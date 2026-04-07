University of Arizona Eller College of Management Earns Accolades from U.S. News & World Report

Six of eight programs recognized named among Top 25 in On-Ground Graduate Programs Rankings

TUCSON, Ariz., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona continues to impress with eight programs represented in the 2026 Best On-Ground Graduate Programs rankings by U.S. News & World Report. Eller finished among the top programs across multiple categories, including MIS, Business Analytics, Accounting, Marketing, Executive MBA, Finance, Part-Time MBA and Best Business School.

2026 US News & World Report Best On-Ground Graduate Programs

"These rankings affirm our efforts to advance Eller's reputation as a competitive and collegial business school, offering students multiple programs recognized for their excellence," said Karthik Kannan, dean and Halle Chair in Leadership of the Eller College of Management. "We believe the future belongs to students who can work fluently across disciplines and have designed our programs accordingly in traditional and emerging markets."

U.S. News & World Report 2026 Best On-Ground Graduate Business Programs Rankings are as follows:

Best Information Systems Program

#6 (public) | #11 (overall, tied)

Best Business Analytics Programs

#13 (public, tied) | #25 (overall, tied)

Best Accounting Programs

#16 (public, tied) | #35 (overall, tied)

Best Marketing Programs

#20 (public, tied) | #37 (overall, tied)

Best Executive Programs

#21 (public, tied) | #39 (overall, tied)

Best Finance Programs

#24 (public, tied) | #46 (overall, tied)

Best Business Schools

#32 (public, tied) | #63 (overall, tied)

Best Part-time MBA Programs

#40 (public, tied) | #67 (overall, tied)

"To have even one highly ranked program is difficult to achieve, but to have cultivated multiple programs represented in the Top 25 among all public universities is exceptional," said Kannan.

U.S. News & World Report reviews more than 10,000 graduate programs and specialties based on two types of data: expert opinion and statistical indicators measuring a school's faculty, research, students and post-graduate outcomes. Prospective students can see how the Eller College of Management compares to other institutions and how the rankings are calculated on USNews.com.

About Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona. Home to 8,100 undergraduate and 1,300 graduate students, the University of Arizona Eller College of Management is a comprehensive business school with a global reputation for innovative research, rigorous curriculum, a distinguished faculty, excellence in entrepreneurship and social responsibility. The college's mission is to support and develop a community of scholars and learners whose knowledge, integrity and entrepreneurial spirit will transform business and society. For more, visit eller.arizona.edu.

About U.S. News & World Report. U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE University of Arizona Eller College of Management