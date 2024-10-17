Universal Technical Institute's New EV and BHEV Curriculum Launched at Avondale and Orlando Campuses

Five campuses now teach the new curriculum in their core automotive program; further rollouts are planned.

PHOENIX, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, the transportation, skilled trades, and energy education division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc., today announced the expansion of its core automotive program to include new BHEV and EV courses at UTI-Avondale and UTI-Orlando.

The new courseware builds on the hybrid and EV training enhancements already deployed at UTI's three California campuses in Sacramento, Rancho Cucamonga, and Long Beach. It introduces high-voltage vehicle operation, explains electric vehicle components, operation, diagnosis, and service, reviews electronic principles, and provides unique training in electric battery vehicle system operation and testing.

UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz noted, "As the number of battery electric and electric vehicles on the road increases, so does the need for technicians trained to work on these complex cars and trucks. As part of our commitment to prepare graduates for an industry with ever-changing technology, we continue to evolve our curriculum to meet the needs of the transportation industry."

Lorenz also stated, "We work closely with our OEM partners as they update their curriculum in our manufacturer-specific advanced training (MSAT) programs to develop new training modules with BHEV and EV technology, further expanding UTI's EV training ecosystem."

In recent months, UTI has updated its Ford FACT and BMW FastTrack MSAT programs to include EV curriculum.

