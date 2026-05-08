Universities Space Research Association Admits University of Idaho to its Prestigious Consortium

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Universities Space Research Association (USRA) announced the election of the University of Idaho to its prestigious network of leading research institutions, recognizing the University's contributions to space science, aerospace education, and student-led research. The University was formally inducted on March 27, 2026, bringing USRA's membership to 122 universities nationwide.

USRA advances space-related science, technology, and engineering by fostering collaboration among top academic institutions, government agencies, and industry partners. Through these partnerships, USRA addresses complex national challenges and supports research aligned with U.S. space priorities.

Classified among doctoral universities with very high research activity under the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, the University of Idaho enrolls approximately 12,000 students at its main campus in Moscow and at locations across the state. Its research strengths include space nuclear science, supported by collaborations with the USRA Center for Space Nuclear Research and Idaho National Laboratory. The University also maintains a strong commitment to graduate education, offering doctoral training and dissertation research in space sciences and related fields.

Its faculty have also made notable contributions to space science and related disciplines, with a strong record of peer-reviewed research.

The University offers a 12-credit Aerospace Certificate, Air Force ROTC aerospace studies, and research experiences, including student-led experiments conducted aboard the International Space Station focused on astronaut health.

With advanced facilities and strong academic programs in engineering and aerospace systems, the University of Idaho brings valuable expertise to the USRA network and its mission to expand the frontiers of space research.

Dr. Elsayed Talaat, President and Chief Executive Officer of USRA stated, '"We are very pleased to welcome the University of Idaho as a USRA member. I look forward to the perspectives the University will bring, and to expand on our collective strengths opening new opportunities for discovery and shaping the next era of space exploration."

About USRA

Founded in 1969, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is an independent, nonprofit organization that advances space- and Earth-related science, engineering, and technology through innovative research, education, and workforce development programs. USRA partners with government agencies, academic institutions, and industry to address some of the nation's most complex scientific and technical challenges.

For more information, visit www.usra.edu.

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SOURCE Universities Space Research Association