University of Bridgeport Celebrates Courage, Resilience, and Purpose at 116th Commencement Ceremonies

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, May 2, the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater filled with applause, proud families and loved ones, graduates in their caps and gowns, and unmistakable energy as University of Bridgeport (UB) celebrated its 116th Commencement ceremonies. It was a day shaped by joy and reflection, by stories of perseverance and purpose, and by the powerful reminder that courage often begins with the simple decision to keep showing up.

Members of the class of 2026 during University of Bridgeport's undergraduate commencement ceremony at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, May 2, 2026.

Across two ceremonies, UB conferred 1,500 degrees, including 400 undergraduate degrees and 1,100 graduate degrees. The ceremonies also recognized graduates who completed their programs and had their degrees conferred in August and December 2025.

The day's message was one of courage, compassion, and responsibility, calling on graduates to step into an uncertain world with purpose and humanity. Both ceremonies opened with a processional followed by a special arrangement of the National Anthem performed by the UB Choir Ensemble. Distinguished guests shared inspiring words throughout the day, including U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut State Sen. and UB's Vice President for External Affairs Herron Gaston, and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim.

UB President Danielle Wilken, Ed.D., addressed the undergraduates by acknowledging the full range of emotions graduates and families brought into the day: excitement, pride, relief, fear, uncertainty, and hope. Wilken reflected on the complexity of milestone moments such as commencement and the resilience of a class shaped by disruption, uncertainty, and change.

"Perhaps no class understands uncertainty better than the class of 2026," Wilken said. "You adapted. You persevered. You continued forward when forward did not feel easy. That matters."

Wilken encouraged graduates to see hope not as naivety, but as a powerful choice. "Hope is the decision to believe that difficult circumstances can still produce extraordinary outcomes," she said.

The ceremonies also recognized the communities of support surrounding each graduate, including parents, children, spouses and partners, extended family, friends, faculty, staff, and members of the class of 1976, UB's Golden Knights, who returned to celebrate 50 years since their own graduation.

During the undergraduate ceremony, UB awarded the Doctor of Humane Letters posthumously to Carolyn Vermont, a respected civic leader remembered for her enduring commitment to Bridgeport and Fairfield County. Vermont served as chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County and president of the Greater Bridgeport NAACP; she was a trusted community advocate whose work advanced housing access, youth development, violence prevention, equity, and opportunity. Her sister Jennifer Vermont-Davis accepted the honorary degree on her behalf.

UB also awarded the Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, to humanitarian, author, and commencement speaker Carl Wilkens. Wilkens is internationally recognized as the only American who chose to remain in Rwanda during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, where he helped protect and support vulnerable children and families.

In her remarks, President Wilken pointed to Wilkens' life and work as an example of moral courage. Referencing the title of his book, "I'm Not Leaving," she reminded graduates that difficult moments call for people willing to remain engaged.

"The world is asking for your humanity," Wilken said. "It's asking for leaders who listen. People who build instead of divide. People who choose compassion over cynicism. People willing to stay engaged when others walk away."

Carl Wilkens delivered the commencement address at both ceremonies, sharing deeply personal stories from his time in Rwanda and reflecting on the ordinary acts of kindness and courage that helped save lives during one of history's darkest moments.

He asked graduates to consider the power of seeing the humanity in others, even in the face of harm, division, and pain.

"We build trust, we build healing with the message that my world is better because you're in it," Wilkens said, connecting his message to UB's spirit of belonging. "No problem will be solved by excluding anyone."

The undergraduate student speaker, Ananda Lailah Lindsey, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health Science and a minor in Pre-Medicine, delivered a moving and spirited address that honored both the triumphs and struggles of the college experience. Lindsey reflected on changing her academic path, grieving the loss of her great-grandmother, and rebuilding herself through uncertainty.

"College is not just about the highs," Lindsey told her classmates. "For every accomplishment, there was exhaustion. For every leadership title, there were tears. For every 'you're doing amazing,' there was a quiet moment of 'I don't know if I can keep doing this.'"

Lindsey reminded the class of 2026 that becoming an alum is not about perfection, but about resilience, growth, and becoming.

"We didn't just survive college," she said. "We evolved through it."

The graduate ceremony continued the day's focus on professional responsibility and service. President Wilken spoke directly to master's and doctoral graduates about the impact they will have as healthcare providers, educators, engineers, business leaders, counselors, scientists, entrepreneurs, and public servants.

"The world does not simply need more experts," Wilken said. "It needs principled professionals. It needs people who combine knowledge with integrity." She encouraged graduates to lead with humility, integrity, curiosity, and service, reminding them that true leadership is measured not by title or accomplishments, but by trust, impact, and the willingness to remain present when others need them most.

Graduate student speaker Sebastian Alix-Trabucco, who earned his master's in Business Administration (MBA), delivered an address centered on lifelong learning, adaptability, and the courage to bet on oneself.

"Today is more than a ceremony," Alix-Trabucco said. "It's a moment of proof, that we showed up, we held on, and we dared to learn."

Alix-Trabucco reflected on the diverse experiences of his fellow graduates, including first-generation students, working adults, parents, and those balancing school with careers, families, and personal responsibilities. He described education not only as a credential, but as a force that unlocks potential and prepares graduates to navigate complexity and uncertainty.

"The future doesn't belong to specialists who stay in silos," he said. "It belongs to bridge builders."

As the ceremonies reached their culmination, Interim Provost Kierstyn Hunter, Ph.D., presented the degree candidates from UB's colleges. President Wilken formally conferred the degrees, welcoming the class of 2026 into the alumni community. Graduates moved their tassels from right to left, marking the completion of one chapter and the beginning of the next.

Together, the day's speakers offered a clear message to UB's newest graduates: the world needs their courage, compassion, adaptability, and willingness to show up. As the class of 2026 stepped forward as UB alumni, they carried with them a charge to lead with hope, serve with humility, and build a future rooted in humanity.

For more information about University of Bridgeport's commencement ceremonies and to view full video recordings of the events, visit bridgeport.edu/commencement.

About University of Bridgeport

University of Bridgeport offers career-oriented undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees and programs for people seeking personal and professional growth. The University promotes academic excellence, personal responsibility, and commitment to service. Distinctive curricula in an international, culturally diverse, and supportive learning environment prepare graduates for life and leadership in an increasingly interconnected world. The University is independent and non-sectarian. www.bridgeport.edu

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SOURCE University of Bridgeport