Universities Space Research Association Elects Three Universities to the Association

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three distinguished institutions—The University of Notre Dame, the University of Texas at San Antonio, and the University of Padua, Italy—recently joined the ranks of the prestigious Universities Space Research Association (USRA). Following their election by USRA's existing university members, these institutions were formally inducted into the Association on March 22, 2024, bolstering the Association's membership to 120 universities.

Joining Universities Space Research Association (USRA) means becoming an integral part of a dynamic international network comprising of 120 Ph.D.-granting universities deeply engaged in space science and aerospace research and development. As members, universities wield influence in shaping the trajectory of USRA programs and institutes, extending benefits not only to their own researchers but also to counterparts worldwide.

The eligibility criteria for USRA membership includes demonstrated significant contributions in space- or aeronautics-related research by faculty, and a substantial commitment to a course of studies and dissertation research leading to the doctorate in one or more related fields. Members participate in the governance and operations of USRA through the election of members to the USRA Board of Trustees, the establishment of the Association's bylaws, and other activities.

Each of these universities selected by USRA has a demonstrated capability in space research and exploration.

The University of Notre Dame has active research programs in Physics, Astronomy, Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering, and Earth Sciences. Research at the University of Notre Dame is built around a robust framework of strong interdisciplinary and collaborative activities both within in-house departments, and with other renowned national and international institutes. The faculty is well regarded in the fields of aerospace engineering, mechanical engineering, chemical and biomolecular engineering, civil engineering and Earth sciences, computer science and engineering and electrical engineering.

, founded in 1222, is one of the oldest universities in the world and among the most prestigious in for its contributions to scientific and scholarly research. The centuries-old astronomical endeavors initiated with Copernicus and Galileo continue today, with involvement in research projects at the highest international competitiveness in fundamental physics, applied physics and astronomy. The University is one of the most important research centers for physics and astronomy in offering Ph.D. programs in both disciplines. It hosts a section of the Italian Institute for Nuclear Physics (INFN) and a unit of the Italian Interuniversity Consortium for the Physical Sciences of Matter (CNISM), and cooperates with the Paduan Astronomical Observatory of the Italian Institute for Astrophysics (INAF). In collaboration with INAF, the Department runs the Asiago Astrophysical Observatory, where a variety of instruments are available for research and student training. The University of Texas at San Antonio offers many courses in engineering and has a joint mechanical engineering program with Southwest Research Institute. It has active research programs in astrophysics, including collaborations on a first-ever image of a black hole (Event Horizon Telescope) and an exoplanet. It conducts interdisciplinary space-related research, with more than 20 centers and research facilities and has collaborations with ground based and space-based observatories. With an outstanding faculty in disciplines such as mechanical engineering, computer engineering, Earth and planetary sciences, space science, and astrophysics, it has recognized expertise in many diverse fields.

Dr. Jeffrey A. Isaacson, USRA's President and CEO, said, "We are very pleased to welcome these three universities to our Association. Their work adds to the collective strength of USRA, and we look forward to their active engagement with, and contributions to, USRA's Council of Institutions."

About USRA

Founded in 1969, under the auspices of the National Academy of Sciences at the request of the U.S. Government, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is a nonprofit corporation chartered to advance space-related science, technology, and engineering. USRA operates scientific institutes and facilities and conducts other major research and educational programs. It is an association with 120 university members. USRA engages the broader university community, employs in-house scientific talent, and offers innovative research, development, and project management expertise.

