University donations surpass $100 million mark in four-year growth spurt

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past four years, donations to California Baptist University have increased, culminating in more than $102 million in gifts and gift commitments during that time. This remarkable growth is fueling scholarships, academic programs and campus projects that are shaping the future for Lancer Nation.

In the fiscal year ending June 2024, gifts and pledges were nearly $19.5 million – more than double what was given three years earlier. Donors generously contributed to schools, colleges, programs, athletics and other needs across the university.

Each year, California Baptist University students are positively impacted by scholarships, programs, and facilities made possible by generous donors.

"The impact these gifts will have on CBU and the students will continue for generations," said Paul Eldridge, vice president for University Advancement. "The generosity of our donors opens up countless ways for future students to achieve their educational goals, live their purpose and fulfill their God-given calling."

During this time, CBU received several transformational gifts, including the most significant gift commitment in university history — $28.5 million — from real estate developer Dale E. Fowler and his wife, Sarah Ann. CBU's 5,050-seat Fowler Events Center was named in their honor.

CBU's five-year $40 Million Endowment Challenge, launched in 2021, ended this fall in just three-and-a-half years. A generous donor and the university institutional funds matching program enabled endowment gifts of $25,000 or more to be "double matched" — effectively quadrupling the value of gifts given to this endowment challenge.

CBU schools, colleges and programs that have received significant gift commitments include the School of Christian Ministries, the Gordon and Jill Bourns College of Engineering, the Shelby and Ferne Collinsworth School of Performing Arts, the College of Nursing, the CBU Honors Program, the Baseball and Softball Clubhouse and many other areas. Lancer friends have shown remarkable generosity, supporting CBU and empowering students to succeed.

The three areas of giving that have made a difference include scholarships, the CBU Mobile Clinic and endowment.

Scholarships

Gifts for scholarships can be given to the general scholarship fund or designated for a program or degree. Scholarship gifts can be awarded immediately to students or used to establish an endowed scholarship, providing support to students year after year.

In the fiscal year ending June 2024, $3.8 million in donor-provided scholarships was awarded to students, more than four times the amount awarded in 2020. In the current year, over $3.9 million in donor-provided scholarships has been awarded to students.

CBU Mobile Health Clinic

The College of Nursing acquired a full-service mobile health clinic in 2023, made possible through a grant and gifts from generous donors. The clinic provides free health care services and health education to underserved neighbors and clinical practice for CBU's College of Nursing students.

Endowment

Whether for scholarships, programs, operations, or other areas, endowment provides long-term financial stability and is critical to the health and wellness of the institution. In 2020, CBU's endowment stood at $82.8 million; in November of 2024, it reached $162.7 million, a 96% increase. This growth can be attributed to generous donors who understand the importance of endowment giving, including those who participated in the $40 Million Endowment Challenge; university institutional matching funds for endowment gifts; and market growth.

Giving at CBU

Every gift, large or small, enables CBU to continue offering students an educational experience that blends academics with spiritual and social development opportunities. To find out more about giving to CBU, go to calbaptist.edu/give.

