Universal Technical Institute Reports Fiscal Year 2024 First Quarter Results

PHOENIX, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, reported financial results for the fiscal 2024 first quarter ended December 31, 2023. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. operates in two reportable segments, Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges (Concorde), and together with its segments and subsidiaries is referred to as the "Company," "we," "us" or "our."

Revenue of $174.7 million with UTI contributing $115.4 million representing 9.3% growth versus the prior year period, and Concorde contributing $59.3 million .

with UTI contributing representing 9.3% growth versus the prior year period, and Concorde contributing . Net income of $10.4 million and adjusted EBITDA (1) of $24.5 million , both increasing considerably versus the prior year period.

and adjusted EBITDA of , both increasing considerably versus the prior year period. Total new student starts of 4,346 with UTI contributing 2,314 representing 17.2% growth versus the prior year period, and Concorde contributing 2,032.

Full year guidance raised for revenue, net income, diluted earnings per share (EPS) and adjusted EBITDA(1).

"In the first quarter of 2024, we continued to outperform our financial expectations and advance our growth, diversification, and optimization strategy," said Jerome Grant, CEO of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. "Across both divisions, we generated year-over-year new student start growth and made progress with launching and ramping new programs. We also strengthened our divisional and corporate leadership teams, with the respective appointments of Kevin Prehn as the president of the Concorde division and Carolyn Frank as our corporate chief human resource officer. With our track record in robust strategic execution and superior student outcomes, we are entering 2024 with our multi-divisional company foundation solidly in place, and proven ability to deliver on our expectations.

"Over the coming quarters, we are focused on increasing enrollment, revenue, and profit growth from our most recent program launches; enhancing the yield of our marketing and admissions investments; and optimizing our workforce and facilities utilization to drive improved margin expansion and operating leverage. Through our program expansions, and as we progress towards the next phases of our growth trajectory, we intend to continuously expand the depth and breadth of opportunities we provide for our students across the in-demand industries we serve. We believe our current optimization work and long-term strategic initiatives will take the company to its fullest potential."

Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended December 31, 2023 Compared to 2022(2)

Revenues increased 45.6% to $174.7 million compared to $120.0 million primarily due to the growth in UTI new student starts and the inclusion of Concorde for a full quarter (2) .

compared to primarily due to the growth in UTI new student starts and the inclusion of Concorde for a full quarter . Operating expenses rose by 38.9% to $160.5 million , compared to $115.6 million primarily due to inclusion of Concorde for a full quarter (2) .

, compared to primarily due to inclusion of Concorde for a full quarter . Operating income was $14.2 million compared to $4.4 million .

compared to . Net income was $10.4 million compared to $2.6 million .

compared to . Basic and diluted EPS were $0.18 and $0.17 compared to $0.03 and $0.02 , respectively.

and compared to and , respectively. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $24.5 million compared to $14.4 million .

UTI

UTI had revenues of $115.4 million , a $9.8 million and 9.3% increase from the prior year quarter revenues of $105.6 million , due to higher student starts.

, a and 9.3% increase from the prior year quarter revenues of , due to higher student starts. Operating expenses for UTI were $100.3 million compared to $92.2 million . The increase was primarily due to expenses incurred during the current year for new program launches during the last two fiscal quarters and planned for fiscal 2024.

compared to . The increase was primarily due to expenses incurred during the current year for new program launches during the last two fiscal quarters and planned for fiscal 2024. Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $21.6 million compared to $20.2 million .

was compared to . New student starts increased from prior year by 17.2%, and average undergraduate full-time active students increased 6.0%.

Concorde(2)

Revenues of $59.3 million , a $44.9 million increase from the prior year quarter revenues of $14.4 million due to the inclusion of a full quarter in the current year and only December in the prior year, along with growth in new student starts.

, a increase from the prior year quarter revenues of due to the inclusion of a full quarter in the current year and only December in the prior year, along with growth in new student starts. Operating expenses were $52.2 million compared to $15.2 million . The increase was due to the inclusion of a full quarter in the current year and only December in the prior year.

compared to . The increase was due to the inclusion of a full quarter in the current year and only December in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $8.8 million compared to $(64.0) thousand .

was compared to . New student starts of 2,032 and 8,244 average undergraduate full-time active students.

