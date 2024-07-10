Universal Technical Institute to consolidate branding for MIAT-Canton, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute

Campuses to be rebranded as UTI-Canton, UTI-Orlando, UTI-Phoenix and UTI-Mooresville.

PHOENIX, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI), the transportation, skilled trades and energy education division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc., today announced plans to consolidate the branding for its MIAT-Canton, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute campuses under the Universal Technical Institute name. UTI currently serves a combined 15,000 students at 16 campuses nationwide.

The rebranded campuses will be known as UTI-Canton (formerly MIAT-Canton), UTI-Phoenix (formerly Motorcycle Mechanics Institute) and UTI-Mooresville (formerly NASCAR Technical Institute). At UTI-Mooresville, the four-month NASCAR technician training program will be offered as a manufacturer-specific advanced training program, while the Florida-based motorcycle and marine programs will integrate into the existing UTI-Orlando campus offerings.

"Last fall—and after an extensive research-driven review—we announced the consolidation of the MIAT-Houston and UTI-Houston campuses into one UTI-Houston branded campus to better serve students. This action has been enthusiastically received by students, faculty, parents and our partners," said Tracy Lorenz, president of the UTI division.

"Today's announcement is a continuation of these efforts," Lorenz continued. "After consulting with key stakeholders, including our employer and corporate partners, we concluded these campuses would benefit from UTI's greater brand awareness. We are excited to continue evolving the UTI division from an automotive/diesel school to one that offers a variety of transportation, skilled trades and energy education programs."

The implementation of the rebranding will begin in October and continue through mid-2025.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. is comprised of two divisions: the UTI division and Concorde Career Colleges. The UTI division operates 16 campuses located in nine states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in eight states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

