U.S. News & World Report Awards Top Honors to University of Arizona Eller College of Management Online Programs

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona earned top honors in the 2026 Best Online Programs rankings by U.S. News & World Report. Eller finished among the top programs across multiple categories, including Best Online Master's in MIS Programs, Best Online MBA Programs and Best Online Bachelor's in Business Programs. In addition, both Eller's MBA and MIS degrees are recognized as a Top 5 program for Veterans.

"We've worked hard to develop a customizable online program featuring tech-forward curriculum with unique dual degree opportunities," said Karthik Kannan, dean and Halle Chair in Leadership of the Eller College of Management. "These rankings are a testament to the dedication and innovation of our faculty and students, and our focus on driving real-world outcomes for our graduates."

U.S. News reviews more than 1,600 online bachelor's and master's degree programs using metrics specific to online learning. The 2026 Online Programs rankings build upon nearly a decade of recognition, with Eller's Online Master's in MBA Program consistently placing among the Top 10 (2019 - present).

2026 U.S. News rankings are as follows:

2026 Best Online MBA Programs

#5 (public) | #6 (tied overall) | #4 (veterans)

2026 Best Online Master's in MIS Programs

#3 (public) | #6 (tied overall) | #4 (veterans)

2026 Best Online Bachelor's in Business Programs

#12 (tied public) | #15 (tied overall)

U.S. News evaluates schools based on a variety of factors, such as student engagement, faculty credentials, and services and technologies. Prospective students can see how the Eller College of Management compares to other institutions and how the rankings are calculated on USNews.com.

"These rankings are a wonderful validation of the work we've done and push us to continue innovating to best serve prospective students and prepare the next generation of business leaders," said Kannan.

About Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona. Home to 8,100 undergraduate and 1,300 graduate students, the University of Arizona Eller College of Management is a comprehensive business school with a global reputation for innovative research, rigorous curriculum, a distinguished faculty, excellence in entrepreneurship and social responsibility. The college's mission is to support and develop a community of scholars and learners whose knowledge, integrity and entrepreneurial spirit will transform business and society. For more, visit eller.arizona.edu.

About U.S. News & World Report. U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

