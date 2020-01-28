Universal Technical Institute's core automotive program outfitted with Volvo's Advanced and Electrified Vehicles

"For nearly 20 years, Volvo has trusted Universal Technical Institute to train the technicians who maintain and service its products across the nation," said UTI Executive Vice President of Campus Operations Sherrell Smith. "This new program will give more students the opportunity to work on the latest technology in the market – ensuring they graduate from UTI ready to hit the ground running in a fast-evolving industry with high demand and earning potential."

The new cars – to be delivered across 11 UTI campuses nationwide – will support UTI's hands-on training with Volvo's advanced technologies, such as collision avoidance and advanced electrical diagnosis. In preparation for this unique access to these state-of-the-industry vehicles, UTI is revising its core curriculum to ensure that all students have the opportunity to experience learning on the Volvo cars in the lab.

"Volvo Cars sees an increasing demand for qualified technicians as the company is rapidly adopting electrified powertrains across its entire lineup," said Jeffrey Jennings, Senior Manager, Technical Training at Volvo Car USA. "Getting our hybrid vehicles in the hands of future technicians is critical to the growth of our business."

Upon completion of UTI's core training programs, UTI students who wish to specialize in Volvo vehicles have the option to continue their studies through the 14-week Volvo Service Automotive Factory Education (SAFE) program, exclusively offered at UTI's campus in Avondale, Arizona. Successful MSAT applicants often are sponsored by Volvo and local dealerships to cover the cost of tuition. After two years of employment, and ASE Master Certification, they're eligible for Master Technician status.

UTI is unique for its 11 automotive Manufacturer Specific Advanced Training (MSAT) programs. The specialized manufacturer training and certifications that students receive through UTI's MSAT programs, including the Volvo SAFE program, are acquired in just a few months and can often take two years or more to garner in the field.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.:

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 54-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 13 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

