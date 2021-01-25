Universal Technical Institute to become the Inaugural American School Counselor Association National Alliance Partner

PHOENIX, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI), the nation's leading provider of transportation technician training, and the American School Counselor Association (ASCA) have entered into an agreement for UTI to become the inaugural ASCA Alliance Partner.

"The American School Counselor Association appreciates UTI's long-term support of school counselors and this partnership will help ASCA further serve and advocate for the profession." said Jill Cook, ASCA Executive Director.

UTI has been a resource in ASCA's work to empower America's school counselors with knowledge, skills, and resources to promote student success for many years. Experienced UTI team members have provided workshops for school counselors since 2008, helping them deepen their understanding of the school counselors' role in providing valuable STEM based education to students across the country.

"We could not be more excited and enthusiastic about our partnership with ASCA," said UTI Chief Executive Officer, Jerome Grant. "Our job at UTI, first and foremost, is supporting our students in graduating with the skills employers want so they can go to work in good jobs. This is even more important coming out of the pandemic, as almost eleven million Americans are unemployed and the most recent U.S. jobs report shows a loss of 140,000 more jobs in December alone, but we continue to see employer demand for UTI's graduates. We look forward to continuing our work with ASCA and America's school counselors to highlight the robust career opportunities that can come from training at UTI."

ASCA and UTI share a strong commitment to helping students realize their passions and find success in fulfilling careers. UTI has direct training partnerships with more than 30 manufacturer bands—such as BMW, Cummins, Ford, Freightliner, GM, Peterbilt, Porsche, Toyota, Volvo and more—and thousands of local employers hire the school's graduates. In addition, many employer locations support UTI students with tuition reimbursement and other incentives, such as signing bonuses, tool allowances and more.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.:

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 55-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