(1) See the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" below. For a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures, see the tables following the earnings release. (2) First quarter fiscal 2023 reflects UTI results for the full quarter and Concorde results beginning December 1, 2022. Total company quarter-over-quarter comparisons are shown on an "as-reported basis."

"Our first quarter results exceeded our expectations on both the top and bottom line," said Troy Anderson, CFO of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. "This performance reflects the benefit of having the full quarter of contribution from Concorde, along with meaningful start growth and ramping new program launches in both divisions. Importantly, in December 2023, we also satisfied the conditions that allowed us to fully convert our outstanding Series A preferred stock into common stock, representing a key milestone for the company and an important step in optimizing our capital structure.

"With our current momentum as well as our visibility into the remainder of the year, we are announcing positive adjustments to our fiscal 2024 guidance ranges for several key financial metrics. We are raising our expected revenue range and raising and tightening our adjusted EBITDA range. In addition, we are raising our GAAP net income and diluted EPS expectations, the latter including the benefits from the conversion of the outstanding preferred shares. This updated outlook reflects our continued confidence in our ability to execute and drive strong results, along with additional operating efficiencies and positive returns on our growth investments. In the year ahead, we intend to maintain our strategic progress and enhance the high-quality training and employment experiences we offer students across our platform."

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At December 31, 2023, the Company's total available cash liquidity was $143.6 million, with an additional $8.2 million available from its revolving credit facility. Capital expenditures ("capex") for the quarter were $3.8 million. The primary drivers of capex for the quarter were the UTI and Concorde program expansions.

Updated Fiscal 2024 Financial Outlook





Updated



FY 2024 ($ in millions, except EPS)

Guidance New student starts No change 24,500 - 25,500 Revenue Raised range and midpoint $710 - 720 Net Income Raised range and midpoint $36 - 40 Diluted EPS Raised range and midpoint $0.67 - 0.72 Adjusted EBITDA(3) Raised range and midpoint $100 - 103 Adjusted free cash flow(3)(4) No change $62 - 66





(3) See the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" below. For a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures, see the tables following the earnings release. (4) For FY 2024, assumes $28 million to $31 million of total capex, including incremental investments for program expansions and maintenance capex equal to approximately 2% of revenue.

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022 Revenues $ 174,695

$ 120,004 Operating expenses:





Educational services and facilities 92,409

61,408 Selling, general and administrative 68,055

54,148 Total operating expenses 160,464

115,556 Income from operations 14,231

4,448 Other (expense) income:





Interest income 1,975

823 Interest expense (2,871)

(1,423) Other income (expense), net 214

325 Total other expense, net (682)

(275) Income before income taxes 13,549

4,173 Income tax expense (3,160)

(1,525) Net income $ 10,389

$ 2,648 Preferred stock dividends (1,097)

(1,277) Income available for distribution 9,292

1,371 Income allocated to participating securities (2,855)

(514) Net income available to common shareholders $ 6,437

$ 857







Earnings per share:





Net income per share - basic $ 0.18

$ 0.03 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.17

$ 0.02







Weighted average number of shares outstanding(1):



Basic 36,434

33,805 Diluted 37,439

34,408





(1) On December 18, 2023, the Company exercised in full its right of conversion of the Company's Series A Preferred Stock which resulted in the conversion of all outstanding Series A Preferred shares into 19,296,843 shares of Common Stock. As of December 31, 2023 there were 53,732,017 shares of Common Stock outstanding.

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par value and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023 Assets

Cash and cash equivalents $ 143,590

$ 151,547 Restricted cash 5,233

5,377 Receivables, net 22,722

25,161 Notes receivable, current portion 6,001

5,991 Prepaid expenses 12,117

9,412 Other current assets 7,779

7,497 Total current assets 197,442

204,985 Property and equipment, net 263,922

266,346 Goodwill 28,459

28,459 Intangible assets, net 18,801

18,975 Notes receivable, less current portion 33,393

30,672 Right-of-use assets for operating leases 174,973

176,657 Deferred tax asset, net 4,855

3,768 Other assets 10,568

10,823 Total assets $ 732,413

$ 740,685 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 68,498

$ 69,941 Deferred revenue 81,474

85,738 Operating lease liability, current portion 22,521

22,481 Long-term debt, current portion 2,560

2,517 Other current liabilities 6,882

4,023 Total current liabilities 181,935

184,700 Deferred tax liabilities, net 663

663 Operating lease liability 164,125

165,026 Long-term debt 158,962

159,600 Other liabilities 4,543

4,729 Total liabilities 510,228

514,718 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 53,814 and 34,157 shares issued 5

