University of Bridgeport Launches Varsity Rowing Teams, Beginning Fall 2025

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Bridgeport (UB) is excited to announce the expansion of its varsity athletic offerings with the addition of men's and women's Rowing in the fall of 2025. The launch of this program is being made possible through a generous donation from Howard Winklevoss, founder of RowAmerica, an organization dedicated to advancing the sport of rowing. UB's women's crew team, led by head coach Mary Jean (MJ) McNamara, will compete at the NCAA Division II level, while the men's team will participate in the Intercollegiate Rowing Association (IRA) under head coach Luke Auger.

University of Bridgeport's picturesque campus along Long Island Sound will soon host the Purple Knights' newest varsity teams — men's and women's rowing — set to debut in fall 2025.

"Today marks an exciting milestone for University of Bridgeport, UB athletics, and the greater Bridgeport community," said Jay Moran, UB's vice president for athletics and recreation. "The addition of Rowing to our athletic offerings reflects our commitment to innovation and fostering partnerships that strengthen both the University and the greater Bridgeport community." Moran continued, "I can't wait to see our teams hit the water and proudly represent UB!"

UB President Danielle Wilken celebrated the announcement as a reflection of the University's values, saying, "Rowing exemplifies the teamwork, resilience, and determination that we strive to instill in our students. This program will inspire our student-athletes and forge deeper connections within the UB and Bridgeport communities." She continued, "I look forward to witnessing the profound impact this sport will have on campus and beyond. I am deeply appreciative of the support of Howard Winklevoss and the RowAmerica team for their support, both in the form of their expertise and financial commitment. Their transformational gift will impact not only University of Bridgeport but will also help change the landscape of the waterfront in Bridgeport. "

Founded by Howard Winklevoss in 2003, RowAmerica has been a prominent force in the rowing community. The organization operates a 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility near UB, and Winklevoss' support will fund essential start-up costs, including boats and water training facilities. "I am very excited to be helping UB develop its rowing program. I've helped start three clubs: the Saugatuck Rowing Club in Westport, RowAmerica Greenwich, and RowAmerica Rye, all of which are outstanding programs. We fully intend to have UB's rowing program be one of the best in the country," shared Winklevoss.

UB's Rowing teams will be guided by two accomplished coaches, each bringing a wealth of experience and passion for the sport:

MJ McNamara, Women's Rowing Head Coach: A standout rower at Fordham University in her undergraduate days and a former member of the U.S. Pre-Elite Rowing Team, McNamara has an extensive coaching background, including leadership roles at Brenau University and King School in Stamford, CT . "I look forward to developing UB's first women's crew team," McNamara said. "This is an exciting opportunity that will not only add a new sport to the University but also raise UB's profile as our boats become a visible presence on the Sound."

Both teams are set to begin competing in the spring of 2026. The Purple Knights will practice on Long Island Sound, a hub for rowing in Fairfield County. The Sound is home to several high school and collegiate teams, and UB's addition to this community represents an exciting step forward for the sport in the region.

About University of Bridgeport

University of Bridgeport offers career-oriented undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees and programs for people seeking personal and professional growth. The University promotes academic excellence, personal responsibility, and commitment to service. Distinctive curricula in an international, culturally diverse, and supportive learning environment prepare graduates for life and leadership in an increasingly interconnected world. The University is independent and non-sectarian. www.bridgeport.edu

