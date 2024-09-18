University of Bridgeport Announces Division II Men's Wrestling and Appointment of Mario Morgan as Head Coach

Two months after announcing the restoration of men's and women's swimming, UB is announcing the addition of men's wrestling as the school's 19th varsity sport.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Bridgeport (UB) is excited to announce the addition of men's NCAA Division II Wrestling and the appointment of Mario Morgan as the new head coach of the wrestling program. UB men's wrestling previously existed during the University's formative years. UB will officially begin competition in the fall of 2025.

This marks the continued expansion of UB Division II athletic offerings, reinforcing the University's commitment to offering diverse athletic opportunities to student-athletes. Morgan brings a proven track record and impressive resumé to the University and will be instrumental in building a competitive program.

Jay Moran, UB's Vice President of Athletics and Recreation, shared his excitement about the addition of the wrestling program, saying, "We are thrilled to have Mario lead the resurgence of our men's wrestling program — he knows what it takes to compete at the highest level, having been a national champion as a student-athlete." Moran continued, "Mario comes to UB having worked under and learned from one of the greatest coaches in the history of collegiate wrestling during his 10-plus years at Maryville University. He is the perfect person to join us in this new chapter of UB Athletics."

While wrestling at the University of Nebraska Omaha (UNO), Morgan won the 2011 NCAA National Championship in the 141-pound weight class after earning All-American honors in 2009 and 2010. Morgan completed his time at UNO with a sensational 130-38 record. He competed on three consecutive national championship teams from 2009-2011, where he placed third, second, and first, respectively.

Following his undergraduate career, Morgan founded the wrestling program at Maryville University and served as an assistant coach from 2011-2023. He served under legendary head coach Mike Denney, who coached Morgan as a student-athlete at Omaha and had coached the three previous national championship teams at UNO.

"It is an incredible honor to be named the men's head wrestling coach at University of Bridgeport. Division II wrestling is where my athletic career took shape and where I've spent my coaching years, and it's where I feel at home," Morgan said. "The warm welcome and family atmosphere from everyone at Bridgeport made this decision an easy one. I'm excited to build a program that embodies the spirit and dedication of this great community, and I can't wait to get started."

While at Maryville, Morgan was instrumental in the day-to-day operations of the collegiate wrestling program, supporting the recruitment, technique, and development of 27 All-American wrestlers. Two of Morgan's teams at Maryville boasted top three NCAA finishes and a pair of individual national champions.

"On behalf of the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Board of Directors, I want to congratulate University of Bridgeport on the hiring of Mario Morgan as their new head men's wrestling coach," said Mike Moyer, Executive Director of the NWCA. "Mario is a nationally accomplished wrestler and brings the tremendous college coaching experience he gained under the tutelage of iconic coach Mike Denney. In 2022, Coach Morgan was identified as one of our rising stars in the coaching profession and was subsequently awarded a full scholarship to complete the prestigious NWCA CEO Leadership Academy."

