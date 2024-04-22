University of Bridgeport Making a Splash with a New Competitive Swimming and Diving Team

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Bridgeport (UB) is thrilled to announce the addition of men's and women's swimming and diving teams for the fall 2025 semester. The return of this program will allow talented student-athletes to compete at the collegiate level while excelling both in and out of the pool.

University of Bridgeport's campus is located next to Seaside Park in Bridgeport, CT.
This exciting initiative reinforces UB's commitment to holistic development as it continues to grow its athletic programs and provide opportunities for students to showcase their talent and dedication.
"We are extremely pleased and excited to be able to bring back men's and women's swimming to our slate of athletic offerings," Moran said, continuing, "This announcement shows the commitment of our current administration under the direction of President Danielle Wilken to strengthening our athletic program and the University as a whole."

The University is actively engaged in a search for a qualified head coach to lead the new program. The coach will be responsible for recruiting talented student-athletes, developing a competitive training program, and fostering a positive team culture for these student-athletes. 

UB's Dean of Admissions, Allison Garris, Ed.D., shared her enthusiasm for the new swimming and diving teams. "This program aligns perfectly with our vision of offering a well-rounded student experience that fosters athletic and academic achievement. We are confident that this team and the diverse group of student-athletes it brings to UB will become a source of tremendous pride for the entire UB community," said Garris. 

UB is committed to providing the swimming and diving team with the resources they need to succeed. Recent renovations to UB's pool facilities, as well as a brand new, state-of-the-art fitness center located in the same building, have made the introduction of swimming and diving a reality. UB will seek associate membership to a conference to compete at the Division II level. 

About University of Bridgeport

University of Bridgeport offers career-oriented undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees and programs for people seeking personal and professional growth. The University promotes academic excellence, personal responsibility, and commitment to service. Distinctive curricula in an international, culturally diverse, and supportive learning environment prepare graduates for life and leadership in an increasingly interconnected world. The University is independent and non-sectarian. www.bridgeport.edu