3 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; 0 and 676 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding, liquidation preference of $100 per share —

— Paid-in capital - common 214,071

151,439 Paid-in capital - preferred —

66,481 Treasury stock, at cost, 82 shares (365)

(365) Retained earnings 6,897

5,946 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,577

2,463 Total shareholders' equity 222,185

225,967 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 732,413

$ 740,685

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 10,389

$ 2,648 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

6,984

5,248 Amortization of right-of-use assets for operating leases

5,531

4,120 Bad debt expense

1,486

535 Stock-based compensation

1,482

1,169 Deferred income taxes

(730)

1,068 Training equipment credits earned, net

529

(83) Unrealized loss on interest rate swap

(886)

(126) Other losses (gains), net

245

(143) Changes in assets and liabilities:







Receivables

1,029

4,657 Prepaid expenses

(4,060)

(1,438) Other assets

408

2,079 Notes receivable

(2,731)

(622) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

330

(15,925) Deferred revenue

(4,264)

4,634 Operating lease liability

(4,708)

(4,963) Other liabilities

(198)

(46) Net cash provided by operating activities

10,836

2,812 Cash flows from investing activities:







Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

—

(16,973) Purchase of property and equipment

(3,848)

(6,782) Proceeds from maturities of held-to-maturity securities

—

29,000 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(3,848)

5,245 Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from revolving credit facility

—

90,000 Debt issuance costs for long-term debt

—

(484) Payment of preferred stock cash dividend

(1,097)

— Payments on term loans and finance leases

(618)

(273) Payment of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation through shares withheld

(2,054)

(525) Preferred share repurchase

(11,320)

— Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(15,089)

88,718 Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(8,101)

96,775 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

151,547

66,452 Restricted cash, beginning of period

5,377

3,544 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

156,924

69,996 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

143,590

162,229 Restricted cash, end of period

5,233

4,542 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 148,823

$ 166,771

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED SUPPLEMENTAL NON-FINANCIAL AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT (In thousands, except for Student Metrics) (Unaudited)

Student Metrics



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

UTI

Concorde

Total



UTI

Concorde(2)

Total Total new student starts 2,314

2,032

4,346



1,974

321

2,295 Year-over-year growth (decline) 17.2 %

533.0 %

89.4 %



0.1 %

—

— Average undergraduate full-time active students 14,321

8,244

22,565



13,511

7,737

21,248 Year-over-year growth (decline) 6.0 %

6.6 %

6.2 %



(1.6) %

—

— End of period undergraduate full-time active students 13,682

8,150

21,832



12,657

7,630

20,287 Year-over-year growth (decline) 8.1 %

6.8 %

7.6 %



(3.6) %

—

—

Financial Summary by Segment and Consolidated

During fiscal 2023, in coordination with the integration of Concorde, we began to reassess our operating model to determine the organizational structure that would best help the Company achieve future growth goals and optimally support the business. Beginning in fiscal 2024, we have executed an internal reorganization to fully transition our operating and reporting model to support a multi-divisional business. As part of the internal reorganization, each of the reportable segments now have dedicated accounting, finance, information technology, and human resources teams. Additionally, human resources and information technology costs that benefit the entire organization are now allocated across UTI, Concorde and Corporate each period based upon relative headcount. As a result, additional costs have moved from Corporate into the UTI segment and to a lesser extent the Concorde segment as resources were redirected to support the segment's objectives. Due to these changes in allocation methodology, the prior year segment amounts have been recast for comparability to the current year presentation.





Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022



UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated



UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Revenue

$ 115,373

$ 59,322

$ —

$ 174,695



$ 105,573

$ 14,431

$ —

$ 120,004 Educational services and facilities

57,368

35,041

—

92,409



50,877

10,531

—

61,408 Selling, general and administrative

42,915

17,153

7,987

68,055



41,274

4,626

8,248

54,148 Total operating expenses

100,283

52,194

7,987

160,464



92,151

15,157

8,248

115,556 Net income (loss)

13,597

7,173

(10,381)

10,389



12,732

(734)

(9,350)

2,648

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED SUPPLEMENTAL NON-FINANCIAL AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Major Expense Categories by Segment and Consolidated



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Salaries, benefits and tax expense $ 45,367

