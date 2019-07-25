Universal Technical Institute Schedules Fiscal Year 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), the leading provider of transportation technician training, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fiscal 2019 third quarter ended June 30, 2019, on Thursday, August 8, 2019, after market close. UTI management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on the same day to discuss its fiscal 2019 third quarter financial results and operating performance.

To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial (412) 317-6790 or (844) 881-0138. A live webcast of the call will be available via the Universal Technical Institute investor relations website at https://investor.uti.edu. Please go to the website at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The conference call webcast will be archived for 90 days at https://investor.uti.edu or the telephone replay can be accessed through August 22, 2019, by dialing (412) 317-0088 or (877) 344-7529 and entering passcode 10133554.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 53-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 13 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, visit uti.edu.

Company Contact:

Scott Yessner

Interim Chief Financial Officer

Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

(623) 445-0977

syessner@uti.edu

Investor Relations Contact:

Moriah Shilton

LHA Investor Relations

(415) 433-3777

UTI@lhai.com

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

