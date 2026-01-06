University of Bridgeport Business Professor Wins ACBSP Best of Region 1 Award for AI-Focused Teaching Innovation

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Bridgeport (UB) and the Ernest C. Trefz School of Business are proud to announce that Christpher Szpryngel, Ph.D., assistant professor of Business, has been named the Best of Region 1 award recipient by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP).

Chris Szpryngel gives a presentation on "Classroom Engagement and Accountability in the Age of AI" at the ACBSP Region 1 Conference in November 2025.

Dr. Szpryngel received the honor following his presentation, "Classroom Engagement and Accountability in the Age of AI," at the ACBSP Region 1 conference held in November 2025 in Nashua, New Hampshire. In their official notification, conference leadership praised his contributions and confirmed that, as the Region 1 winner, he will represent the region, which includes all of New England plus New York, New Jersey, and Puerto Rico, by presenting at the ACBSP Annual Conference in Phoenix, Arizona, in June 2026.

Dr. Szpryngel's award-winning session explored practical strategies to integrating AI into the classroom, offering tactics to elevate student engagement and accountability in business education at a time when artificial intelligence is reshaping learning behaviors, classroom expectations, and professional skill development. His presentation examined ways business faculty can ensure students remain active, responsive contributors to their education as AI tools become more sophisticated and widely used.

The session highlighted realistic, implementable methods to:

Increase student engagement in technology-enhanced learning environments

Strengthen accountability through performance-based assessments

Build professional collaboration, communication, and presentation skills

Prepare graduates to excel in an AI-augmented professional landscape

"At UB, we want our students to see AI as a tool that supports their learning, not a replacement for it," said Dr. Szpryngel. "My goal in this work is to design learning experiences that keep communication, collaboration, and creativity at the center of the classroom. When students are challenged to think critically, work in teams, and present their ideas professionally, they are much better prepared for the realities of today's business world."

Tim Raynor, DBA, Executive Director of UB's School of Business, praised the recognition as a reflection of the University's student-centered, future-focused approach.

"Dr. Szpryngel's recognition by ACBSP affirms the innovative teaching happening every day at the Trefz School of Business," said Raynor. "Our faculty are not only integrating emerging technologies like AI into the curriculum; they are doing so in ways that keep students engaged in their own learning. We are incredibly proud to see Dr. Szpryngel's work honored on a regional stage, and soon, on a national one."

The Ernest C. Trefz School of Business at UB is committed to providing experiential, industry-connected learning opportunities that prepare students to thrive in rapidly evolving, technology-rich workplaces. UB congratulates Dr. Szpryngel on this achievement and looks forward to his upcoming presentation at the ACBSP Annual Conference in June 2026.

To learn more about University of Bridgeport's Ernest C. Trefz School of Business, visit bridgeport.edu

About University of Bridgeport

University of Bridgeport offers career-oriented undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees and programs for people seeking personal and professional growth. The University promotes academic excellence, personal responsibility, and commitment to service. Distinctive curricula in an international, culturally diverse, and supportive learning environment prepare graduates for life and leadership in an increasingly interconnected world. The University is independent and non-sectarian. www.bridgeport.edu

For media inquiries, please contact:

Abby Levandoski

Assistant Director of Communications and Content Strategy

University of Bridgeport

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 203-576-4151

SOURCE University of Bridgeport