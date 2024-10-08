University of Arkansas System Deploys Workday Student to Transform the Student Experience and Fuel Organizational Agility Across Seven Campuses

Workday Student Provides Unified View of Academic Planning, Financial Aid, Enrollment Data, and More, Helping University of Arkansas System Improve Student Engagement and Adapt to Changing Industry Needs

University of Arkansas System to Align 21,000 Course Offerings Under Common Course Numbering Across 14 Campuses to Help Students Graduate Faster and At a Lower Cost

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money , today announced that seven higher education institutions within the University of Arkansas System are live on Workday Student . As part of a phased implementation for University of Arkansas System, the remaining institutions are expected to be live on Workday Student by Spring 2025.

University of Arkansas System comprises several higher education institutions across 14 campuses – including a medical school, law schools, community colleges, and more – enrolling more than 70,000 students and employing nearly 30,000 faculty and staff. As part of the first phase of implementing Workday Student, University Arkansas System will provide students, faculty, and staff with a unified experience to manage academics, employment, finances, payroll, time tracking, and more.

"To keep pace with the speed of change, it is critical that we have a modernized system that can support and scale with the evolving needs of our students, faculty, and staff," said Steven Fulkerson, CIO, University of Arkansas System. "Workday is an integral partner in our digital transformation journey and with Workday Student, we're extending the value of the platform even further by making it easier for students to build class schedules, manage financial aid, view attendance, and more while empowering our schools to manage the academic experience and support student success."

With Workday Student, University of Arkansas System is:

Leveraging One Platform for Finance, HR, and Student Data. By consolidating its more than 30 disparate systems of participating institutions across finance, HR, and operations into one cloud-based platform – which includes Workday Financial Management , Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) , and Workday Student – University of Arkansas System has a comprehensive, real-time view into its bespoke data. This includes registration, absences, curriculum, talent and staffing needs, changes in enrollment numbers, supplier costs, expenses, and more.

By consolidating its more than 30 disparate systems of participating institutions across finance, HR, and operations into one cloud-based platform – which includes , , and Workday Student – System has a comprehensive, real-time view into its bespoke data. This includes registration, absences, curriculum, talent and staffing needs, changes in enrollment numbers, supplier costs, expenses, and more. Delivering Engaging Student Experiences. Workday Student provides students with self-service capabilities to more efficiently register for courses, track work study hours, manage financial aid, view grades, request an advising appointment, and more – all through a mobile device.

Workday Student provides students with self-service capabilities to more efficiently register for courses, track work study hours, manage financial aid, view grades, request an advising appointment, and more – all through a mobile device. Fueling Student Success with Common Course Numbering. University of Arkansas System is adopting common course numbering to develop a comprehensive index of subject codes and course numbers for 21,000 offerings across all system schools. Workday Student is supporting this initiative by making it easier for students to see if they are taking the right courses to transfer between schools and continue their path to earning a degree.

"As higher education institutions navigate ever-changing industry challenges – fluctuating enrollment, increased pressure to modernize the student experience, and improve revenue planning – it's critical they have insight into the data needed to make quicker, more informed decisions," said Michael Hofherr, general manager of state and local government and higher education, Workday. "With Workday Student, University of Arkansas System will have a single solution that brings together finance, HR, and academics data so they can adapt to changing needs while delivering elevated user experiences across its schools."

