University of Bridgeport Sees Spring Enrollment Increase, Continuing Growth Trend

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Bridgeport (UB) is pleased to announce another semester of enrollment growth, extending the positive momentum from the last two years. Following a successful fall 2023 enrollment, which marked UB's first consecutive enrollment increase in several years, the University saw a year-over-year spring semester enrollment increase of nearly 5% in 2024.

Key highlights of UB's spring 2024 enrollment success include:

University of Bridgeport, 126 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT.

An overall year-over-year increase of nearly 200 students

A 43% increase in master's in Finance students

A 27% increase in international students from the spring of 2023

In December 2023, UB graduated 409 students, ushering them into its robust network of alumni around the globe, and this semester, UB welcomed 121 new undergraduate students and 435 new graduate students to campus.

"We are thrilled to witness another remarkable surge in enrollment for the spring 2024 semester," stated Danielle Wilken, Ed.D., president of University of Bridgeport. "We eagerly welcome our new, returning, and transferring students; I can't wait to see their successes unfold on our campus."

"UB's commitment to academic success, coupled with a diverse array of academic programs spanning business, engineering, health sciences, and emerging fields like eSports, continues to attract students looking to pursue their academic and professional aspirations here in Bridgeport," stated Dean of Admissions Allison Garris, Ed.D.

In addition to welcoming a growing student body, UB is committed to providing the environment those students need for a dynamic campus experience. The recent opening of UB's eSports Lounge, the newly updated and expanded Knight's Pantry, and a Subway® restaurant in the John J. Cox student center, as well as a continued focus on campus-wide improvements, makes UB an increasingly attractive choice for students looking to grow and learn in a hub of innovation, creativity, and cultural diversity.

To date, UB has received nearly 12,000 applications for the fall 2024 semester, a 33% increase over the fall 2023 to date. UB leadership remains steadfast in their commitment to offering world-class academic programs led by experienced faculty, as well as fostering inclusivity and accessibility through comprehensive support services, extracurricular activities, and financial aid options. They look forward to continued growth, new opportunities, and an exciting future.

For more information about University of Bridgeport and its continued growth, visit www.bridgeport.edu.

About University of Bridgeport

University of Bridgeport offers career-oriented undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees and programs for people seeking personal and professional growth. The University promotes academic excellence, personal responsibility, and commitment to service. Distinctive curricula in an international, culturally diverse, and supportive learning environment prepare graduates for life and leadership in an increasingly interconnected world. The University is independent and non-sectarian. www.bridgeport.edu

For media inquiries, please contact:

Abby Levandoski

Communications Manager

University of Bridgeport

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 203-576-4151

SOURCE University of Bridgeport