBITDA 15,955

—

(9,731)

6,224 Acquisition related costs —

—

314

314 Integration related costs for acquisitions 702

—

—

702 Stock-based compensation expense 253

—

780

1,033 Start-up costs for new campuses and program expansion 3,169

—

—

3,169 Facility lease accounting adjustments 547

—

—

547 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 20,626

$ —

$ (8,637)

$ 11,989

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 34,755

$ 7,531

$ (36,667)

$ 5,619 Interest income (9)

(340)

(3,911)

(4,260) Interest expense 3,223

212

3,582

7,017 Income tax expense —

—

3,224

3,224 Depreciation and amortization 14,990

3,637

22

18,649 EBITDA 52,959

11,040

(33,750)

30,249 Acquisition related costs —

—

2,318

2,318 Integration related costs for acquisitions 482

843

1,980

3,305 Stock-based compensation expense 1,176

—

2,639

3,815 Start-up costs for new campuses and program expansion 4,965

424

—

5,389 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 59,582

$ 12,307

$ (26,813)

$ 45,076



Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 48,950

$ —

$ (25,931)

$ 23,019 Interest income (6)

—

(82)

(88) Interest expense 1,251

—

—

1,251 Income tax benefit —

—

(5,609)

(5,609) Depreciation and amortization 12,077

—

47

12,124 EBITDA 62,272

—

(31,575)

30,697 Acquisition related costs —

—

3,223

3,223 Integration related costs for acquisitions 903

—

—

903 Stock-based compensation expense 627

—

2,721

3,348 Start-up costs for new campuses and program expansion 7,466

—

—

7,466 Facility lease accounting adjustments (461)

—

—

(461) Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 70,807

$ —

$ (25,631)

$ 45,176

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted Net Income



Three Months Ended June 30,

Nine Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net (loss) income $ (509)

$ 843

$ 5,619

$ 23,019 Add back: Income tax (benefit) expense (64)

336

3,224

(5,609) (Loss) income before income taxes (573)

1,179

8,843

17,410 Adjustments:













Acquisition related costs 221

314

2,318

3,223 Integration related costs for acquisitions 1,196

702

3,306

903 Start-up costs for new campuses and program expansion 2,088

3,169

5,388

7,466 Facility lease accounting adjustments —

547

—

(461) Adjusted income before income taxes 2,932

5,911

19,855

28,541 Income tax effect: (expense) benefit (947)

(248)

(6,155)

(1,199) Adjusted net income, non-GAAP $ 1,985

$ 5,663

$ 13,700

$ 27,342















GAAP effective income tax rate (1) 32.3 %

4.2 %

31.0 %

4.2 %





(1) The GAAP effective tax rate for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023 has been adjusted to remove the impact of the Concorde acquisition related costs. The GAAP effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022 has been adjusted to reflect the normalized annual rate excluding the items noted in nine month rate. The GAAP effective tax rate for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 has been adjusted to remove the impact from the MIAT purchase accounting adjustments for deferred tax liabilities and the reversal of the valuation allowance, both of which created a net tax benefit for the periods.

Reconciliation of Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow



Nine Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, as reported $ (4,733)

$ 7,906 Purchase of property and equipment (48,847)

(69,608) Free cash flow, non-GAAP (53,580)

(61,702) Adjustments:





Purchase of Lisle, Illinois campus —

28,479 Purchase of Orlando, Florida campus 26,156

— Acquisition related costs paid 2,286

3,517 Integration related costs paid 2,682

744 Cash outflow for acquisition integration property and equipment 612

— Cash outflow for start-up costs for new campuses and program expansion 5,388

4,415 Cash outflow for property and equipment for new campuses and program expansion 14,881

20,930 Facility lease accounting adjustments —

575 Severance payment due to CEO transition —

32 Adjusted free cash flow, non-GAAP $ (1,575)

$ (3,010)

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR FISCAL 2023 GUIDANCE (In thousands) (Unaudited)

For each of the non-GAAP reconciliations provided for fiscal 2023 guidance, we are reconciling to the midpoint of the guidance range. The adjustments reflected below for fiscal 2023 are illustrative only and may change throughout the year, both in amount or the adjustments themselves.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for Fiscal 2023 Guidance





Updated

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

2023 Net income ~ $10,500 Interest (income) expense, net ~ 4,250 Income tax (benefit) expense ~ 5,600 Depreciation and amortization ~ 25,400 EBITDA ~ $45,750 Acquisition related costs ~ $2,750 Integration related costs for acquisitions ~ 4,250 New campus & program expansion start-up costs ~ 5,900 Stock-based compensation ~ 4,350 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP ~ $63,000 FY 2023 Guidance Range $62,000 - $64,000

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow for Fiscal 2023 Guidance



Updated

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities ~ $45,100 Purchase of property and equipment ~ (59,000) Free cash flow, non-GAAP ~ $(13,900) Adjustments:

Campus purchase ~ 26,200 Acquisition related costs paid ~ 2,750 Integration related costs for acquisitions ~ 4,250 Cash outflow for acquisition integration property and equipment ~ 800 New campus & program expansion start-up costs ~ 5,900 Cash outflow for new campus & program expansion property and equipment ~ 19,000 Adjusted free cash flow, non-GAAP ~ $45,000 FY 2023 Guidance Range $44,000 - $46,000

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR FISCAL 2023 GUIDANCE (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income for Fiscal 2023 Guidance



Updated

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

2023 Net income ~ $10,500 Add back: Income tax expense(1) ~ 5,600 Income before income taxes ~ 16,100 Adjustments:

Acquisition related costs ~ $2,750 Integration related costs for acquisitions ~ 4,250 New campus & program expansion start-up costs ~ 5,900 Adjusted income before income taxes ~ $29,000 Income tax effect: (expense)(1) ~ (10,500) Adjusted net income, non-GAAP ~ $18,500 FY 2022 Guidance Range $17,000 - $20,000





(1) An estimated GAAP effective tax rate of 35.0% has been used to compute the adjusted net income for fiscal 2023 which removes the impact of the Concorde acquisition related costs.