$ 28,192

$ 3,563

$ 77,122 Bonus expense 3,494

857

1,022

5,373 Stock-based compensation 470

8

1,003

1,481 Total compensation and related costs $ 49,331

$ 29,057

$ 5,588

$ 83,976















Advertising expense $ 13,353

$ 6,092

$ —

$ 19,445 Occupancy expense, net of subleases 7,607

5,798

150

13,555 Depreciation and amortization 5,494

1,154

336

6,984 Professional and contract services expense 2,587

1,870

2,507

6,964



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Salaries, benefits and tax expense $ 43,482

$ 8,476

$ 3,875

$ 55,833 Bonus expense 3,543

188

1,134

4,865 Stock-based compensation 252

—

917

1,169 Total compensation and related costs $ 47,277

$ 8,664

$ 5,926

$ 61,867















Advertising expense $ 13,349

$ 1,280

$ —

$ 14,629 Occupancy expense, net of subleases 8,026

1,764

125

9,915 Depreciation and amortization 4,775

457

16

5,248 Professional and contract services expense 3,065

97

2,175

5,337

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 13,597

$ 7,173

$ (10,381)

$ 10,389 Interest income (6)

(128)

(1,841)

(1,975) Interest expense 1,512

83

1,276

2,871 Income tax expense —

—

3,160

3,160 Depreciation and amortization 5,494

1,154

336

6,984 EBITDA 20,597

8,282

(7,450)

21,429 Integration related costs for acquisitions —

294

612

906 Stock-based compensation expense 471

8

1,003

1,482 Start-up costs for program expansion 500

168

—

668 Restructuring costs 43

—

—

43 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 21,611

$ 8,752

$ (5,835)

$ 24,528



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 12,732

$ (734)

$ (9,350)

$ 2,648 Interest income (3)

(36)

(784)

(823) Interest expense 881

44

498

1,423 Income tax expense —

—

1,525

1,525 Depreciation and amortization 4,775

457

16

5,248 EBITDA 18,385

(269)

(8,095)

10,021 Acquisition related costs —

—

775

775 Integration related costs for acquisitions 219

150

726

1,095 Stock-based compensation expense 252

—

917

1,169 Start-up costs for new campuses and program expansion 1,324

55

—

1,379 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 20,180

$ (64)

$ (5,677)

$ 14,439

Reconciliation of Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities, as reported $ 10,836

$ 2,812 Purchase of property and equipment (3,848)

(6,782) Free cash flow, non-GAAP 6,988

(3,970) Adjustments:





Acquisition related costs paid —

594 Integration related costs paid 984

980 Cash outflow for acquisition integration property and equipment 9

— Cash outflow for start-up costs for new campuses and program expansion 668

1,379 Cash outflow for property and equipment for new campuses and program expansion 1,583

3,605 Cash payments for restructuring costs 5

— Adjusted free cash flow, non-GAAP $ 10,237

$ 2,588

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR FISCAL 2024 GUIDANCE (In thousands) (Unaudited)

For each of the non-GAAP reconciliations provided for fiscal 2024 guidance, we are reconciling to the

midpoint of the guidance range. The adjustments reflected below for fiscal 2024 are illustrative only and

may change throughout the year, both in amount or the adjustments themselves.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for Fiscal 2024 Guidance



Updated

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

2024 Net income ~ $38,000 Interest (income) expense, net ~ 3,700 Income tax (benefit) expense ~ 14,100 Depreciation and amortization ~ 30,000 EBITDA ~ $85,800 Integration related costs for acquisitions ~ 5,500 Start-up costs for program expansion ~ 1,500 Stock-based compensation ~ 8,000 Restructuring costs ~700 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP ~ $101,500 FY 2024 Guidance Range $100,000 - $103,000

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow for Fiscal 2024 Guidance



Updated

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities ~ $84,000 Purchase of property and equipment ~ (30,500) Free cash flow, non-GAAP ~ $(53,500) Adjustments:

Integration related costs for acquisitions ~ 5,500 Cash outflow for acquisition integration property and equipment ~ 200 Cash paid for start-up costs for program expansion ~ 1,500 Cash outflow for program expansion property and equipment ~ 2,300 Cash payments for restructuring costs ~700 Cash outflow for restructuring property and equipment ~300 Adjusted free cash flow, non-GAAP ~ $64,000 FY 2024 Guidance Range $62,000 - $66,000

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.