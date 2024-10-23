Universities Space Research Association Announces Retirement of Jeffrey A. Isaacson as President and Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universities Space Research Association (USRA), a non-profit organization advancing space and aeronautics-related science and technology, today announced the retirement of its President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey A. Isaacson, after ten years of distinguished service to the organization.

Since Dr. Isaacson took leadership in 2014, USRA added 16 universities to its membership, which now totals 121 Ph.D.-granting institutions. This expansion included nine international universities, the creation of a tenth university region in Europe, and a revision of USRA's bylaws to enable further international growth at a time of increasing international cooperation in both civil and military space.

Dr. Isaacson has been a driving force behind numerous accomplishments at USRA. Under his leadership, USRA opened new R&D opportunities in aeronautics, artificial intelligence, data science, gate-based quantum computing, and space nuclear technology. It also fostered new partnerships with the U.S. Space Force and gained admission to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change as an Observer NGO. In addition, USRA strengthened advocacy for the university space research community and created formal mechanisms to better harness the scientific and technical expertise resident in its 121-member Council of Institutions. USRA also established the Earth from Space Institute, which leverages remote sensing data to address urgent sustainability challenges, and the HBCU S&T Council, which fosters collaborative opportunities for R&D among HBCU faculty and students, USRA, and the federal government. Isaacson also led USRA to relocate its headquarters from Columbia, MD to Washington, DC, increasing institutional engagement with the federal government.

Most recently, USRA announced the formation of E Street Technologies LLC, a for-profit, wholly owned subsidiary aimed at strengthening collaborations with industry, mentoring small-business partners, and offering more opportunities to serve USRA's long-standing federal customers.

During Dr. Isaacson's tenure, USRA received a 2021 Top Nonprofit Workplaces Award and 2024 Top Workplaces Awards for Culture Excellence and Work-Life Flexibility. USRA also expanded its Distinguished Undergraduate Awards program in both number and dollar value and grew to its all-time high in revenue and headcount.

"I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together at USRA," said Dr. Isaacson. "It has been an honor to lead such a talented team and exciting to watch the organization evolve. I am confident that USRA will continue to thrive and innovate under new leadership."

The Chair of USRA's Board, Gen Lester L. Lyles, USAF (Ret.), stated, "On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Jeff Isaacson for his years of dedicated service and leadership. His vision and steady guidance have positioned the company for continued success and positive impact. We wish him the very best in all future endeavors."

The Board has established a Search Committee and retained Korn Ferry to lead the CEO search. For more information on the search process, please contact the Korn Ferry team through [email protected].

Dr. Isaacson will officially step down on January 1, 2025.

About USRA

Founded in 1969, under the auspices of the National Academy of Sciences at the request of the U.S. Government, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is a nonprofit corporation chartered to advance space-related science, technology, and engineering. USRA operates scientific institutes and facilities and conducts other major research and educational programs. It is an association with 121 university members. It engages the broader university community, employs in-house scientific talent, and offers innovative research, development, and project management expertise. More information about USRA is available at www.usra.edu.

