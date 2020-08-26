Universal Technical Institute Volvo SAFE program delivers employment to this summer's graduating class

"Companies like Volvo have kept selling cars during the pandemic, so they're hungry for technicians," says Kendrick Cowart, a graduate of the automotive program at UTI's Lisle, Illinois campus and the most recent Volvo SAFE class. Cowart is a newly hired technician at Rickenbaugh Volvo in Denver . "For someone who loves cars and technology, this is a great career and the opportunities are definitely there," Cowart said.

Students from the Automotive Technology Program across UTI's nationwide network of campuses are recruited for the Volvo SAFE advanced training program, which is offered exclusively at UTI. For students accepted into the program, Volvo pays students' tuition and Volvo dealerships across the country hire many students upon, and sometimes before, graduation.

"The Volvo brand is built on safety and innovation and, as we continue to develop breakthrough, intuitive technology, our need for highly-skilled technicians is steadily increasing," said Jeffrey Jennings, Senior Manager, Technical Training at Volvo Car USA. "The Volvo SAFE program gives students brand-specific skills and specialized understanding of the science and technology that goes into maintaining and servicing Volvo vehicles, which is why we partner with UTI to offer the program tuition-free to students who meet our requirements and come to work with our dealers upon graduation."

"At a time when too many people face an uncertain job market, these UTI graduates are a testament to the continued strong demand for skilled transportation technicians and to the vital role they play in keeping America moving," said Sherrell Smith, UTI Executive Vice President of Campus Operations. "The COVID-19 pandemic has opened our nation's eyes to often previously overlooked essential workers and career paths, as evidenced by the number of good jobs waiting for our graduates."

The current Volvo SAFE graduating class began the course in early May, during the heart of the pandemic, and participated in online learning for the first four weeks of the program. In June, they transitioned to CDC-compliant in-person labs, completed the hands-on portion of their education, and were recruited to work in Volvo dealerships.

The Volvo SAFE program gives students 15 factory credentials recognized by Volvo dealerships nationwide and puts them on the path to earning Master Volvo Technician status with ASE certifications and two years of work experience.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 55-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

For more information, visit www.uti.edu. Like UTI on www.facebook.com/UTI or follow UTI on Twitter @UTITweet, @MMITweet, and @NASCARTechUTI.

