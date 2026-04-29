University of Bridgeport Announces Full Keynote and Student Commencement Speaker Lineup

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Bridgeport (UB) will feature a dynamic lineup of speakers for its 2026 Commencement ceremonies, taking place on Saturday, May 2, at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport.

Humanitarian, author, and speaker Carl Wilkens will deliver the keynote address and receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters. Wilkens is internationally recognized for his work promoting peace, leadership, and moral courage.

University of Bridgeport graduates celebrate during the University’s 2025 Commencement ceremonies at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Conn. This year, UB will recognize Ananda Lindsey and Sebastian Alix-Trabucco as the undergraduate and graduate student speakers for the Class of 2026.

UB's 2026 Commencement will also highlight the voices of the graduating classes through two student speakers whose experiences reflect the depth and diversity of the UB student community.

Ananda L. Lindsey, of Easton, Pennsylvania, will represent the undergraduate class of 2026. Lindsey will graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences and a minor in Pre-Medicine. During her time at UB, she made the dean's list and held multiple leadership roles across campus, including serving as president of the Beta Iota Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., president of Future Leaders of Hip Hop, and president of the Student Programming Board. Her involvement earned her numerous honors, including the Outstanding First-Year Involvement award, the Dean's Award for Exceptional Junior, and the President's Award for Exceptional Senior.

In her final year, Lindsey interned with Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, further strengthening her passion for public health. Following graduation, she will return home to work as a registered behavior technician supporting children with autism and developmental disorders as she continues her journey toward a career in healthcare.

At the graduate ceremony, Sebastian Alix-Trabucco, of Plainville, Connecticut, will represent the graduate class of 2026. He will earn a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Management and Marketing. He received the 2026 academic achievement award for the MBA program, graduating with a 4.0 GPA as a member of the Phi Kappa Phi honor society.

While completing his MBA, Alix-Trabucco worked full time as UB's digital marketing coordinator, leading the planning and production of the University's commercial campaigns and managing its social media presence. As a first-generation student and professional navigating graduate school while working full time, he completed his degree during a milestone period in his life, including his recent marriage in early 2026. Following graduation, he plans to continue working in higher education marketing and communications while developing a community-focused urban gardening and sustainability initiative aimed at expanding access to sustainable food practices.

Across both ceremonies, UB will confer more than 1,400 degrees, honoring graduates from a wide range of disciplines.

Members of the media are invited to attend, and early entrance will be available. Please direct media inquiries to Abby Levandoski, assistant director of communications and content strategy, at [email protected].

For more information about UB's commencement ceremonies, visit bridgeport.edu/commencement.

About University of Bridgeport

University of Bridgeport offers career-oriented undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees and programs for people seeking personal and professional growth. The University promotes academic excellence, personal responsibility, and commitment to service. Distinctive curricula in an international, culturally diverse, and supportive learning environment prepare graduates for life and leadership in an increasingly interconnected world. The University is independent and non-sectarian. www.bridgeport.edu

For media inquiries, please contact:

Abby Levandoski

Assistant Director of Communications and Content Strategy

University of Bridgeport

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 203-576-4151

SOURCE University of Bridgeport