University of Bridgeport Announces Launch of Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) Program this Fall

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the rising demand for healthcare professionals, University of Bridgeport (UB) is excited to announce the launch of its new RN program. With core nursing coursework beginning in the spring 2025 semester, UB is currently enrolling students needing prerequisite coursework for the fall semester. The new associate degree in Nursing (ADN) program is part of UB's ongoing commitment to addressing the critical need for skilled nursing professionals in the region. UB will now offer prospective students a full suite of nursing programs ranging from career-entry to career-advancement programs aimed at helping nurses enter and expand their opportunities within the healthcare industry.

University of Bridgeport's School of Nursing is now accepting applications for a new associate degree in Nursing (ADN) program.

The part-time ADN program is designed to provide students with a flexible yet comprehensive nursing education, combining theoretical knowledge with clinical experience. This program aims to prepare graduates for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN), enabling them to become competent, compassionate, and highly skilled registered nurses (RNs).

Key Features of the ADN Program:

State-of-the-art facilities: UB's nursing programs feature brand new, modern simulation labs and clinical facilities that provide hands-on training.

UB's nursing programs feature brand new, modern simulation labs and clinical facilities that provide hands-on training. Comprehensive clinical rotations: The ADN program includes extensive clinical rotations in diverse healthcare settings, offering students real-world experience and exposure to different nursing fields. UB has clinical partnerships throughout the state, including with Yale New Haven Hospital, Bridgeport Hospital, and Saint Vincent's Medical Center, to name a few.

The ADN program includes extensive clinical rotations in diverse healthcare settings, offering students real-world experience and exposure to different nursing fields. UB has clinical partnerships throughout the state, including with Yale New Haven Hospital, Bridgeport Hospital, and Saint Vincent's Medical Center, to name a few. Experienced faculty: Nursing students learn from a team of dedicated faculty members who bring a wealth of experience and expertise in various nursing specialties.

Nursing students learn from a team of dedicated faculty members who bring a wealth of experience and expertise in various nursing specialties. Supportive learning environment: UB provides students with a nurturing and inclusive environment that supports student success through personalized academic advising, tutoring, and career counseling.

UB provides students with a nurturing and inclusive environment that supports student success through personalized academic advising, tutoring, and career counseling. Part-time schedule: The ADN program is offered on a part-time schedule to help working adults pursue their nursing degree. Our part-time schedule allows students to balance work, home, and school, increasing their chances of career and social mobility.

Dr. Danielle Wilken, president of University of Bridgeport, stated, "We are thrilled to introduce the associate degree in Nursing program at UB. This new offering aligns with our mission to provide accessible, high-quality education that meets the evolving needs of our community and the healthcare industry." She continued, "As the demand for registered nurses continues to grow, our ADN program will play a crucial role in preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals."

Dean of Admissions Dr. Allison Garris echoed Dr. Wilken's excitement for the ADN program, sharing, "The ADN program will allow students to develop essential skills, gain invaluable clinical experience, and ultimately secure a rewarding career and stable future in the healthcare field."

The program is currently pending approval from the State of Connecticut Board of Examiners for Nursing. Prospective students can begin applying to the ADN program immediately. Financial aid options are available to eligible students to help make this program accessible to a diverse student body.

For more information about University of Bridgeport's associate degree in Nursing program, admission requirements, and application deadlines, visit here or contact the Admissions office at 203-576-4552 or [email protected].

About University of Bridgeport

University of Bridgeport offers career-oriented undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees and programs for people seeking personal and professional growth. The University promotes academic excellence, personal responsibility, and commitment to service. Distinctive curricula in an international, culturally diverse, and supportive learning environment prepare graduates for life and leadership in an increasingly interconnected world. The University is independent and non-sectarian. www.bridgeport.edu

