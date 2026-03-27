University Credit Union Announces 2026 Scholarship Winners

Student recipients and board leader Norma Iadevaia honored

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University Credit Union (UCU) is proud to announce its 2026 scholarship recipients, recognizing outstanding students for their leadership, academic achievement, and commitment to their communities.

This year's recipients are Jaehee Lee (UCLA), awarded the Al Aubin Advocacy Scholarship; Jennifer Krebsbach (UC Davis), awarded the Jane Permaul Women in Leadership Scholarship; and Meilani Abraham (Pepperdine), awarded the University Credit Union Financial Advantage Scholarship. Each scholarship boasts a $5,000 award.

UCU also extends its sincere gratitude to Norma Iadevaia as she concludes her service as Chair of the UCU Board of Directors. Her leadership, steady voice, and commitment to members have left a lasting impact on the credit union. In recognition of her tenure, UCU has established the Norma Iadevaia Service and Leadership Scholarship, a new annual $5,000 award.

"Norma's leadership and commitment have accelerated our growth and expanded the positive impact we're making in advancing financial well-being for our members and communities. This scholarship will serve as an annual reminder of the indelible mark Norma has left on UCU, and we are honored to present it to its first recipient," said Richard Wada, President and CEO of UCU.

The inaugural recipient of the Norma Iadevaia Service and Leadership Scholarship is Dylan Schoenbrod of Pepperdine University. "This scholarship will ease my financial burden and allow me to focus fully on my education, growth, and future in public service," said Schoenbrod.

About University Credit Union

University Credit Union is a purpose-driven financial cooperative dedicated to providing a financial edge to the university community. Founded in 1951 by UCLA employees, UCU focuses on member-owner participation and returns profits to its members through better loan rates, higher savings rates, and lower fees. Today, serving over 58,000 members, UCU offers a range of financial products and services, including checking accounts, loans, and insurance, while emphasizing community support and financial education. Learn more at ucu.org.

Contact: Derek Knowlton

University Credit Union

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 800.UCU.4510

SOURCE University Credit Union