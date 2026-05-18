Universities Space Research Association Elects Tennessee Technological University to the Prestigious Ranks of the Association

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee Technological University ( Tennessee Tech) has joined the prestigious ranks of Universities Space Research Association (USRA), a non-profit organization chartered to advance space-related science, technology, and engineering. Elected by USRA's current university members, Tennessee Tech was formally inaugurated into the Association on May 18, 2026 bringing the membership of the Association to a total of 124 universities.

The eligibility criteria for USRA membership includes demonstrated significant contributions in space or aerospace research by faculty, and a substantial commitment to a course of studies and dissertation research leading to the doctorate in one or more related fields. Members participate in the governance and operations of USRA through the election of members to the USRA Board of Trustees, the establishment of the Association's bylaws, and other activities.

Tennessee Tech is actively investing in its research enterprise - expanding faculty capacity in areas relevant to space sciences, developing new research infrastructure, and deepening partnerships with federal agencies and national laboratories.

The University is a doctoral-granting research university with a strong commitment to research in space sciences and related fields. They offer doctoral programs aligned with USRA's various fields including Chemical Engineering, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Mechanical Engineering. Computer Science, and Environmental Sciences. Faculty conduct research in different disciplines such as computer engineering, remote sensing, earth and atmospheric science and computer science. Tennessee Tech's research facilities span experimental aeronautics, Earth and atmospheric science, space power and nuclear systems, cybersecurity, and high-performance computing. Collectively, these form an integrated program for graduate study at the doctoral level in space related disciplines.

The University also produces practical, ready-to-work graduates from a broad range of academic disciplines prepared to compete in a technologically driven world.

With an enrollment of around 10,000 students, the University offers degrees from eight academic schools and colleges: Agriculture and Human Ecology, Arts and Sciences, Business, Education and Human Sciences, Engineering, Fine Arts, Emerging and Integrative Studies, and Nursing.

Dr. Elsayed Talaat, President and CEO of Universities Space Research Association stated. "I am delighted to welcome Tennessee Tech to the Universities Space Research Association and look forward to their active engagement in our Consortium and across our programs. As we look ahead, our collaboration will enable us to explore new opportunities, deepen our impact, inspire discovery and contribute meaningfully to humanity's future in space.

"Tennessee Tech is proud to join the Universities Space Research Association and further strengthen our role in advancing space science and innovation," said Tennessee Tech President Phil Oldham. "With more than 200 alumni contributing to missions at NASA — including retired astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore — and faculty leaders like Jeannette Luna supporting the Artemis program, our Golden Eagles have been engaged in meaningful work to advance USRA's goals all along. Through this partnership, we look forward to expanding opportunities for collaboration and preparing the next generation of leaders in space exploration."

About USRA

Founded in 1969, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is an independent, nonprofit organization that advances space- and Earth-related science, engineering, and technology through innovative research, education, and workforce development programs. USRA partners with government agencies, academic institutions, and industry to address some of the nation's most complex scientific and technical challenges. For more information, visit www.usra.edu.

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SOURCE Universities Space Research Association