University Hospitals Goes Live with RCxRules to Automate Revenue Cycle Operations and Boost Productivity

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RCxRules, a leading revenue cycle and population health management rules and automation solution, announced a new relationship with University Hospitals (UH). RCxRules will automate several manual processes within UH's operation and boost productivity.

"RCxRules is thrilled to work with such a well-respected organization and to support their revenue cycle operations through our rules engine technology. By automating the review and correction of charges before entering UH's RCM system—productivity and efficiency will increase, freeing up revenue cycle staff to work on UH's most important tasks," says RCxRules Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Gorman.

According to Terri Keeling, Vice President, Information Technology at UH, "the RCxRules software has automated several manual processes such as reducing provider's time in the EHR and charge posting errors. The ease of customizing the software and the high-touch implementation led to a smooth go-live and set the stage for continued success."

About RCxRules: Founded in 2010, RCxRules helps healthcare organizations succeed with both value-based care and fee-for-service billing models. The automation technology ensures compliance and coding accuracy with healthcare's complex regulatory and reimbursement rules. By automatically reviewing charges for coding accuracy before claim creation and automatically fixing charges with routine data issues, RCxRules negates the need to "hunt" for errors. Organizations can spend their time focused solely on the most high-value coding errors. RCxRules addresses coding issues before they impact revenue and delivers claims with the most accurate financial and HCC data—every time, guaranteed. Visit www.RCxRules.com to learn more.

About University Hospitals

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 18 hospitals, more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system's flagship academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, located in Cleveland's University Circle, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. The main campus also includes University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children's hospitals in the nation; University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, a high-volume national referral center for complex cardiovascular procedures; and University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, including cancer, pediatrics, women's health, orthopedics, radiology, neuroscience, cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, digestive health, transplantation and urology. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including "America's Best Hospitals" from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals – part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with 28,000 physicians and employees. Advancing the Science of Health and the Art of Compassion is UH's vision for benefitting its patients into the future, and the organization's unwavering mission is To Heal. To Teach. To Discover. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook @UniversityHospitals and Twitter @UHhospitals. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org .

SOURCE RCxRules

Related Links

www.rcxrules.com

