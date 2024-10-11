Universities Space Research Association Announces Strategic Expansion with Establishment of a New Subsidiary - E Street Technologies LLC (ESTech)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universities Space Research Association (USRA) today announced the formation of its wholly owned subsidiary, E Street Technologies LLC (ESTech), located at the corner of 3rd and E Street, SW, in Washington, D.C. This strategic move underscores USRA's commitment to expand its service offerings and enhance customer satisfaction in the ever-evolving marketplace.

ESTech is a for-profit legal entity with small business status established to augment USRA's mission to further advance science and technology for the public good. Launched to bridge the gap between the broad capabilities of USRA and the targeted needs of small business growth in the aerospace industry, it offers services as a mentor and partner to small businesses while continuing to contribute to aerospace innovations and growing the aerospace economy.

ESTech leverages USRA's leading-edge technology and innovative solutions to meet client needs. With a dedicated team of experienced professionals, it aims to deliver high-quality services and products that align with the values and standards of USRA.

"Establishing ESTech is an important development," said Dr. Jeffrey A. Isaacson, Chair of the ESTech Board, and President and CEO of the parent company, USRA. "The new subsidiary will enable us to strengthen our collaborations with industry, mentor small-business partners, and offer more opportunities to serve our long-standing customers. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and confident that ESTech will open new avenues for innovation in aerospace."

ESTech's mission is to deliver integrated R&D, O&M, and engineering services and solutions for various markets including Aerospace, AI/Machine Learning, Big Data/Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Education/Workforce Development, Environment, Nuclear Technology, and Quantum Information Science.

Dr. Carol Kory, President of ESTech stated, "We are thrilled to launch ESTech and advance science and technology for the betterment of society. Our team provides exceptional services and products, harnessing the latest technologies and industry insights. We look forward to setting new standards in the aerospace sector, adapting to changing market dynamics, and contributing to the overall success of our mission and to our customers' missions."

About USRA

Founded in 1969, under the auspices of the National Academy of Sciences at the request of the U.S. Government, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is a nonprofit corporation chartered to advance space-related science, technology, and engineering. USRA operates scientific institutes and facilities and conducts other major research and educational programs under federal funding. USRA engages the university community and employs in-house scientific leadership, innovative research and development, and project management expertise. More information about USRA is available at www.usra.edu.

About E Street Technologies

E Street Technologies (ESTech) is a newly established subsidiary of Universities Space Research Association. Established in 2024, ESTech is committed to becoming the preeminent small business provider in the aerospace industry, fostering a more resilient, capable, and profitable ecosystem of small business partners. The organization aims to advance science and technology through small business partnerships and mentorships catering to the needs of diverse clients. More information is available at www.estreettech.com.

